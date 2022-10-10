Read full article on original website
Guadalupe Business Association hosts second annual ‘Taste of Guadalupe’
An effort to bring tourists and diners to Guadalupe is underway. The post Guadalupe Business Association hosts second annual ‘Taste of Guadalupe’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New organization organizing events in Arroyo Grande
A non-profit organization has formed in Arroyo Grande to help bring more community events to the village.
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for fifth season
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for a fifth season with hundreds of pumpkins and various seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Santa Barbara Independent
Fresh Seafood, Live Music, and More at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival October 15
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/11/2022 — Celebrate Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty and the fishermen who harvest it at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 15. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., luring seafood lovers to Santa Barbara Harbor for one of our community’s most cherished events. Timed to celebrate the opening of lobster season, the Festival showcases fresh, regional seafood in addition to live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children’s activities, vessel tours, and more. There’s fun to be had for all ages.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Hosts 21st Annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its 21st annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls on Wednesday, October 26 at the Santa Maria Fairpark on South Thornburg Street.
Santa Barbara Independent
Reggae on the Mountain Is Coming to Santa Barbara County’s Live Oak Campground
There’s a ripple of reggae that runs through Southern California culture, a feel-good jam soundtrack to backyard pool parties, chill sessions at the beach, and vibing under the stars on warm nights. This year Santa Barbara welcomes the Reggae on the Mountain music festival to its lineup of fall events — three days of roots reggae, art, food, drink, and holistic wellness are taking over the Live Oak Campground November 18-20. Come for a day and bask in the positivity of the reggae family, or come for the weekend, and connect with nature by camping (or glamping). Whatever your pleasure, it’s time to feel IRIE!
Lompoc Record
A Walk through the Cypress: Public Voices - The Cypress Gallery annual Fall Show
The Lompoc Valley Art Association has opened its annual Fall Show at the Cypress Gallery, with a welcoming warmth that matches this special time of year. The community-wide event has brought forth outstanding works in a variety of media and styles, where there is something to please the artist in each of us.
Haunted house now open at new location in Paso Robles
– The popular haunted house attraction Nightmare on Main Street has returned this year at a new location. It’s moved from Templeton to the former home of the Old Village Thrift Shop at 828 14th Street in downtown Paso Robles. The attraction was named one of “The seven scariest...
sitelinesb.com
First Look at the Menu and Interiors of Augie’s
“Part of the vision was to invest in State Street,” explains Augie’s general manager David Peszek about why tequila maker Augie Johnson chose the corner of State and Ortega for an upscale Mexican restaurant. Augie’s, which has soft-opened for happy hour (4-5:30 p.m.) and dinner, is aiming much higher than the usual rice-and-beans fare. The menu, which you can see below, is “authentic high-end Mexican cuisine with fresh, local ingredients,” says Peszek.
Lompoc Record
Tiny art show on display at Lompoc Public Library through October
Miniature works of art contributed by community members are on display at the Grossman Gallery in the Lompoc Public Library through October. The inaugural Tiny Art Show consist of 93 pint-size artworks submitted by Lompoc residents of all ages. To celebrate the new works on display and meet their makers,...
Lompoc Record
Elks' Haunted Hills offers fright and fun
A good scare for a good cause. That's one way to describe the frightful drive-thru experience at Haunted Hills, as it's back just in time for this spooky season. This popular event will be terrifying people through Oct. 29 at the Elks Events Center located at 4040 Highway 101 in Santa Maria.
Central Coast AirFest returns to Santa Maria for the first time since 2019
This weekend, planes ranging from vintage warbirds to Air Force fighter jets will be taking flight at the Santa Maria Airport.
Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival takes place Saturday. The event is in its 21st year. The post Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 10/02 – 10/09/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 02, 2022. 01:14— Ramiro...
Lompoc Record
Central Coast AirFest to fill the skies, and tarmac at Santa Maria Airport this weekend
Central Coast AirFest will roar back from its pandemic-induced hiatus Saturday and Sunday as aircraft take to the sky and tarmac at the Santa Maria Airport. The event will include static displays, aerial performances, food and family fun as well as ample opportunities to walk through aircraft, talk to pilots and learn from military veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Noozhawk
626 Meigs Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Best buy on the Mesa! Beautifully renovated single-story 3bed/2bath home with a large bonus room and lovely outdoor spaces. The large bonus room is perfect for a home office, additional entertainment space, or could serve as a fourth bedroom. Located in the coveted Washington school district, this Mesa home boasts incredible walkability - just a short stroll to Lazy Acres, Lighthouse coffee, Starbucks, and countless Mesa restaurants and shopping. The house has an open floor plan in which the kitchen, dining room, and living room flow seamlessly together. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large center island with bar-style seating.
Lompoc officials invite students to design the city’s 135th birthday logo
The city of Lompoc is asking Lompoc Valley high school students to submit their design ideas for the city's 135 birthday celebration logo. The post Lompoc officials invite students to design the city’s 135th birthday logo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pismo Beach reminding community about harvesting rules ahead of Clam Festival
While the Pismo Clam saw a decrease in population back in 2016, the City of Pismo Beach started to see an increase, the most recent numbers are from 2021, showing a population size of 25,000.
Schools in Santa Maria-Bonita District are celebrating Hispanic culture
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, schools in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District are sharing Hispanic culture with students through classroom lessons, dances and rap music.
Historic Printery Building Get its Doors Back
ATASCADERO — On Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m., the historic Printery building got a facelift. After multiple years of vandalism and lots of restoration, the original doors and transom windows are back on the Printery. Local Questers Chapter, Agua Caliente, and the State Questers of California funded the restoration project.
