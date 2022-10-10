ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Fresh Seafood, Live Music, and More at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival October 15

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/11/2022 — Celebrate Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty and the fishermen who harvest it at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 15. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., luring seafood lovers to Santa Barbara Harbor for one of our community’s most cherished events. Timed to celebrate the opening of lobster season, the Festival showcases fresh, regional seafood in addition to live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children’s activities, vessel tours, and more. There’s fun to be had for all ages.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Reggae on the Mountain Is Coming to Santa Barbara County’s Live Oak Campground

There’s a ripple of reggae that runs through Southern California culture, a feel-good jam soundtrack to backyard pool parties, chill sessions at the beach, and vibing under the stars on warm nights. This year Santa Barbara welcomes the Reggae on the Mountain music festival to its lineup of fall events — three days of roots reggae, art, food, drink, and holistic wellness are taking over the Live Oak Campground November 18-20. Come for a day and bask in the positivity of the reggae family, or come for the weekend, and connect with nature by camping (or glamping). Whatever your pleasure, it’s time to feel IRIE!
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

First Look at the Menu and Interiors of Augie’s

“Part of the vision was to invest in State Street,” explains Augie’s general manager David Peszek about why tequila maker Augie Johnson chose the corner of State and Ortega for an upscale Mexican restaurant. Augie’s, which has soft-opened for happy hour (4-5:30 p.m.) and dinner, is aiming much higher than the usual rice-and-beans fare. The menu, which you can see below, is “authentic high-end Mexican cuisine with fresh, local ingredients,” says Peszek.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Tiny art show on display at Lompoc Public Library through October

Miniature works of art contributed by community members are on display at the Grossman Gallery in the Lompoc Public Library through October. The inaugural Tiny Art Show consist of 93 pint-size artworks submitted by Lompoc residents of all ages. To celebrate the new works on display and meet their makers,...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Elks' Haunted Hills offers fright and fun

A good scare for a good cause. That's one way to describe the frightful drive-thru experience at Haunted Hills, as it's back just in time for this spooky season. This popular event will be terrifying people through Oct. 29 at the Elks Events Center located at 4040 Highway 101 in Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/02 – 10/09/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 02, 2022. 01:14— Ramiro...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Lompoc Record

Central Coast AirFest to fill the skies, and tarmac at Santa Maria Airport this weekend

Central Coast AirFest will roar back from its pandemic-induced hiatus Saturday and Sunday as aircraft take to the sky and tarmac at the Santa Maria Airport. The event will include static displays, aerial performances, food and family fun as well as ample opportunities to walk through aircraft, talk to pilots and learn from military veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

626 Meigs Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Best buy on the Mesa! Beautifully renovated single-story 3bed/2bath home with a large bonus room and lovely outdoor spaces. The large bonus room is perfect for a home office, additional entertainment space, or could serve as a fourth bedroom. Located in the coveted Washington school district, this Mesa home boasts incredible walkability - just a short stroll to Lazy Acres, Lighthouse coffee, Starbucks, and countless Mesa restaurants and shopping. The house has an open floor plan in which the kitchen, dining room, and living room flow seamlessly together. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a large center island with bar-style seating.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Atascadero News

Historic Printery Building Get its Doors Back

ATASCADERO — On Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m., the historic Printery building got a facelift. After multiple years of vandalism and lots of restoration, the original doors and transom windows are back on the Printery. Local Questers Chapter, Agua Caliente, and the State Questers of California funded the restoration project.
ATASCADERO, CA

