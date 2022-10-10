ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranford, NJ

NJ.com

Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap

Nicolas Garzon and Steven Carabano each scored to lead Dwight-Morrow to a 2-1 win over Bergenfield, in Bergenfield. Bergenfield (5-9-2) led 1-0 at the half, and Dwight-Morrow (9-4-1) scored two unanswered in the second half. Juan Carmona scored for the home team.
BERGENFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Linden over Shabazz - Boys soccer recap

Yousif Elweshahy posted a hat trick to lead Linden to an 8-4 win over Shabazz in Linden. Joey Brenckman scored twice for the Tigers (11-4-1) while Matthew Sznurkowski, Alex Nycz and Steban Lasso scored once each. Tyler Neves and Joe Palomino each recorded two assists. Elijah Olusola scored a hat...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Lyndhurst over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap

Tyler Wise netted two goals to lead Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Secuaucs, in Secaucus. Ali Celik added on a goal and two assists for Lyndhurst (6-3-2), while Issac Camilo scored once. Matthew Makar made seven saves in the win. Youcef Abada scored for Secaucus, while Jaden Bradley made...
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Delran over Cinnaminson - Boys soccer recap

Drew Roskos scored twice, lifting Delran - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-0 victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Willyam Viega and Nikolas Grello also scored for the Bears, who are now 6-3-5 on the season. Gabriel Moura added two assists for the winners.
DELRAN, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown tops Palmyra - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Redwood scored two goals and had an assist as Bordentown defeated Palmyra 3-0 in Bordentown. The win gives Bordentown five straight shutouts and six straight wins. Julien DeLorenzo added a goal and an assist with Aidan Wall tallying an assist. Ethan Beauchemin had six saves in goal with Fionn Berton having one.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Clifton defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap

Clifton, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, moved to 11-0-1 thanks to a 6-0 victory over Wayne Hills in Wayne. Clifton has allowed just one goal in its last six contests. Wayne Hills dropped to 6-4-2.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Williamstown ties Vineland - Boys soccer recap

Williamstown and Vineland played to a 1-1 draw in Vineland. John Young scored a game-tying goal for Williamstown (3-7-1) in the second half. Lawrence Hill scored for Vineland (3-6-4) in the opening half, off an assist by Elijah Sarnoff.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap

Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara's assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill West over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap

Peter Graffeo, Drew Pullano and Joseph Conte provided the goals as Cherry Hill West won at home, 3-0, over Moorestown. Graffeo, Gael Morales and Gavin Murray each dished an assist for Cherry Hill West (8-2-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Leo Orefice earned the shutout with four saves. Moorestown is...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Garfield defeats Paterson Charter - Boys soccer recap

Marvick Reyes and Keiver Galvis scored twice as Garfield defeated Paterson Charter 5-0 in Paterson. Garfield (11-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before adding two more goals in the second half. Carlos Jimenez had a goal and an assist while Ryan Fernandez made two saves to earn the shutout.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 20 Shawnee defeats Winslow - Girls soccer recap

Courtney Ayres’s hat trick helped propel Shawnee, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Winslow 7-0 in Atco. Shawnee (11-3) took control early as it jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Morgan Kalinowski also had three assists while Maddie Dubler made six saves for the shutout.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes defeats Dwight-Englewood - Field hockey recap

Krista Lilienthal had three goals and an assist as Pompton Lakes defeated Dwight-Englewood 6-0 in Englewood. Pompton Lakes (12-2) took a 4-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the third quarter. Morgan Hanna tallied a goal and an assist while Bridget Leahy notched one save. Beatrice Gouverneur...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen Charter over Wallington - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Garcia's second half goal proved to be the winner, as Bergen Charter notched a 1-0 victory over Wallington in Wallington. Anthony Zieaba assisted Garcia's finish for the Yellow Jackets, who are now 12-4 on the season. Wallington fell to 7-5 with the defeat.
WALLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap

Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1).
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Englewood defeats Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap

Hugo Loius had a goal and an assist as Dwight-Englewood held on for a 3-2 win against Palisades Park in Palisades Park. Dwight-Englewood (8-5) sported a 3-0 lead at halftime before Daniel Kim scored twice for Palisades Park (4-9-2). Joacquin Bitar and Jason Rhee also scored for Dwight-Englewood.
PALISADES PARK, NJ
NJ.com

New Milford over Leonia - Boys soccer recap

Santiago Morales posted two goals and an assist to lead New Milford past Leonia 3-1 in Leonia. Martin Alpar also had a goal with Nicholas Perez and Armon Kiani tallying an assist each. Maximo Calle had four saves in goal. New Milford (10-5) scored all three of its goals in...
NEW MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap

Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
