Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory.
Dwight-Morrow over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap
Nicolas Garzon and Steven Carabano each scored to lead Dwight-Morrow to a 2-1 win over Bergenfield, in Bergenfield. Bergenfield (5-9-2) led 1-0 at the half, and Dwight-Morrow (9-4-1) scored two unanswered in the second half. Juan Carmona scored for the home team.
Linden over Shabazz - Boys soccer recap
Yousif Elweshahy posted a hat trick to lead Linden to an 8-4 win over Shabazz in Linden. Joey Brenckman scored twice for the Tigers (11-4-1) while Matthew Sznurkowski, Alex Nycz and Steban Lasso scored once each. Tyler Neves and Joe Palomino each recorded two assists. Elijah Olusola scored a hat trick for Shabazz.
Lyndhurst over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Wise netted two goals to lead Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Secuaucs, in Secaucus. Ali Celik added on a goal and two assists for Lyndhurst (6-3-2), while Issac Camilo scored once. Matthew Makar made seven saves in the win. Youcef Abada scored for Secaucus, while Jaden Bradley made saves.
No. 18 Delran over Cinnaminson - Boys soccer recap
Drew Roskos scored twice, lifting Delran - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-0 victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Willyam Viega and Nikolas Grello also scored for the Bears, who are now 6-3-5 on the season. Gabriel Moura added two assists for the winners.
Bordentown tops Palmyra - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Redwood scored two goals and had an assist as Bordentown defeated Palmyra 3-0 in Bordentown. The win gives Bordentown five straight shutouts and six straight wins. Julien DeLorenzo added a goal and an assist with Aidan Wall tallying an assist. Ethan Beauchemin had six saves in goal with Fionn Berton having one.
No. 10 Clifton defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap
Clifton, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, moved to 11-0-1 thanks to a 6-0 victory over Wayne Hills in Wayne. Clifton has allowed just one goal in its last six contests. Wayne Hills dropped to 6-4-2.
Williamstown ties Vineland - Boys soccer recap
Williamstown and Vineland played to a 1-1 draw in Vineland. John Young scored a game-tying goal for Williamstown (3-7-1) in the second half. Lawrence Hill scored for Vineland (3-6-4) in the opening half, off an assist by Elijah Sarnoff.
Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap
Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara's assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8.
Cherry Hill West over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap
Peter Graffeo, Drew Pullano and Joseph Conte provided the goals as Cherry Hill West won at home, 3-0, over Moorestown. Graffeo, Gael Morales and Gavin Murray each dished an assist for Cherry Hill West (8-2-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Leo Orefice earned the shutout with four saves. Moorestown is 5-6-1.
Garfield defeats Paterson Charter - Boys soccer recap
Marvick Reyes and Keiver Galvis scored twice as Garfield defeated Paterson Charter 5-0 in Paterson. Garfield (11-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before adding two more goals in the second half. Carlos Jimenez had a goal and an assist while Ryan Fernandez made two saves to earn the shutout.
No. 20 Shawnee defeats Winslow - Girls soccer recap
Courtney Ayres’s hat trick helped propel Shawnee, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Winslow 7-0 in Atco. Shawnee (11-3) took control early as it jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Morgan Kalinowski also had three assists while Maddie Dubler made six saves for the shutout.
Pompton Lakes defeats Dwight-Englewood - Field hockey recap
Krista Lilienthal had three goals and an assist as Pompton Lakes defeated Dwight-Englewood 6-0 in Englewood. Pompton Lakes (12-2) took a 4-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the third quarter. Morgan Hanna tallied a goal and an assist while Bridget Leahy notched one save. Beatrice Gouverneur made 10 saves for Dwight-Englewood.
Moorestown Friends defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Foluke Balogun led Moorestown Friends past Northern Burlington as she scored four goals and tallied one assist in its 4-3 victory in Columbus. Moorestown Friends (7-3-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before each side traded two goals in the second half. Chelsea Mohammed also made 18 saves on 21 shots.
Bergen Charter over Wallington - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Garcia's second half goal proved to be the winner, as Bergen Charter notched a 1-0 victory over Wallington in Wallington. Anthony Zieaba assisted Garcia's finish for the Yellow Jackets, who are now 12-4 on the season. Wallington fell to 7-5 with the defeat.
Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap
Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1).
Dwight-Englewood defeats Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap
Hugo Loius had a goal and an assist as Dwight-Englewood held on for a 3-2 win against Palisades Park in Palisades Park. Dwight-Englewood (8-5) sported a 3-0 lead at halftime before Daniel Kim scored twice for Palisades Park (4-9-2). Joacquin Bitar and Jason Rhee also scored for Dwight-Englewood.
New Milford over Leonia - Boys soccer recap
Santiago Morales posted two goals and an assist to lead New Milford past Leonia 3-1 in Leonia. Martin Alpar also had a goal with Nicholas Perez and Armon Kiani tallying an assist each. Maximo Calle had four saves in goal. New Milford (10-5) scored all three of its goals in the first half.
Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap
Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win.
