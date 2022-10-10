ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

WESH

Lake Monroe crests as Sanford extends state of emergency

SANFORD, Fla. — City commissioners in Sanford met Monday night, and they heard from someone who expressed worries about not getting enough help with things like cleanup and price gouging. So the State of Emergency is being extended to Sanford and not just the county. Sanford's Riverwalk is completely...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Volusia is the latest county to get a FEMA disaster recovery center. FEMA opened a DRC Wednesday at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia office at 1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile journey to rescue stranger during Ian...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County

A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Mosquitoes causing mayhem in Central Florida after floods

GENEVA, Fla. — Floodwaters are all over Central Florida and the heat is ticking up. That's a recipe for mosquitoes in large numbers. There’s a big-time effort to combat the biting insects. Mosquito control identified mosquitoes trapped recently near Geneva. There were just under 5,000 in one trap...
GENEVA, FL
villages-news.com

Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep

After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community. The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Supply drop helps Central Florida residents impacted by Ian

DELTONA, Fla. - The community came together to help their neighbors in need in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Deltona firefighters and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drop-off event in Deltona. "Whatever we can do to help because we know a lot of people are flooded...
DELTONA, FL

