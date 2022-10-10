Read full article on original website
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'I will be homeless': Dozens of North Portland low-income tenants protest nearly 50% rent increase
PORTLAND, Ore — Dozens of low-income tenants and supporters filled the sidewalk outside Prescott apartments in North Portland on Monday morning to protest a recent rent increase of nearly 50%, asking the management company to reduce it to 5%. "My rent is almost doubling," said Kelsey Schreiner. She has...
KGW
Portland nonprofit Feed the Mass struggling to keep up with increased need amid inflation costs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Increasing food prices are having a huge impact on Portland area nonprofits that work to provide food for people in need. Crews at Feed the Mass, located in Portland's Old Town, make up to 1,000 meals a week and can feed around 700 people each week. The price of the ready-to-go meals have increased from $5 to $8 in the last year because of inflation.
multihousingnews.com
Security Properties Sells Portland-Area Community for $124M
The joint venture sold the 347-unit community in Lake Oswego, Ore., after renovating most of the units in 2019. Security Properties has sold its 347-unit community in Lake Oswego, Ore. after recently completing a comprehensive renovation program on most of the units. A joint venture associated with Security Properties sold One Jefferson to an undisclosed buyer for $124 million. CBRE’s Josh McDonald, Joe Nydahl and Phil Oester represented the seller.
Lawyer: Sidewalks blocked by Multnomah County tents, tarps
County budget documents list at least 33,500 tents and tarps purchased in single year.Multnomah County has bought and distributed at least 33,500 tents and tarps to the homeless that have potentially violated the rights of the disabled by blocking sidewalks, an attorney suing the city of Portland is alleging. John DiLorenzo represents 10 disabled Portlanders who say homeless encampments on sidewalks violate their rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act. He has now issued subpoenas to the county and its affiliated Joint Office of Homeless Services seeking information on tents and tarps it has distributed to the homeless. "I strongly...
MultCo’s first Safe Rest Village at capacity as camps grow nearby
Months after Portland's first Safe Rest Village opened in the southwest near Multnomah Village, KOIN 6 is getting an idea of its progress and how neighbors are stepping in.
kptv.com
Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It sits along Shaw Street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
Residents of crime-ridden Portland area to vote on ballot measure removing gendered language
Voters in Multnomah County, Oregon will decide a November ballot measure focused on gender-related language in the county charter amid rising crime rates in Portland.
KGW
Potential Safe Stay Village in downtown Vancouver
These communities are managed by various nonprofit organizations. Another site is being considered downtown in a big block on West 11th street.
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court
Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
cntraveler.com
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
2 women busted with fentanyl after Amtrak rides to Portland
A Portland woman and her roommate were busted with fentanyl shortly after investigators say they took separate train rides to Portland on Amtrak.
Vancouver seeks input on potential Safe Stay Community downtown site
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver is proposing a potential site for the city’s third Safe Stay Community to help people experiencing homelessness. They are asking for input from residents and business owners within 1,200 feet of the site at 415 West 11th Street. The potential site is a downtown...
kykn.com
Salem Downtown Redevelopment Project to Begin with Demolition
The buildings that formerly housed Union Gospel Mission, Saffron, and ABC Music are scheduled for demolition. The downtown properties north of Chemeketa Street, between Commercial and Front, that formerly housed ABC Music, Saffron and Union Gospel Mission, will soon look very different. These properties comprise almost a full block and are part of a redevelopment effort by the City of Salem’s Urban Renewal Agency.
Airbnb: Over 1K potential Halloween parties thwarted in Oregon in 2021
According to Airbnb, “We believe there is a direct correlation between our implementation of the policy in August 2020 and a 44% year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports."
Our View: Neighbors support Multnomah Safe Rest Village
A group has been formed to welcome the homeless to the Southwest Portland Safe Rest Village.It has been three months since the Multnomah Village Safe Rest Village (SRV) opened in our neighborhood. The Safe Rest Villages are part of a system-wide response to our housing crisis; our SRV is one of six such facilities proposed by Commissioner Dan Ryan and funded through the City with federal grants. A small gathering of 30 tiny houses, the SRV has welcomed several dozen people who were formerly homeless. The site is managed by the local nonprofit All Good Northwest, and participants are provided...
The Portlandia statue arrived in downtown Portland 37 years ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sitting three stories high on the Portland Building along Southwest 5th Avenue in downtown Portland is the well-known, but non-commercialized statue known as the Portlandia statue. It's a piece of art so big that it had to be shipped coast to coast in pieces when it...
opb.org
Portland City Council Debate: Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and Rene Gonzalez
Your browser does not support the audio element. Next month, Portlanders will cast their ballots for city commissioner. Jo Ann Hardesty is the Portland City Council Commissioner Position 3 incumbent. Rene Gonzalez is a lawyer and owner of Eastbank Artifex, a technology consulting company. They both join us to make their cases and share why Portlanders should vote for them.
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
iheart.com
Vancouver Announces Proposed Third Safe Stay Community
The City of Vancouver is proposing the property at 415 W 11th St. as a potential location for its third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. As part of its ongoing public outreach process, the City sent letters to all residents and business owners within 1,200 feet of the proposed site, seeking their input during a public comment period as the next step in advancing the City’s Safe Stay Community program.
