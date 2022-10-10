ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Boot

Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]

Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
MUSIC
CMT

CMT Artists of the Year: Performers and Presenters Revealed Including Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson

CMT is packing its lineup with stars for the 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” celebration that will premiere 9p/8c Friday, Oct. 14, on CMT. The evening will honor Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes and Carly Pearce along with Alan Jackson (“Artist of a Lifetime”) and Lainey Wilson (“Breakout Artist of the Year”). Performances will include memorable unexpected collaborations like Walker Hayes with platinum-selling global star Ciara and Riley Green will sing in honor of Luke Combs. Other performers include Jackson, Pearce, Johnson, Brown and Wilson.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Alan Jackson To Be Honored With Artist Of A Lifetime Award At CMT ‘Artists Of The Year’ Show Next Month

What a well-deserved honor for the incomparable Alan Jackson. The Georgia native is set to be honored with the very well-deserved CMT Artist of a Lifetime award at the upcoming 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony next month. Alan, who released his 25th studio album Where Have You Gone last year, told Billboard that he is “very proud” to be honored with this incredible award: “I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody, and I know how […] The post Alan Jackson To Be Honored With Artist Of A Lifetime Award At CMT ‘Artists Of The Year’ Show Next Month first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’

Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.
NASHVILLE, TN
The List

Dolly Parton Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Friend Loretta Lynn

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," wrote the family in a heartbreaking social media statement. They have asked for "privacy" as they grieve, noting, "An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming."
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
MUSIC
CMT

Wynonna Judd Pens Heartwarming Tribute To Loretta Lynn: “Was Like An Aunt To Me”

Wynonna Judd and Loretta Lynn were more than friends -- Wynonna considered her family. Nearly six months after losing her mother, Naomi Judd, Wynonna is grieving another hefty loss alongside the country community. The “Love Can Build A Bridge” icon turned to social media late (Oct. 4) evening to reflect on her impactful relationship with the late legend.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]

Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
THEATER & DANCE
CMT

Walker Hayes Teams Up With Flo Rida On Playlist Worthy Anthem, "High Heels"

The duo we never knew we needed – Walker Hayes and Flo Rida. Just days before Hayes appears at CMT Artist of The Year, he joined forces with the world-renowned rapper to release "High Heels." The country hitmaker turned TikTok sensation penned the upbeat banger alongside Daniel Majic, Meron Mengist, Fraser Churchill, Sean Davidson, Dre Davidson, and Breyan Isaac.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Legendary Country Singer Anita Kerr Dead at 94

Anita Kerr, who scored numerous classic country hits as a background vocalist, arranger and architect of the "Nashville Sound," has died. The New York Times reports that Kerr died on Monday (Oct. 10), in Geneva, Switzerland, at the age of 94. Born Anita Jean Grilli in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct....
ENTERTAINMENT

