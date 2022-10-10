What a well-deserved honor for the incomparable Alan Jackson. The Georgia native is set to be honored with the very well-deserved CMT Artist of a Lifetime award at the upcoming 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony next month. Alan, who released his 25th studio album Where Have You Gone last year, told Billboard that he is “very proud” to be honored with this incredible award: “I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody, and I know how […] The post Alan Jackson To Be Honored With Artist Of A Lifetime Award At CMT ‘Artists Of The Year’ Show Next Month first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO