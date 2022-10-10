Read full article on original website
Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]
Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
CMT
CMT Artists of the Year: Performers and Presenters Revealed Including Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson
CMT is packing its lineup with stars for the 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” celebration that will premiere 9p/8c Friday, Oct. 14, on CMT. The evening will honor Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes and Carly Pearce along with Alan Jackson (“Artist of a Lifetime”) and Lainey Wilson (“Breakout Artist of the Year”). Performances will include memorable unexpected collaborations like Walker Hayes with platinum-selling global star Ciara and Riley Green will sing in honor of Luke Combs. Other performers include Jackson, Pearce, Johnson, Brown and Wilson.
Alan Jackson To Be Honored With Artist Of A Lifetime Award At CMT ‘Artists Of The Year’ Show Next Month
What a well-deserved honor for the incomparable Alan Jackson. The Georgia native is set to be honored with the very well-deserved CMT Artist of a Lifetime award at the upcoming 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony next month. Alan, who released his 25th studio album Where Have You Gone last year, told Billboard that he is “very proud” to be honored with this incredible award: “I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody, and I know how […] The post Alan Jackson To Be Honored With Artist Of A Lifetime Award At CMT ‘Artists Of The Year’ Show Next Month first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT
CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR: Kane Brown Talks Babies, His New Album and Playing His Hometown Stadium
Kane Brown is making it a triple. When Brown is honored at CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR this week, it will be the third time the network has recognized him during the ceremony. "It feels amazing," Brown told CMT. "I'm just glad to be here. If I get recognized for anything, I'm excited. Y'all have treated me good."
CMT
Kenny Chesney Makes Unexpected Appearance At Kelsea Ballerini's Los Angeles Show
Country-pop powerhouse Kelsea Ballerini received a surprise of a lifetime at her recent show in Los Angeles, California. The singer-songwriter is currently on her 10-night-only headlining HEARTFIRST Tour, and during her stop at the Greek Theatre, Chesney made a guest appearance to perform their No. 1 duet "Half of My Hometown."
WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’
Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Watch Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, The Judds & More Honor Loretta Lynn With “Coal Miner’s Daughter” Back In 2011
It seems only fitting that the women of country would honor a true woman of country. The great Loretta Lynn passed away this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90. Both country music fans, and fellow artists alike have been sharing their favorite songs, memories and...
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Dolly Parton Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Friend Loretta Lynn
Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," wrote the family in a heartbreaking social media statement. They have asked for "privacy" as they grieve, noting, "An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming."
Dolly Parton, Sister Crystal Gayle, Travis Tritt, Reba, and More Remember Loretta Lynn
An outpouring of memories and condolences are starting to spread out from the music industry, following news of the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn, who died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Oct. 4, according to her family. She was 90. Crystal...
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
CMT
Wynonna Judd Pens Heartwarming Tribute To Loretta Lynn: “Was Like An Aunt To Me”
Wynonna Judd and Loretta Lynn were more than friends -- Wynonna considered her family. Nearly six months after losing her mother, Naomi Judd, Wynonna is grieving another hefty loss alongside the country community. The “Love Can Build A Bridge” icon turned to social media late (Oct. 4) evening to reflect on her impactful relationship with the late legend.
Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]
Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
Trisha Yearwood Inducts Patsy Cline Into The Music City Walk of Fame
"It was honor to share this moment with her daughter, Julie, and celebrate one of the most influential vocalists in country music and beyond."
Lainey Wilson Reacts To Winning CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year Award
The CMT Awards premiere this Friday, and fans and singers alike are thrilled. Lainey Wilson… The post Lainey Wilson Reacts To Winning CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year Award appeared first on Outsider.
Jon Pardi Dives into Latest Album ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ with Track by Track
It’s been one month since Jon Pardi released his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Mr Saturday Night. From that album, Pardi has seen the lead single, “Last Night Lonely,” reach the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart, marking his fifth No. 1 hit. With 14 songs...
CMT
Walker Hayes Teams Up With Flo Rida On Playlist Worthy Anthem, "High Heels"
The duo we never knew we needed – Walker Hayes and Flo Rida. Just days before Hayes appears at CMT Artist of The Year, he joined forces with the world-renowned rapper to release "High Heels." The country hitmaker turned TikTok sensation penned the upbeat banger alongside Daniel Majic, Meron Mengist, Fraser Churchill, Sean Davidson, Dre Davidson, and Breyan Isaac.
Legendary Country Singer Anita Kerr Dead at 94
Anita Kerr, who scored numerous classic country hits as a background vocalist, arranger and architect of the "Nashville Sound," has died. The New York Times reports that Kerr died on Monday (Oct. 10), in Geneva, Switzerland, at the age of 94. Born Anita Jean Grilli in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct....
Luke Bryan Remembers ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence
Luke Bryan looked back on Season 19 of American Idol and what Willie Spence was capable of as he paid tribute to the late singer on Wednesday (Oct. 12). "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing," Bryan shares. Spence died at age 23 on Tuesday after the...
