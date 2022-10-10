Ryan Cohen and Andrew Dunne scored first-half goals to lead Demarest past Ridgewood 2-0 in Ridgewood. Hayden Eig also recorded an assist for Demarest (7-5-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO