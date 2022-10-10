Read full article on original website
Demarest defeats Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap
Ryan Cohen and Andrew Dunne scored first-half goals to lead Demarest past Ridgewood 2-0 in Ridgewood. Hayden Eig also recorded an assist for Demarest (7-5-1).
Cresskill over Waldwick - Boys soccer recap
Cayden Raymond scored twice to lead Cresskill to a 2-1 win over Waldwick, in Cresskill. Alex Botea made seven saves for Cresskill (8-3).
Lyndhurst over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Wise netted two goals to lead Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Secuaucs, in Secaucus. Ali Celik added on a goal and two assists for Lyndhurst (6-3-2), while Issac Camilo scored once. Matthew Makar made seven saves in the win. Youcef Abada scored for Secaucus, while Jaden Bradley made...
Dwight-Morrow over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Gomez scored twice and recorded an assist to lead Dwight-Morrow to a 3-0 win over Bergenfield, in Englewood. Camila Quinchia added on a goal and an assist to the win for Dwight-Morrow (8-5-1), while Sophia Gomez made eight saves to earn the shutout. Bergenfield fell to 6-9.
Dwight-Englewood defeats Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap
Hugo Loius had a goal and an assist as Dwight-Englewood held on for a 3-2 win against Palisades Park in Palisades Park. Dwight-Englewood (8-5) sported a 3-0 lead at halftime before Daniel Kim scored twice for Palisades Park (4-9-2). Joacquin Bitar and Jason Rhee also scored for Dwight-Englewood.
Paramus defeats Indian Hills - Girls soccer recap
Paramus scored six second-half goals to come away with a 9-3 win against Indian Hills in Paramus. Paramus (7-5) led 3-2 at halftime before taking control. Indian Hills (2-10) finished with nine shots on goal.
Glen Rock defeats Hawthorne - Boys soccer recap
Owen Neubart scored two second-half goals as Glen Rock defeated Hawthorne 4-1 in Glen Rock. Tied 1-1 at halftime, Glen Rock (9-2) took control in the second half as it scored three goals. Mike Sasunov and Zachary Spence also scored while Taco Amano had two assists. Sami Maali made 12...
Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap
Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win.
Garfield defeats Paterson Charter - Boys soccer recap
Marvick Reyes and Keiver Galvis scored twice as Garfield defeated Paterson Charter 5-0 in Paterson. Garfield (11-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before adding two more goals in the second half. Carlos Jimenez had a goal and an assist while Ryan Fernandez made two saves to earn the shutout.
Bergen Charter over Wallington - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Garcia's second half goal proved to be the winner, as Bergen Charter notched a 1-0 victory over Wallington in Wallington. Anthony Zieaba assisted Garcia's finish for the Yellow Jackets, who are now 12-4 on the season. Wallington fell to 7-5 with the defeat.
Rutherford over North Arlington in OT - Boys soccer recap
Leo Sant'Ana and Dylan Tenn both scored to lead Rutherford to a 2-1 overtime win over North Arlington, in North Arlington. Rutherford (12-1-2) led 1-0 at the half. Alex Sasso made two saves for Rutherford. Nicholas Stanzione scored for North Arlington (7-9).
Holy Angels over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap
Gina Certo knocked in the game-winner before the break as Holy Angels won on the road, 1-0, over Cliffside Park. Sienna Morreale dished an assist for Holy Angels (5-8-1), which bounced back after a big loss to DePaul, No. 5 in NJ.com's Top 20, on Monday. Cliffside Park is...
Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap
Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Oak Knoll - Union County Tournament quarterfinals girls soccer recap
Sara Lehman scored the only goal of the game for second-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood in its 1-0 win over seventh-seeded Oak Knoll in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament in Scotch Plains. Jasmine Gutierrez-Solana had the assist on the goal and Rebecca Kessler made seven saves in the win. Scotch...
Linden over Shabazz - Boys soccer recap
Yousif Elweshahy posted a hat trick to lead Linden to an 8-4 win over Shabazz in Linden. Joey Brenckman scored twice for the Tigers (11-4-1) while Matthew Sznurkowski, Alex Nycz and Steban Lasso scored once each. Tyler Neves and Joe Palomino each recorded two assists. Elijah Olusola scored a hat...
River Dell over Fort Lee - Boys soccer recap
Vincent Scalclone starred for River Dell with three goals in its 4-1 win over Fort Lee in Oradell. Connor Gallucci dished out two assists for River Dell, which scored the first four goals of the game. Matthew Scipioni chipped in with one goal in the victory.
No. 7 Immaculate Heart over Passaic Tech - Girls soccer recap
Alexandra Barry and Caitlin Forshay each scored, helping lift Immaculate Heart - No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 2-1 victory over Passaic Tech in Wayne. Cathryn Cunningham and Lindsay Ford added assists for the Blue Eagles, who are now 12-2 on the season. Passaic Tech fell...
Pompton Lakes defeats Dwight-Englewood - Field hockey recap
Krista Lilienthal had three goals and an assist as Pompton Lakes defeated Dwight-Englewood 6-0 in Englewood. Pompton Lakes (12-2) took a 4-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the third quarter. Morgan Hanna tallied a goal and an assist while Bridget Leahy notched one save. Beatrice Gouverneur...
No. 2 Pingry tops Hopewell Valley - Boys soccer recap
Thomas Yanez had a goal to go along with two assists as Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com's Top 20, defeated Hopewell Valley 7-0 in Pennington. Pingry (8-1-3) held a 2-0 lead over Hopewell Valley (12-4) at the half, scoring five goals in the second half. Nikolaos Deliargyris and Anthony...
College Achieve Central Charter defeats New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Elmer Chiquillo scored two first-half goals as College Achieve Central Charter defeated New Providence 3-0 in New Providence to move to 10-0. John Morales assisted on each of Chiquillo's scores while John Sic tallied a goal in the second half. New Providence fell to 3-7-2.
