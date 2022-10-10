ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, NJ

NJ.com

Demarest defeats Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap

Ryan Cohen and Andrew Dunne scored first-half goals to lead Demarest past Ridgewood 2-0 in Ridgewood. Hayden Eig also recorded an assist for Demarest (7-5-1).
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill over Waldwick - Boys soccer recap

Cayden Raymond scored twice to lead Cresskill to a 2-1 win over Waldwick, in Cresskill. Alex Botea made seven saves for Cresskill (8-3).
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

Lyndhurst over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap

Tyler Wise netted two goals to lead Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Secuaucs, in Secaucus. Ali Celik added on a goal and two assists for Lyndhurst (6-3-2), while Issac Camilo scored once. Matthew Makar made seven saves in the win. Youcef Abada scored for Secaucus, while Jaden Bradley made...
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap

Sarah Gomez scored twice and recorded an assist to lead Dwight-Morrow to a 3-0 win over Bergenfield, in Englewood. Camila Quinchia added on a goal and an assist to the win for Dwight-Morrow (8-5-1), while Sophia Gomez made eight saves to earn the shutout. Bergenfield fell to 6-9.
BERGENFIELD, NJ
City
Ridgefield, NJ
City
Leonia, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Englewood defeats Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap

Hugo Loius had a goal and an assist as Dwight-Englewood held on for a 3-2 win against Palisades Park in Palisades Park. Dwight-Englewood (8-5) sported a 3-0 lead at halftime before Daniel Kim scored twice for Palisades Park (4-9-2). Joacquin Bitar and Jason Rhee also scored for Dwight-Englewood.
PALISADES PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus defeats Indian Hills - Girls soccer recap

Paramus scored six second-half goals to come away with a 9-3 win against Indian Hills in Paramus. Paramus (7-5) led 3-2 at halftime before taking control. Indian Hills (2-10) finished with nine shots on goal.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Rock defeats Hawthorne - Boys soccer recap

Owen Neubart scored two second-half goals as Glen Rock defeated Hawthorne 4-1 in Glen Rock. Tied 1-1 at halftime, Glen Rock (9-2) took control in the second half as it scored three goals. Mike Sasunov and Zachary Spence also scored while Taco Amano had two assists. Sami Maali made 12...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap

Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Garfield defeats Paterson Charter - Boys soccer recap

Marvick Reyes and Keiver Galvis scored twice as Garfield defeated Paterson Charter 5-0 in Paterson. Garfield (11-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before adding two more goals in the second half. Carlos Jimenez had a goal and an assist while Ryan Fernandez made two saves to earn the shutout.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen Charter over Wallington - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Garcia's second half goal proved to be the winner, as Bergen Charter notched a 1-0 victory over Wallington in Wallington. Anthony Zieaba assisted Garcia's finish for the Yellow Jackets, who are now 12-4 on the season. Wallington fell to 7-5 with the defeat.
WALLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford over North Arlington in OT - Boys soccer recap

Leo Sant'Ana and Dylan Tenn both scored to lead Rutherford to a 2-1 overtime win over North Arlington, in North Arlington. Rutherford (12-1-2) led 1-0 at the half. Alex Sasso made two saves for Rutherford. Nicholas Stanzione scored for North Arlington (7-9).
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Holy Angels over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap

Gina Certo knocked in the game-winner before the break as Holy Angels won on the road, 1-0, over Cliffside Park. Sienna Morreale dished an assist for Holy Angels (5-8-1), which bounced back after a big loss to DePaul, No. 5 in NJ.com's Top 20, on Monday. Cliffside Park is...
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap

Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Linden over Shabazz - Boys soccer recap

Yousif Elweshahy posted a hat trick to lead Linden to an 8-4 win over Shabazz in Linden. Joey Brenckman scored twice for the Tigers (11-4-1) while Matthew Sznurkowski, Alex Nycz and Steban Lasso scored once each. Tyler Neves and Joe Palomino each recorded two assists. Elijah Olusola scored a hat...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

River Dell over Fort Lee - Boys soccer recap

Vincent Scalclone starred for River Dell with three goals in its 4-1 win over Fort Lee in Oradell. Connor Gallucci dished out two assists for River Dell, which scored the first four goals of the game. Matthew Scipioni chipped in with one goal in the victory.
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Immaculate Heart over Passaic Tech - Girls soccer recap

Alexandra Barry and Caitlin Forshay each scored, helping lift Immaculate Heart - No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 2-1 victory over Passaic Tech in Wayne. Cathryn Cunningham and Lindsay Ford added assists for the Blue Eagles, who are now 12-2 on the season. Passaic Tech fell...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes defeats Dwight-Englewood - Field hockey recap

Krista Lilienthal had three goals and an assist as Pompton Lakes defeated Dwight-Englewood 6-0 in Englewood. Pompton Lakes (12-2) took a 4-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the third quarter. Morgan Hanna tallied a goal and an assist while Bridget Leahy notched one save. Beatrice Gouverneur...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Pingry tops Hopewell Valley - Boys soccer recap

Thomas Yanez had a goal to go along with two assists as Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com's Top 20, defeated Hopewell Valley 7-0 in Pennington. Pingry (8-1-3) held a 2-0 lead over Hopewell Valley (12-4) at the half, scoring five goals in the second half. Nikolaos Deliargyris and Anthony...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

