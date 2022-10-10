Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
tri-statedefender.com
LEGACY: Dr. William M. Young Sr.
Pastor Dianne Young posted a photo of her husband, Dr. William M. Young, smiling broadly on her Facebook page early Monday (Oct. 10) morning. For those who knew him, the pleasant, entreating smile was a familiar sight. The post that accompanied the photo inspired a flood tributes, expressions of sympathy,...
The 'M' bridge will light up this Saturday for a Celebration of Remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Statistics show that on average Tennessee loses 564 babies a year to stillbirths and the rate is 6.92 per 1,000 live births. A support group is hosting a ceremony to raise awareness and honor those who have experienced a stillbirth. The Celebration of Remembrance is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, which is also National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.
Two Shelby County natives hit the stage for the Miss United States pageant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County women will be representing at the Miss United States competition this weekend at the Cannon Center in downtown Memphis. Kyndal Hayes from Germantown is representing Tennessee, and Cordova native Lily K. Donaldson is representing the state of New York. Hayes is Ms. Tennessee...
tri-statedefender.com
Greenwood C.M.E. Pastor Willie Boyd Jr. dies in car crash
For those who knew the Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., pastor of Greenwood Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, his death in a single-car crash leaves a soul-touching void. Friends and family are remembering the beloved pastor and youth advocate who died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident Saturday (Oct.8). Shelby County...
Kait 8
MLK’s daughter to attend book signing in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, will attend a book signing later this month at Blytheville High School. King and Dr. Kimberly Johnson will be featured at the 2022 Nonviolence Youth Summit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m....
Former hospital worker gets help from a long-time friend
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis hospital worker isn’t able to work right now due to a medical condition, but he hasn’t given up and wants to resume his job as soon as possible. The work of LeBonheur Children’s Hospital is well known and featured each year in our Go Jim Go fundraisers, so we know that […]
speakinoutweeklynews.net
actionnews5.com
Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head cheer coach of Pinnacle Cheer Memphis was named as one of three new defendants in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. On Tuesday, Attorneys with Strom Law Firm filed new federal lawsuits on behalf of three additional abuse survivors following the original filing in September.
memphismagazine.com
Classic Dining: Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant
Behind her restaurant, Hanh Bach has filled her garden with exotic plants, many of them used in her cooking. Lotus blossoms in a pool of water. The lotus in her garden inspired the name of her restaurant, says Bach, the owner of Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant on Summer Avenue. “I wanted a name that was different. And I like the flowers — they’re pretty.”
DeSoto Times Today
Old cotton gin development rebrands as Old Towne Parish
Renovation of the inside of the old historic Cotton Gin in Olive Branch is about halfway finished and developers say the restaurants and bars should be ready to open this spring. “We are getting closer,” said Cliff McLemore. “We have made a lot of progress inside and outside.”
How a Southaven church is meeting the need for families in its community
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Southaven is hosting a food drive to help give back and take the burden off their community. The food drive is happening every Thursday starting at 11 a.m. until the church runs out of food. The Tabernacle congregation...
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
Agriculture Online
Cotton harvester makes a special announcement
Like many couples, Chad and Heather Hardy of Haywood County, Tennessee, have struggled with infertility. Finally, after nearly four years, they were thrilled to learn Heather was expecting earlier this year. "I was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2021 after 2 years of undiagnosed infertility and referred to a fertility specialist,"...
Tanger Outlets Memphis to Host Community Job Fair, Oct. 14
Tanger Outlets Memphis invites area residents looking for work to attend its Community Job Fair, presented by Hyosung HICO, on Oct. 14 from noon – 4 p.m. Several Tanger Outlets Memphis retailers, such as H&M, Cosmetics Warehouse, Hanesbrand, Ann Taylor and Perfumes 4U will be hiring for full- and part-time roles. Several local businesses, including Northwest Mississippi Community College, Gold Strike Casino, Ole Miss- Desoto and FedEx will also join the Job Fair.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County awards Habitat for Humanity of Memphis $977K grant for senior home repairs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis received a big award from Shelby County Government Thursday. A total of $977,000 is set to go towards home repairs for low-income seniors. The grant will be used for participants in the “Aging In Place” program which serves older homeowners...
Things are getting strange at the Memphis Zoo for this year's Zoo Boo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Head to the Upside Down, check out the Tunnel of Doom, or maybe have a Ghostly Encounter at the annual Zoo Boo at the Memphis Zoo. Zoo Boo runs select nights from Oct. 14 through 31, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Zoo officials encourage folks to buy the tickets online in advance. They run $13 for members and $18 for non-members.
millington-news.com
Cougars take over the top spot in the Dynamix Power 10 Rankings
Dynamix Physical Therapy West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings entering the 2022 season are here. The teams from the coverage area for The Bartlett Express, The Collierville Herald-Independent, The Leader, The Millington Star, and The Germantown News & Shelby Sun Times, including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County are eligible. With several residents from those cities attending Christian Brothers High School and Memphis University School, those two teams are also eligible for the rankings. Each week throughout the 2022 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 9.
Pastor helping Frayser families without a home after townhome fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive left several families without a home. According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and two firefighters were taken for chest pain and a twisted ankle. Authorities say all are in non-critical condition.
actionnews5.com
