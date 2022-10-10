Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Donations Needed for Local Senior CitizensProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Donations Needed to Feed Hundreds of Families at ThanksgivingProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is TerrifyingTravel MavenHackettstown, NJ
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
Related
Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap
Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports...
Northern Burlington over Bordentown - Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston and Ariel Sprague each found the net as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-0, over Bordentown. Northern Burlington improves to 9-4 and led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Bordentown is now 2-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Pompton Lakes defeats Dwight-Englewood - Field hockey recap
Krista Lilienthal had three goals and an assist as Pompton Lakes defeated Dwight-Englewood 6-0 in Englewood. Pompton Lakes (12-2) took a 4-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the third quarter. Morgan Hanna tallied a goal and an assist while Bridget Leahy notched one save. Beatrice Gouverneur...
Essex County Tournament boys soccer roundup 1st round games, Oct. 13
Joaquin Niehenke buried a second-half penalty kick to push top-seeded and No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, Seton Hall Prep, to a 1-0 win over 16th-seeded Bloomfield, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament, in West Orange. The Pirates (12-2) will face eighth-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metuchen over South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Allison Kowalski scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter for Metuchen in its 4-3 win over South Brunswick in Metuchen. Evy Orozco added two goals for Metuchen, which trailed 3-2 at halftime before Elizabeth Lopez tied the game. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
No. 7 Ridge defeats Bridgewater-Raritan - Field hockey recap
Katie McCaffrey and Erin Conroy scored twice as Ridge, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 7-1 in Bridgewater. Sana Halthore and Caroline Bailey also had a goal and an assist for Ridge (12-1-2). Daniela Valli made eight saves for Bridgewater-Raritan (5-10) while Ava Sabella scored its lone...
Field hockey: No. 9 Hillsborough blanks Hunterdon Central
Kaitlyn Williams recorded a goal and two assists to lead Hillsborough, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 4-0 win over Hunterdon Central in Hillsborough. The Raiders (12-1-2) led 2-0 at halftime. Lauren Flynn added on a goal and an assist while Rebecca Gear and Hailey Vogt each...
No. 16 North Hunterdon edges out No. 18 Phillipsburg - Field hockey recap
Zoey Zahorchak had seven saves as North Hunterdon, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated No. 18 Phillipsburg 2-1 in North Hunterdon. Lauren Masters and Brooke Cahill had goals for North Hunterdon (11-4) with Sara Roberts and Maggie Sampson tallying an assist each. Jill Miller (9-4) had the only...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Brunswick over South Plainfield - Field hockey recap
Samantha Arnold, Anna Sawicki, and Grace Smutko all scored goals, lifting East Brunswick to a 3-0 victory over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Prisha Dhruve added an assist for the Bears, who are now 10-3 on the season. South Plainfield fell to 9-6 with the defeat. The N.J. High School...
Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
Girls soccer: Monroe hands division rival No. 11 East Brunswick first loss of season
Meredith Artz recorded a goal and an assist to lead Monroe to a 3-1 victory over No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20 East Brunswick, in Monroe. The loss was the Bears’ first of the year, which drops the team’s record to 14-1. East Brunswick hadn’t lost to a conference rival since the2018-2019 season.
Linden over Shabazz - Boys soccer recap
Yousif Elweshahy posted a hat trick to lead Linden to an 8-4 win over Shabazz in Linden. Joey Brenckman scored twice for the Tigers (11-4-1) while Matthew Sznurkowski, Alex Nycz and Steban Lasso scored once each. Tyler Neves and Joe Palomino each recorded two assists. Elijah Olusola scored a hat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory. The...
No. 10 Clifton defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap
Clifton, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, moved to 11-0-1 thanks to a 6-0 victory over Wayne Hills in Wayne. Clifton has allowed just one goal in its last six contests. Wayne Hills dropped to 6-4-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Princeton Day stages three goal comeback to defeat Robbinsville 4-3 in MCT quarters
Princeton Day freshman Amelia Lach hadn’t scored a goal all season but picked exactly the right time to start, as her score with 6:10 left to play capped a three goal comeback by the 5-seed Panthers as they defeated 4-seed Robbinsville in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Tournament on Thursday in Robbinsville.
Rutherford over North Arlington in OT - Boys soccer recap
Leo Sant’Ana and Dylan Tenn both scored to lead Rutherford to a 2-1 overtime win over North Arlington, in North Arlington. Rutherford (12-1-2) led 1-0 at the half. Alex Sasso made two saves for Rutherford. Nicholas Stanzione scored for North Arlington (7-9). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap
Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Oak Knoll - Union County Tournament quarterfinals girls soccer recap
Sara Lehman scored the only goal of the game for second-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood in its 1-0 win over seventh-seeded Oak Knoll in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament in Scotch Plains. Jasmine Gutierrez-Solana had the assist on the goal and Rebecca Kessler made seven saves in the win. Scotch...
Dwight-Morrow over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap
Nicolas Garzon and Steven Carabano each scored to lead Dwight-Morrow to a 2-1 win over Bergenfield, in Bergenfield. Bergenfield (5-9-2) led 1-0 at the half, and Dwight-Morrow (9-4-1) scored two unanswered in the second half. Juan Carmona scored for the home team. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
No. 2 Pingry tops Hopewell Valley - Boys soccer recap
Thomas Yanez had a goal to go along with two assists as Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Hopewell Valley 7-0 in Pennington. Pingry (8-1-3) held a 2-0 lead over Hopewell Valley (12-4) at the half, scoring five goals in the second half. Nikolaos Deliargyris and Anthony...
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0