ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap

Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Bordentown - Field hockey recap

Rylee Boston and Ariel Sprague each found the net as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-0, over Bordentown. Northern Burlington improves to 9-4 and led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Bordentown is now 2-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes defeats Dwight-Englewood - Field hockey recap

Krista Lilienthal had three goals and an assist as Pompton Lakes defeated Dwight-Englewood 6-0 in Englewood. Pompton Lakes (12-2) took a 4-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the third quarter. Morgan Hanna tallied a goal and an assist while Bridget Leahy notched one save. Beatrice Gouverneur...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caldwell, NJ
Sports
City
Columbia, NJ
City
Caldwell, NJ
Columbia, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Metuchen over South Brunswick - Field hockey recap

Allison Kowalski scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter for Metuchen in its 4-3 win over South Brunswick in Metuchen. Evy Orozco added two goals for Metuchen, which trailed 3-2 at halftime before Elizabeth Lopez tied the game. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Ridge defeats Bridgewater-Raritan - Field hockey recap

Katie McCaffrey and Erin Conroy scored twice as Ridge, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 7-1 in Bridgewater. Sana Halthore and Caroline Bailey also had a goal and an assist for Ridge (12-1-2). Daniela Valli made eight saves for Bridgewater-Raritan (5-10) while Ava Sabella scored its lone...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Msd
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Linden over Shabazz - Boys soccer recap

Yousif Elweshahy posted a hat trick to lead Linden to an 8-4 win over Shabazz in Linden. Joey Brenckman scored twice for the Tigers (11-4-1) while Matthew Sznurkowski, Alex Nycz and Steban Lasso scored once each. Tyler Neves and Joe Palomino each recorded two assists. Elijah Olusola scored a hat...
LINDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory. The...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Clifton defeats Wayne Hills - Boys soccer recap

Clifton, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, moved to 11-0-1 thanks to a 6-0 victory over Wayne Hills in Wayne. Clifton has allowed just one goal in its last six contests. Wayne Hills dropped to 6-4-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford over North Arlington in OT - Boys soccer recap

Leo Sant’Ana and Dylan Tenn both scored to lead Rutherford to a 2-1 overtime win over North Arlington, in North Arlington. Rutherford (12-1-2) led 1-0 at the half. Alex Sasso made two saves for Rutherford. Nicholas Stanzione scored for North Arlington (7-9). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap

Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap

Nicolas Garzon and Steven Carabano each scored to lead Dwight-Morrow to a 2-1 win over Bergenfield, in Bergenfield. Bergenfield (5-9-2) led 1-0 at the half, and Dwight-Morrow (9-4-1) scored two unanswered in the second half. Juan Carmona scored for the home team. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Pingry tops Hopewell Valley - Boys soccer recap

Thomas Yanez had a goal to go along with two assists as Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Hopewell Valley 7-0 in Pennington. Pingry (8-1-3) held a 2-0 lead over Hopewell Valley (12-4) at the half, scoring five goals in the second half. Nikolaos Deliargyris and Anthony...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy