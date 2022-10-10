Read full article on original website
lanereport.com
$4.9M luxury private retreat in Louisville suburb set for October
PROSPECT, Ky. — DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning off a luxurious private retreat by the shores of the Ohio River in the suburbs of Louisville, Kentucky. Completed in 2013, this 11,698-square-foot stunning property sits on over four acres of land at 8501 Wolf Pen Branch Road in the coveted small city of Prospect, one of Kentucky’s wealthiest communities.
wdrb.com
New monthly night market coming to downtown Louisville aims to give boost to small businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A monthly night market coming to downtown Louisville hopes to give small businesses the chance to reach out to new customers in a different way. Brittiney Griffin is stepping out of her brick and mortar store, Pocket Change, on Baxter Avenue and taking her sales to Fourth Street in downtown Louisville.
foodanddine.com
Fans rejoice as Oriental House reopens tomorrow (October 12)
Oriental House is a Louisville institution, full stop. Here’s my 2017 F&D profile. The family-owned restaurant at 4302 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews closed its dining areas during the pandemic, then more recently embarked upon a remodeling project, inside and out. Now the time has come for a resumption...
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
spectrumnews1.com
Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
WLKY.com
New pickleball 'eatertainment' concept to open along Louisville riverfront
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you haven't heard of pickleball by now in the city of Louisville, it's fast-growing in popularity with demand in the Metro for more options to play. A new, unique venue is in the works that will add to the city's pickleball scene. An acre of...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022
If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
Trunk or Treats around Louisville
Over the years Trunk or Treats has become more and more popular and we want to share with you the best around Louisville. Trunk or Treats aims to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters on or around Halloween. Trunk or Treats involve a community coming together in a parking lot,...
wdrb.com
Cardinal Stadium hosting job fair on Wednesday for several Louisville businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of companies will be hiring in one place on Wednesday. Cardinal Stadium will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Potential employers include GE Appliances, Norton Healthcare, UPS and the Kentucky Air National Guard. For a full list of companies and positions they're looking to fill, click here.
wdrb.com
Glenmary neighborhood continues to rebuild 6 months after tornadoes touched down in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors are still picking up the pieces from the damage a tornado in the Louisville area caused exactly six months ago. The National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed nine tornadoes touched down in the Louisville area on April 13. Out of the nine tornadoes, four of them were EF-1 and five were EF-0.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Inside Indiana Business
Cimtech breaks ground on New Albany expansion
New Albany-based Cimtech broke ground Tuesday on a $2.7 million expansion at its Floyd County headquarters. The company, which provides precision manufacturing services to a variety of industries, says the project will allow it to grow staff and increase capacity. Cimtech provides precision machined parts, fabrication, welding, bending, engineering, and...
'How dare you treat people like that': West Louisville tenants protest living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several residents held up signs, shouted, and marched for justice Tuesday. The group rallied outside made New Directions Housing Corporation mainly in support of Russell Apartments tenant, Crystal Wilson. "I never had nothing like this. I never had anybody to support me like this," Wilson said.
Wave 3
Germantown veterans group prepares to struggle after thieves make off with thousands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An overnight break-in left behind a very tough Sunday morning surprise for members of the AMVETS Daniel Boone Post 1 in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood. The group finds itself in a fight for survival after thieves trashed their building and make off with and estimated $8,500 in cash.
wdrb.com
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Hardin County neighborhood say sewage has been backing up into yards for years, and it's only getting worse. They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution. "The headaches is from this, the nausea is from this," Jennifer Benningfield said. Sewage has...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at The Fishery
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at The Fishery. The St. Matthews restaurant is celebrating 40 years in the business. Enjoy the restaurant's number one seller: a fried fish sandwich and onion rings. You can also order fried chicken, grilled chicken strips, homemade soups, fried chicken livers and breaded oysters.
Wave 3
Wedding ceremony held in hospital for terminally ill patient
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beautiful and heart wrenching scene playing out today at UofL Hospital. Osmin Melendez is terminally ill with colon cancer. For the past few months, he’s been in and out of UofL Hospital. His most recent stay started over the weekend, and doctors say it’s expected that he won’t live much longer.
Neighbors in Portland neighborhood concerned by young thieves
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the Portland neighborhood, a Ring camera caught another theft on a front porch. “I really did not think someone would be bold enough to walk straight up on the porch,” Caitlan Corbin said, while sitting on the same porch. “He looked dead up at the camera and still did it.”
WLKY.com
Louisville man wins $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket: 'I'm just amazed'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $500,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. "I never imagined this would ever be me. I’m just amazed," he told lottery officials. On Monday night, while taking a break at work, he walked to the Circle K...
