Louisville, KY

lanereport.com

$4.9M luxury private retreat in Louisville suburb set for October

PROSPECT, Ky. — DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning off a luxurious private retreat by the shores of the Ohio River in the suburbs of Louisville, Kentucky. Completed in 2013, this 11,698-square-foot stunning property sits on over four acres of land at 8501 Wolf Pen Branch Road in the coveted small city of Prospect, one of Kentucky’s wealthiest communities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Fans rejoice as Oriental House reopens tomorrow (October 12)

Oriental House is a Louisville institution, full stop. Here’s my 2017 F&D profile. The family-owned restaurant at 4302 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews closed its dining areas during the pandemic, then more recently embarked upon a remodeling project, inside and out. Now the time has come for a resumption...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022

If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Trunk or Treats around Louisville

Over the years Trunk or Treats has become more and more popular and we want to share with you the best around Louisville. Trunk or Treats aims to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters on or around Halloween. Trunk or Treats involve a community coming together in a parking lot,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Cimtech breaks ground on New Albany expansion

New Albany-based Cimtech broke ground Tuesday on a $2.7 million expansion at its Floyd County headquarters. The company, which provides precision manufacturing services to a variety of industries, says the project will allow it to grow staff and increase capacity. Cimtech provides precision machined parts, fabrication, welding, bending, engineering, and...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at The Fishery

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at The Fishery. The St. Matthews restaurant is celebrating 40 years in the business. Enjoy the restaurant's number one seller: a fried fish sandwich and onion rings. You can also order fried chicken, grilled chicken strips, homemade soups, fried chicken livers and breaded oysters.
SAINT MATTHEWS, KY
Wave 3

Wedding ceremony held in hospital for terminally ill patient

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A beautiful and heart wrenching scene playing out today at UofL Hospital. Osmin Melendez is terminally ill with colon cancer. For the past few months, he’s been in and out of UofL Hospital. His most recent stay started over the weekend, and doctors say it’s expected that he won’t live much longer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Neighbors in Portland neighborhood concerned by young thieves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the Portland neighborhood, a Ring camera caught another theft on a front porch. “I really did not think someone would be bold enough to walk straight up on the porch,” Caitlan Corbin said, while sitting on the same porch. “He looked dead up at the camera and still did it.”
LOUISVILLE, KY

