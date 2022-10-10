Read full article on original website
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early votes to be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican candidate for U.S....
Medical marijuana companies pour money into legalization PAC in Missouri campaign’s homestretch
With less than a month to go before voters head to the polls, the campaign to legalize recreational marijuana is getting a financial boost from the medical marijuana industry.
Lawsuit over Missouri Photo ID dismissed ahead of November election
A judge dismissed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's newly-enforced Photo ID law for elections.
Rep. Dan Brady on improving Secretary of State’s office
Illinois state representative and republican candidate for Illinois Secretary of State Dan Brady joins Lisa Dent to discuss why he’s the best choice to modernize that office. Brady is running against Democrat Alexi Giannoulias in the Nov. 8 election. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
KFVS12
Illinois Right to Life demands lawmakers reinstate Parental Notification of Abortion Act
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois democratic lawmakers repealed the Parental Notification of Abortion Act last year and created a working group to help review proposals that impact pregnant minors. Now, anti-abortion leaders say they want the law back. Illinois Right to Life and other advocates are demanding lawmakers reinstate the PNA....
GOP megadonor tops $50M in donations to Darren Bailey, conservative super-PAC
A major Republican donor has now topped $50 million in total donations to Darren Bailey and a super-PAC working on his behalf.
Daily Northwestern
Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say
Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
Close election expected for Illinois' 17th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn't seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
Chicago Tribune gives nod to Pritzker over GOP foe in Illinois governor's race
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker picked up the endorsement of the Chicago Tribune — a nod very few Democrats have received — as he seeks re-election.
Missouri judge hears lawsuit challenging Biden student debt relief plan
Whether student debtors will get the loan relief promised by President Joe Biden is now in the hands of a Missouri federal judge. For nearly two hours Wednesday, attorneys for the six states challenging the plan to forgive almost $500 billion in student debt argued with Department of Justice lawyers over which laws should govern the decision.
First responder unions endorse in Illinois 13th congressional district race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major unions for first responders have endorsed candidates in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsed Republican candidate Regan Deering at a news conference Tuesday. “We need our elected officials to understand their value, risk and dedication to our communities. Supporting […]
On 2022 Illinois Ballots, Voters Will Be Asked About Workers' Rights Amendment
Illinois ballots in the November election will include a vote on an amendment to the state's constitution known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, or Amendment 1, but what does it do and why does it matter?. With early voting underway across the area, it's a topic many are asking about...
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event
MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an...
￼Missouri governor discusses future of sports betting
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say Missouri is playing a losing hand after not legalizing sports betting.
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote
If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
Fate of Agape Boarding School on hold as hearings delayed
Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri’s effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students.
25newsnow.com
Early voting numbers across Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
videtteonline.com
A last look at your ballot one month out from the Illinois midterms
The midterm elections are coming up on Nov. 8. Here is a brief look at all the candidates that will be on this year’s ballot:. Kathy Salvi (Republican) lives in Mundelein, Illinois, with her family. She currently serves as a partner at the law firm Salvi & Maher. Salvi...
