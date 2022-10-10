Read full article on original website
Orlando Pride head coach and assistant coach fired after investigation into alleged misconduct
Women's professional soccer team Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene have been dismissed for "engaging in retaliatory conduct" towards players who they believed had made or supported misconduct allegations against them, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced Monday.
Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
NBA・
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback News
Former Ohio State quarterback Arthur Schlichter has been accused of possessing a quarter-gram of cocaine, according to multiple reports. He is set to make an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom this Friday. The court records show that Schlichter is being charged with a fifth-degree felony count of possession of...
Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision
With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
Fans all say same thing as former MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson revealed to have shock role at NFL games
RANDY JOHNSON is certainly a man of many talents. The former MLB Hall of Famer, 59, was a ten-time All-Star and won the World Series with the Arizona Diamondback in 2001. Johnson was known for his signature fastball-slider combination with his 303 career victories the fifth-most by a left-hander in MLB history.
NFL・
247Sports
Georgia football recruiting: Terrell Davis shouts out Bulldogs RB commit Roderick Robinson II
Terrell Davis took note of Georgia footbal securing a massive commitment on the recruiting trail from four-star running back Roderick Robinson II, flipping him from UCLA. Out of San Diego’s Lincoln High, Robinson is the No. 20 running back and No. 23 player from California for the Class of 2023. He took an official visit to Athens over the weekend to see the Bulldogs take on Auburn.
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-Buckeye player reportedly exposed Ohio State formations, schemes on website
One former Ohio State offensive lineman is reportedly banned from receiving media credentials at Ohio State. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, ex-Buckeye Kirk Barton and his associate — Ken Stickney, also known as “Nevadabuck” online — used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system.” The information gathered from that improper access was used to “[expose] team formations, schemes and personnel changes” on the website “Buckeye Scoop.”
247Sports
USA Basketball: Five-star guard AJ Johnson updates his recruitment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – AJ Johnson is arguably the best long-term prospect in the senior class. A 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Woodland Hills (Calif.) Johnson had to cancel his North Carolina State official visit last month but says he fully intends to take that visit moving forward. “They...
ACC commissioner makes very unpopular suggestion
The power brokers in the college football world are working on expanding the field for the College Football Playoff. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is hoping to have expansion for another NCAA postseason event. Phillips spoke at an ACC basketball tip-off event and said he wants to expand the NCAA Tournament...
