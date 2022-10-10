ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotswood, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Demarest defeats Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap

Ryan Cohen and Andrew Dunne scored first-half goals to lead Demarest past Ridgewood 2-0 in Ridgewood. Hayden Eig also recorded an assist for Demarest (7-5-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spotswood, NJ
Sports
City
Spotswood, NJ
City
Carteret, NJ
Carteret, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap

Nicolas Garzon and Steven Carabano each scored to lead Dwight-Morrow to a 2-1 win over Bergenfield, in Bergenfield. Bergenfield (5-9-2) led 1-0 at the half, and Dwight-Morrow (9-4-1) scored two unanswered in the second half. Juan Carmona scored for the home team. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap

Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys
NJ.com

Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap

Gabby Miller led with two goals and two assists as Seneca won at home, 4-2, over Cherry Hill East. Maddy Schwartz and Ava Palladino added a goal apiece for Seneca (9-5), which played to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Cherry Hill East is now 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill over Waldwick - Boys soccer recap

Cayden Raymond scored twice to lead Cresskill to a 2-1 win over Waldwick, in Cresskill. Alex Botea made seven saves for Cresskill (8-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Augustyniak’s OT goal pushes Lyndhurst past Secaucus

Lexi Augustyniak scored two goals, one an overtime game-winner, to push Lyndhurst to a 2-1 win over Secaucus, in Secaucus. Mackenzie Sibello made four saves for Lyndhurst (8-5-1). Gabriella Torrillo scored for Secaucus (5-6-1) while Mykailla Harper recorded six saves. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
SECAUCUS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Lyndhurst over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap

Tyler Wise netted two goals to lead Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Secuaucs, in Secaucus. Ali Celik added on a goal and two assists for Lyndhurst (6-3-2), while Issac Camilo scored once. Matthew Makar made seven saves in the win. Youcef Abada scored for Secaucus, while Jaden Bradley made...
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill West over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap

Peter Graffeo, Drew Pullano and Joseph Conte provided the goals as Cherry Hill West won at home, 3-0, over Moorestown. Graffeo, Gael Morales and Gavin Murray each dished an assist for Cherry Hill West (8-2-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Leo Orefice earned the shutout with four saves. Moorestown is...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Linden over Shabazz - Boys soccer recap

Yousif Elweshahy posted a hat trick to lead Linden to an 8-4 win over Shabazz in Linden. Joey Brenckman scored twice for the Tigers (11-4-1) while Matthew Sznurkowski, Alex Nycz and Steban Lasso scored once each. Tyler Neves and Joe Palomino each recorded two assists. Elijah Olusola scored a hat...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap

Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara’s assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Garfield defeats Paterson Charter - Boys soccer recap

Marvick Reyes and Keiver Galvis scored twice as Garfield defeated Paterson Charter 5-0 in Paterson. Garfield (11-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before adding two more goals in the second half. Carlos Jimenez had a goal and an assist while Ryan Fernandez made two saves to earn the shutout.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown tops Palmyra - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Redwood scored two goals and had an assist as Bordentown defeated Palmyra 3-0 in Bordentown. The win gives Bordentown five straight shutouts and six straight wins. Julien DeLorenzo added a goal and an assist with Aidan Wall tallying an assist. Ethan Beauchemin had six saves in goal with Fionn Berton having one.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy