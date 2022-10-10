Read full article on original website
Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
West Windsor-Plainsboro South defeats Hamilton West - Girls soccer recap
Keziah Thankachan had two goals and an assist as West Windsor-Plainsboro South defeated Hamilton West 4-2 in Hamilton. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (3-10) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Ishita Balpande also made eight saves while Alexis Contes tallied a goal and an assist.
Demarest defeats Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap
Ryan Cohen and Andrew Dunne scored first-half goals to lead Demarest past Ridgewood 2-0 in Ridgewood. Hayden Eig also recorded an assist for Demarest (7-5-1).
Girls soccer: Monroe hands division rival No. 11 East Brunswick first loss of season
Meredith Artz recorded a goal and an assist to lead Monroe to a 3-1 victory over No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20 East Brunswick, in Monroe. The loss was the Bears’ first of the year, which drops the team’s record to 14-1. East Brunswick hadn’t lost to a conference rival since the2018-2019 season.
Dwight-Morrow over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap
Nicolas Garzon and Steven Carabano each scored to lead Dwight-Morrow to a 2-1 win over Bergenfield, in Bergenfield. Bergenfield (5-9-2) led 1-0 at the half, and Dwight-Morrow (9-4-1) scored two unanswered in the second half. Juan Carmona scored for the home team.
Moorestown Friends defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Foluke Balogun led Moorestown Friends past Northern Burlington as she scored four goals and tallied one assist in its 4-3 victory in Columbus. Moorestown Friends (7-3-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before each side traded two goals in the second half. Chelsea Mohammed also made 18 saves on 21 shots.
Pennsauken over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Bonilla scored twice, helping lift Pennsauken to a 3-1 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Delran on Thursday afternoon. In winning their second game of the year, the Indians also received a goal from Brandon Dorado to help take a 3-0 lead at half. Holy Cross Prep fell to...
Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap
Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack...
Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap
Gabby Miller led with two goals and two assists as Seneca won at home, 4-2, over Cherry Hill East. Maddy Schwartz and Ava Palladino added a goal apiece for Seneca (9-5), which played to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Cherry Hill East is now 6-8.
Field hockey: No. 9 Hillsborough blanks Hunterdon Central
Kaitlyn Williams recorded a goal and two assists to lead Hillsborough, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 4-0 win over Hunterdon Central in Hillsborough. The Raiders (12-1-2) led 2-0 at halftime. Lauren Flynn added on a goal and an assist while Rebecca Gear and Hailey Vogt each...
Cresskill over Waldwick - Boys soccer recap
Cayden Raymond scored twice to lead Cresskill to a 2-1 win over Waldwick, in Cresskill. Alex Botea made seven saves for Cresskill (8-3).
Girls soccer: Augustyniak’s OT goal pushes Lyndhurst past Secaucus
Lexi Augustyniak scored two goals, one an overtime game-winner, to push Lyndhurst to a 2-1 win over Secaucus, in Secaucus. Mackenzie Sibello made four saves for Lyndhurst (8-5-1). Gabriella Torrillo scored for Secaucus (5-6-1) while Mykailla Harper recorded six saves.
Lyndhurst over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Wise netted two goals to lead Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Secuaucs, in Secaucus. Ali Celik added on a goal and two assists for Lyndhurst (6-3-2), while Issac Camilo scored once. Matthew Makar made seven saves in the win. Youcef Abada scored for Secaucus, while Jaden Bradley made...
Cherry Hill West over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap
Peter Graffeo, Drew Pullano and Joseph Conte provided the goals as Cherry Hill West won at home, 3-0, over Moorestown. Graffeo, Gael Morales and Gavin Murray each dished an assist for Cherry Hill West (8-2-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Leo Orefice earned the shutout with four saves. Moorestown is...
Linden over Shabazz - Boys soccer recap
Yousif Elweshahy posted a hat trick to lead Linden to an 8-4 win over Shabazz in Linden. Joey Brenckman scored twice for the Tigers (11-4-1) while Matthew Sznurkowski, Alex Nycz and Steban Lasso scored once each. Tyler Neves and Joe Palomino each recorded two assists. Elijah Olusola scored a hat...
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer roundup for 2nd round, Oct. 13
Paige Seitz scored before the break as eighth-seeded Toms River South won at home, 1-0, over ninth-seeded Brick Memorial in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament. Toms River South (7-3-1) will play at top-seeded Freehold Township in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. Delaine Wilkenson stopped eight shots while...
Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap
Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara's assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8.
Garfield defeats Paterson Charter - Boys soccer recap
Marvick Reyes and Keiver Galvis scored twice as Garfield defeated Paterson Charter 5-0 in Paterson. Garfield (11-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before adding two more goals in the second half. Carlos Jimenez had a goal and an assist while Ryan Fernandez made two saves to earn the shutout.
Bordentown tops Palmyra - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Redwood scored two goals and had an assist as Bordentown defeated Palmyra 3-0 in Bordentown. The win gives Bordentown five straight shutouts and six straight wins. Julien DeLorenzo added a goal and an assist with Aidan Wall tallying an assist. Ethan Beauchemin had six saves in goal with Fionn Berton having one.
Essex County Tournament boys soccer roundup 1st round games, Oct. 13
Joaquin Niehenke buried a second-half penalty kick to push top-seeded and No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, Seton Hall Prep, to a 1-0 win over 16th-seeded Bloomfield, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament, in West Orange. The Pirates (12-2) will face eighth-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the...
