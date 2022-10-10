Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada group launches voter protection hotline
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A group known as Nevada Democratic Victory has launched a new hotline for voters to access voter information. Voters can call 775-877-VOTE in any language. The hotline will accept all general election calls and operators will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Operators will...
Elko Daily Free Press
Jim Hartman: Nevada’s Question No. 3 — A reluctant ‘No’
Question 3 on the Nevada general election ballot in is an initiative that, if enacted, would eliminate partisan primaries and establish an open primary election and a top-five “ranked-choice” voting general election. All candidates for U.S. Congressional, Nevada state constitutional offices and State Legislator elections and all voters...
KOLO TV Reno
ACLU challenge of Nevada ballot hand-counting dismissed
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Nye County District Court judge on Thursday dismissed an emergency petition by the ACLU’s Nevada chapter attempting to stop the county from its plan to hand-count votes alongside a machine tabulator starting later this month. The plan was spurred by false claims of election fraud.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Lt. Gov. introduces new legislation to ease small business licensing burden
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead has filed new legislation to ease the licensing burdens for small business owners in Nevada. The bill will be considered during the 2023 legislative session in Nevada. If passed, the office of the Secretary of State will serve as a clearing house for general business license applications and renewals.
KOLO TV Reno
New poll shows races for senator, governor remain tight
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new USA Today/Suffolk poll shows the U.S. Senate and governor’s race in Nevada remaining tight. The survey was taken between Oct. 4 and Oct. 7. The poll released this week shows Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto holding at 2-percent edge over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Cortez Masto was supported by 46% of respondents, compared to 44% backing Laxalt.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
Gun safety organization launches $3.6 million ad campaign targeting Lombardo
The country’s largest gun safety advocacy organization is jumping into Nevada’s 2022 gubernatorial election with a $3.6 million media campaign attacking Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The post Gun safety organization launches $3.6 million ad campaign targeting Lombardo appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada State Treasurer files new complaint against Michele Fiore
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a complaint against Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, alleging illegal campaign contributions and a straw donor scheme. Fiore is running against Conine for his position as state treasurer as a Republican. Conine alleges Fiore’s campaign took contributions...
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada recovers all jobs lost during pandemic
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Data from the Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation shows the state of Nevada has recovered all of its jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Silver State has now reached an all-time high in jobs with 1.4 million, which is 3,000 more jobs than...
On the record: Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo
As Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has campaigned for governor, he has cast himself as a moderate Republican who has devoted his life to protecting Nevadans. The post On the record: Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Question 3 asks: Should Nevada adopt a ‘Ranked Voting’ system?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Question 3 on the ballot asks the voter to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for an open primary in the state, and then during the general election apply a ranked voting system for all the U.S Congressional and Senate races, constitutional offices, and state legislative offices. To understand how a ranked voting system works, look to Alaska.
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
aspenpublicradio.org
A West-wide electricity market would be a boon for Nevada, study finds
Many other parts of the country have shared electric grids known as a regional transmission organization, or RTO. They allow electric utilities across multiple states to share energy resources. A report published in July showed that creating an RTO that includes all 11 Western states would bring a huge number of jobs while lowering energy costs.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada launches opioid task force as fentanyl overdoses increase
The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Attorney General Aaron Ford and Gov. Steve Sisolak launched an opioid task force called the Joint Advisory Task Force that is designed to provide technical assistance, guidance and resources to local and state jurisdictions amid the rise of fatal and nonfatal overdoses.
KOLO TV Reno
Near $7 million grant will give officers new defibrillators
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A grant of $6.9 million from the Helmsley Charitable Trust will provide Nevada law enforcement officers with more than 3,000 automated external defibrillators to improve heart attack survival rates. A partnership with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services hopes to put an AED...
KOLO TV Reno
Republican 1/6 committee member endorses Nevada’s Aguilar; a Democrat
WASHINGTON D.C. (KOLO) - Republican House member and January 6th committee member, Adam Kinzinger, has announced his endorsement of Cisco Aguilar for Nevada Secretary of State. Aguilar, a Democrat, is running against Republican Jim Marchant in the Nov. 8 election. Kinzinger had the following to say of Aguilar:. “(Cisco) Aguilar...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada marijuana sales near $1 billion for year
Nevada’s legal recreational and medical marijuana dealers sold just shy of $1 billion worth of pot in the fiscal year ended June 30. Those dispensaries reported just over $965 million in taxable sales during the year. That total is a 4% decrease from the previous fiscal year when taxable sales totaled more than $1 billion.
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
