ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa area experiences one of the driest stretches on record

By Michael Grogan, FOX23 Severe Weather Team
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x62fZ_0iTmpmzf00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s streak of extremely dry weather ended Monday. After 37 days straight with only 0.01″ of rainfall, Tulsa received nearly a tenth of an inch of much-needed moisture.

For northeast Oklahoma, this has been the driest four months start June 11 ever recorded. Only a third of our normal rainfall occurred in that time.

Although this lack of rainfall is extremely unusual, this was not the driest stretch of time for Tulsa. The metro area has gone weeks without measurable rainfall in the past. Up to 44 days straight in the summer of 1935. Up to 45 days in the winter of 1985 to 1986. Mid-winter is when Tulsa receives the least amount of precipitation in an average year.

The longest dry streak ever for Tulsa occurred in the autumn — 47 days without measurable rain in the fall of 1952. This can be our quietest time of year regarding the weather and 1952 surpasses this season by a longshot.

Foraker, Okla., in northern Osage County, has gone 71 days since a quarter-inch of rain occurred in a given day — a streak that began all the way back in July.

More rainfall is anticipated this week, though little drought improvement is expected.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLAW 101

Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foraker, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Memorial headstone placed at Fort Gibson National Ceremony for Oklahoma sailor

More than 77 years after he was lost at sea, a memorial headstone was placed at Fort Gibson National Cemetery Wednesday, to honor Fireman 1st Class Joseph West of Tulsa. West was aboard USS Drexler when it was attacked by a kamikaze March 28, 1945. The ship was headed to Okinawa when it was attacked at 7 A.M. Three minutes later, the Drexler was hit by another aircraft and sank in less than 50 seconds.
FORT GIBSON, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sewage project will close midtown Tulsa street for one week

TULSA, Okla. — A sewage project in midtown Tulsa will have a street closed for about a week. The City of Tulsa said, beginning Monday afternoon, South Hudson Avenue between East 35th Street and East 36th Street will be closed for a sanitary sewer rehabilitation project. The project is...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Calaveras back open in Kendall Whittier after more than 2 years

TULSA, Okla. — If you’ve been to the Tulsa Farmers Market you’ve likely noticed the corner Mexican restaurant closed month after month, year after year. Calaveras Mexican Grill was closed for about two and a half years, transitioning at first to take out only during the pandemic. Soon after, the restaurant utilized their food truck as well, booking events such as Mayfest and Dia De Los Muertos.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police say stolen U-Haul involved in east Tulsa car crash

TULSA, Okla. — A car crash involving a stolen moving truck, according to Tulsa police, closed lanes of an east Tulsa intersection Wednesday morning. A U-Haul was seen off the side of the road, and a black car was seen with damage to its hood at East 31st Street and South 177th East Avenue in east Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRMG

Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Tulsa man found

TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
TULSA, OK
KSNT News

Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sapulpa prepares for this year’s Route 66 Christmas Chute event

SAPULPA, Okla. — Halloween is around the corner, but it’s almost time to get those Christmas kicks on Route 66. The countdown is on to the Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa, where people can view 35,000 lights on display. “Three, two, one, flip it on and the...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Investigates: is that remote job posting legitimate or a scam?

TULSA, Okla. — The pandemic has made remote positions more common across dozens of industries. You’ll find a large amount of remote positions online, but how do you know it’s legitimate?. FOX23 launched an investigation after learning about a sophisticated scheme that was stealing people’s identities.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance

TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
BIXBY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
96K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy