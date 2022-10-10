Read full article on original website
WMTW
Rain by evening, with heavy rain overnight
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WMTW
Central Maine Power prepared for strong winds Friday
PORTLAND, Maine — An incoming strong frontal system is set to be the first impactful rain and wind event of the autumn season in southern Maine. The rain will be the greater threat, as opposed to the wind, because the dense fall foliage will create issues with slick roads from leaf drop and clogged storm drains, leading to some areas of street flooding.
Forecast Models Are Threatening a Whopping Amount of Rain for Maine This Weekend
When it comes to dangerous or threatening weather in Maine, it almost exclusively is tied to nor'easters. Whether those large storms bring an overwhelming amount of snow and ice or powerful winds that leave many homes in Maine without power, nor'easters are usually the only major weather issue Mainers are faced with. This is why the forecast models for this weekend have started to raise some red flags amongst local meteorologists.
WGME
Powerful storm set to pack a punch in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A powerful storm system will bring a long stretch of heavy rain and strong winds to Maine, which will lead to flooding in spots as well as scattered power outages. Central Maine Power says it is prepared to respond in the event Thursday and Friday's wind and rainstorm...
wabi.tv
Strong Winds & Heavy Rain Through Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase across the region this evening from west to east ahead of a cold front that is just beginning to move into western New England. The front is moving slightly slower which has delayed the onset of any rainfall. Most of our eastern Maine will stay dry overnight with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. There have been some early evening showers over parts of central and western Maine that will move northwards and we will dry up before our next round moves in early Friday morning. Winds will continue to pick up with SSE gusts reaching up to 45 mph.
Power Outages & Loss of Foliage Expected During Thursday Night Maine Storm
If you're thinking to yourself, 'man I hope the leaves stay on the trees long enough to get those outdoor family fall photos done', then hopefully your photo session is happening prior to Thursday night. It looks like mother nature has quite a windy (and very rainy!) event in store...
Here Are the 10 Best Maine Restaurants to Eat at During the Fall
The moment you open your door in early October and smell the crispy cool air, you get that feeling, that 'fall feeling". It rushes over your skin and you inhale the freshness of a new season here in Maine. When the leaves turn and the wind blows harder you yearn...
newscentermaine.com
Late-week storm may cause power outages in parts of Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is seeing high to peak fall foliage right now, but that could all change with a storm set to move into the region soon. The heavy rain begins Thursday night, moving into the state from west to east. Here is an hour-by-hour timeline of what to expect:
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Wednesday, October 12, 2022. 4:30 am.
WGME
Wicked windy to wrap up the week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A gorgeous Wednesday ahead of us with warm temperatures and lots of sunshine. We’ll see afternoon highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s at the coast, low 70s further inland. Enjoy it, a powerful storm system moves in on Thursday, bringing impactful weather to Maine.
WMTW
Heavy rain and gusty winds Friday
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development
Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
WMTW
Power crews prepare for outages with strong winds forecast for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — With strong winds and heavy rain headed for Maine Thursday evening through Friday morning, Central Maine Power is prepared to respond to possible power outages. The company says it has 175 of its own lineworkers and has another 180 contractors and 105 tree crews staged across...
observer-me.com
The major error we made on our bird hunting trip to Maine’s North Woods
Our group of hunting and fishing buddies has committed to getting together more often in the woods and on the water. Toward that end, I joined brothers Chris Lander of Orrington and Bill Lander of Dedham recently for a three-day camping and bird hunting expedition to the North Maine Woods.
WMTW
Wind advisory issued for Friday, scattered outages likely
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Long.
WMTW
Forecasting Our Future: Maine's aging dams present flood risk amid severe storms
SHAPLEIGH, Maine — Aging infrastructure in Maine is being put under increased stress by the impacts of climate change. The Army Corps of Engineers has cataloged 583 dams across the state, including 71 that present a high hazard to human life, infrastructure or the environment should they fail. According...
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns in Maine are affordable.
Every Little Bit Helps…Efficiency Maine Is Offering $100 Towards Home Winterization
Winter always seems so far away, until October. Every year, I get a bit lulled into the security of warm, summer weather. Not that I think summer will last forever, but there were certainly a few hot summer days this year that had me wishing for cold weather. Until now, where the colder temps are starting to become more prevalent. There's no escape, but it's nice to put off for a bit.
