Comedian Jeff Garlin Reveals He Was ‘Suicidal’ Before Treatment

Comedian Jeff Garlin shared an emotional “mental health announcement” on Instagram Monday, revealing that he recently received treatment after experiencing thoughts of suicide. “Not too long ago before I was properly medicated I was suicidal,” he wrote, explaining that he believes a month at the Lindner Center of HOPE in Cincinnati “saved” his life. “It was dire,” he added. “Since then I’ve gone from therapy seven times a week to three. I never thought I would be ecstatic with therapy three times a week. I am in recovery. All of this has paid off... I never thought that I’d smile again. Now I’m smiling and doing comedy again.” Garlin concluded his post by expressing how “grateful” he is that Curb Your Enthusiasm , on which he has starred as Larry David’s manager for 12 seasons, starts filming in a couple of weeks. Last fall, Garlin departed his other show, The Goldbergs , following allegations of misconduct on set that he chalked up to a misunderstanding about his sense of humor.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.

