ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
millington-news.com

Cougars take over the top spot in the Dynamix Power 10 Rankings

Dynamix Physical Therapy West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings entering the 2022 season are here. The teams from the coverage area for The Bartlett Express, The Collierville Herald-Independent, The Leader, The Millington Star, and The Germantown News & Shelby Sun Times, including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County are eligible. With several residents from those cities attending Christian Brothers High School and Memphis University School, those two teams are also eligible for the rankings. Each week throughout the 2022 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 9.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Tigers revving up for block-party kickoff of basketball season

Every fall, the city of Memphis looks forward to the University of Memphis basketball teams’ Madness event. This year, there will be a block party on campus on Saturday (October 15) from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Luther C. McClellan Alumni Mall. The block party will include...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Memphis finalizes extension with coach Penny Hardaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has finalized an extension keeping coach Penny Hardaway under contract through April 2028. Wednesday’s announcement updates a memo of understanding agreed to in December 2020. The announcement comes two weeks after the NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine but declined to punish Hardaway or give the Tigers an NCAA Tournament ban.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Millington, TN
Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Millington, TN
City
Covington, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head cheer coach of Pinnacle Cheer Memphis was named as one of three new defendants in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. On Tuesday, Attorneys with Strom Law Firm filed new federal lawsuits on behalf of three additional abuse survivors following the original filing in September.
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

Around Town October 13, 2022

The annual Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 14 starting at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at Mirimichi Golf Course located at 6129 Woodstock Cuba Road. The 2022 Chamber Event Sponsorship opportunities for the MACC Annual Golf Tournament are still available. There are different levels and packages for sponsorship. For more information, call 872-1486.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill coming to Mid-South

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are headlining a tour that will make its way to the Mid-South. They will play at Landers Center in Southaven on December 1, alongside Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Too Short as part of the High Hopes Tour. Tickets go...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Chargers#Trojan#Raleigh Egypt#Millington Volleyball#Lady Trojans
actionnews5.com

First Alert to severe storms that could produce hail & winds Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring a line of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. With sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, conditions will be prime for storm development. TIMING: The line will start pushing into Arkansas around 1 or 2 pm and then will arrive in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mississippi River nears all-time low despite Mid-South rainfall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the wet conditions, we saw Wednesday, the river level in the Mississippi River here in the Mid-South continues to drop. The Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team says the Mid-South got 1 inch of rain Wednesday. Still, that wasn’t enough to bring the level...
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Fall 2022 City of Lakeland Yard Sale

For the eighth consecutive year Lakeland will be having a Fall Lakeland Yard Sale on October 15, 2022. This time over forty homes are scheduled to participate. In previous years between 100 and 200 homes have held garage sales in the Fall and Spring. This year between 75 and 100 are expected to participate. The weather forecast looks good Friday pm with comfortable temperatures coming in and some chances of rain Saturday later morning according to Weather Underground and NOAA. There is no rain check date.
LAKELAND, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
talkbusiness.net

Armor Bank hires Greg Gibson to lead Forrest City operations

Armor Bank has hired Greg Gibson as the Forrest City market president. Gibson will lead the bank’s Forrest City team in serving the consumer, commercial and agricultural needs of the market. “We are very excited to add the lending, leadership, and agriculture experience that Greg will bring to the...
FORREST CITY, AR
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for Tate County teen

UPDATE: TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued Cayden Schappach has been canceled. He has located and is safe. TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Cayden Schappach, of Senatobia. He is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. […]
TATE COUNTY, MS
WREG

MATA hold job fair in West Memphis

With MATA coming back to West Memphis, that means job opportunities are there, too. They’ll be conducting on-the-spot interviews tomorrow, on October 12, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the West Memphis library located on 500 E. Broadway in West Memphis, Arkansas.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy