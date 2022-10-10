Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
millington-news.com
Cougars take over the top spot in the Dynamix Power 10 Rankings
Dynamix Physical Therapy West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings entering the 2022 season are here. The teams from the coverage area for The Bartlett Express, The Collierville Herald-Independent, The Leader, The Millington Star, and The Germantown News & Shelby Sun Times, including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County are eligible. With several residents from those cities attending Christian Brothers High School and Memphis University School, those two teams are also eligible for the rankings. Each week throughout the 2022 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 9.
tri-statedefender.com
Tigers revving up for block-party kickoff of basketball season
Every fall, the city of Memphis looks forward to the University of Memphis basketball teams’ Madness event. This year, there will be a block party on campus on Saturday (October 15) from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Luther C. McClellan Alumni Mall. The block party will include...
Memphis Tigers Basketball receives their 1st Class of '23 Commit
Memphis Tigers Basketball receives their 1st Class of '23 Commit
Memphis finalizes extension with coach Penny Hardaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has finalized an extension keeping coach Penny Hardaway under contract through April 2028. Wednesday’s announcement updates a memo of understanding agreed to in December 2020. The announcement comes two weeks after the NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine but declined to punish Hardaway or give the Tigers an NCAA Tournament ban.
actionnews5.com
First major event announced for Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first event of the Memphis Sports and Events Center is on tap to kick off 2023. The Tip-Off will be a competitive youth basketball tournament for teams in grades 3-8 on January 7 and 8. It will be the first event held at MSEC, which...
actionnews5.com
Memphis cheer coach named in federal Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head cheer coach of Pinnacle Cheer Memphis was named as one of three new defendants in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. On Tuesday, Attorneys with Strom Law Firm filed new federal lawsuits on behalf of three additional abuse survivors following the original filing in September.
millington-news.com
Around Town October 13, 2022
The annual Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 14 starting at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at Mirimichi Golf Course located at 6129 Woodstock Cuba Road. The 2022 Chamber Event Sponsorship opportunities for the MACC Annual Golf Tournament are still available. There are different levels and packages for sponsorship. For more information, call 872-1486.
actionnews5.com
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill coming to Mid-South
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are headlining a tour that will make its way to the Mid-South. They will play at Landers Center in Southaven on December 1, alongside Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Too Short as part of the High Hopes Tour. Tickets go...
actionnews5.com
First Alert to severe storms that could produce hail & winds Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring a line of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. With sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, conditions will be prime for storm development. TIMING: The line will start pushing into Arkansas around 1 or 2 pm and then will arrive in...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River nears all-time low despite Mid-South rainfall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the wet conditions, we saw Wednesday, the river level in the Mississippi River here in the Mid-South continues to drop. The Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team says the Mid-South got 1 inch of rain Wednesday. Still, that wasn’t enough to bring the level...
lakelandcurrents.com
Fall 2022 City of Lakeland Yard Sale
For the eighth consecutive year Lakeland will be having a Fall Lakeland Yard Sale on October 15, 2022. This time over forty homes are scheduled to participate. In previous years between 100 and 200 homes have held garage sales in the Fall and Spring. This year between 75 and 100 are expected to participate. The weather forecast looks good Friday pm with comfortable temperatures coming in and some chances of rain Saturday later morning according to Weather Underground and NOAA. There is no rain check date.
ACT announce lowest test scores in 30 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, ACT announced that the scores from the class of 2022 declined to the lowest level in more than 30 years. It’s an announcement that DeSoto County parent Tracy Chambers said does not necessarily come as a surprise. She said her two daughters, Jada...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Crittenden County to Shelby County and beyond, low river levels along the Mississippi river are concerning farmers, barges, shipping companies, and more. The National Weather Service’s Mississippi River gauge measured at -6.3 feet Monday and as the weeks go by, it’s expected to get lower....
talkbusiness.net
Armor Bank hires Greg Gibson to lead Forrest City operations
Armor Bank has hired Greg Gibson as the Forrest City market president. Gibson will lead the bank’s Forrest City team in serving the consumer, commercial and agricultural needs of the market. “We are very excited to add the lending, leadership, and agriculture experience that Greg will bring to the...
Silver Alert canceled for Tate County teen
UPDATE: TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued Cayden Schappach has been canceled. He has located and is safe. TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Cayden Schappach, of Senatobia. He is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. […]
Thousands of MLGW customers without power as storms move through the area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of MLGW customers are without power as severe storms ramp up across the Mid-South. As of 10:00 PM Wednesday, just under 5,200 customers are without power. The company is reporting 115 outages. The largest outage is concentrated in South Memphis, Collierville, and Germantown, according to...
WREG
MATA hold job fair in West Memphis
With MATA coming back to West Memphis, that means job opportunities are there, too. They’ll be conducting on-the-spot interviews tomorrow, on October 12, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the West Memphis library located on 500 E. Broadway in West Memphis, Arkansas.
wpln.org
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
Two Shelby County natives hit the stage for the Miss United States pageant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County women will be representing at the Miss United States competition this weekend at the Cannon Center in downtown Memphis. Kyndal Hayes from Germantown is representing Tennessee, and Cordova native Lily K. Donaldson is representing the state of New York. Hayes is Ms. Tennessee...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
