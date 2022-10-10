ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Lidl celebrating grand opening in North Charleston next week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston is getting a brand new grocery store in the area. Lidl is having its grand opening next Wednesday, October 19th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. Customers can arrive at Dorchester Road #8849. An open house is available to the public...
Behind the Badge: NCPD officers from Puerto Rico looking to bridge the gap

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. For Hispanic Heritage Month, we are shining the spotlight on some of the newest officers with the North Charleston Police Department. They moved from Puerto Rico to serve the Lowcountry and are ready to make a difference.
No parking weekend nights on Upper King Street become permanent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A parking pilot program is becoming permanent in downtown Charleston. The City of Charleston announced on Thursday-Saturday nights from 6 pm to 3 am, no parking is allowed on King street from Calhoun to Spring street. If you don't follow the rules, you will get...
Colleton Co. School District announces upcoming meeting schedule

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County School District is holding community meetings at different locations from September to December. Topics to be discussed are the district's modified calendar, additional learning opportunities, and updated promotion/retention/acceleration policies. The first 25 attendees of each session will receive a $20 gift card.
Man fires 6 shots at girlfriend on America Street, CPD says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police say a man fired six shots at his girlfriend on America Street Wednesday, October 12th. The victim was not injured. CPD reports officers were flagged down around 5:49 p.m. by the victim. Police say the victim approached her boyfriend, Brian Emman Hamilton, 26, asking...
Goose Creek new 15-barrel brewery & restaurant opening in January

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek has exciting news!. The owners of Stones Throw Tavern are the new tenants of 101 Button Hall Avenue. The new tenants are planning a 15-barrel system brewery and restaurant. Renovations will be underway soon, with a scheduled grand opening on January 1st.
Newly restored Crab Bank sees successful shorebird nesting season: SCDNR

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is celebrating a successful nesting season on the restored Crab Bank seabird sanctuary. It's the first-time coastal birds settled on the small 35-acre island since its disappearance due to erosion. Biologists documented over 500 nests over the season.
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial set for January of 2023

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — According to Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin and Attorney General Alan Wilson, Alex Murdaugh's murder trial will begin on Monday, January 30th. The trial is scheduled for three weeks, ending on Friday, February 17th, at the Colleton County Courthouse. Wilson's office said Judge Clifton Newman...
