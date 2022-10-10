Read full article on original website
Daniel Jenkins & Liberty Hill Academies hosting community health fair Friday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Daniel Jenkins Academy and Liberty Hill Academy will host a community health fair on Friday, October 14th. Located at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. The health fair is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
R.B. Stall HS host dedication ceremony helping international students acclimate to CCSD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — R.B. Stall High School staff members are hosting a dedication ceremony for the Newcomer Center on Tuesday, October 18th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The program is designed to help international students new to the United States, acclimate to the Charleston County School District.
Sticky Fingers returning to the Lowcountry with new North Charleston restaurant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Sticky Fingers hopes to be reopen and serving its hickory-smoked meats to customers again by the end of the year!. The BBQ chain is building out a new restaurant at 5060 Dorchester Rd., Suite 320, in North Charleston. COO Karen Williams said the new...
Lidl celebrating grand opening in North Charleston next week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston is getting a brand new grocery store in the area. Lidl is having its grand opening next Wednesday, October 19th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. Customers can arrive at Dorchester Road #8849. An open house is available to the public...
Goose Creek Police Department holds retirement party for outgoing K9s
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of K9s with the Goose Creek Police Department were awarded with pupcakes and toys at their retirement parties as they say goodbye to the department they faithfully served for several years. K9 Dax served the people of Goose Creek since 2013, while...
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
Behind the Badge: NCPD officers from Puerto Rico looking to bridge the gap
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. For Hispanic Heritage Month, we are shining the spotlight on some of the newest officers with the North Charleston Police Department. They moved from Puerto Rico to serve the Lowcountry and are ready to make a difference.
Sheriff Carter Weaver to host "Sheriff's Community Forum " on Oct. 11 and 13.
Georgetown, S.C. ( WCIV) — This week Sheriff Carter Weaver is hosting the “Sheriff’s Community Forum: The Opioid and Fentanyl Crisis in Georgetown County.”. The forum will feature experts from the medical community, law enforcement, and addiction treatment. They will share how the opioid epidemic is affecting...
Dunkin, Ye Ole Fashioned to open in new Point Hope development off Clements Ferry
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Dunkin has joined the list of businesses going in at the "Gates at Point Hope" development off Clements Ferry Road, according to commercial real estate firm Meyer Kapp & Associates, LLC. The coffeeshop signed a lease for a 1,900 sq-ft space with a drive...
No parking weekend nights on Upper King Street become permanent
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A parking pilot program is becoming permanent in downtown Charleston. The City of Charleston announced on Thursday-Saturday nights from 6 pm to 3 am, no parking is allowed on King street from Calhoun to Spring street. If you don't follow the rules, you will get...
Will voters choose to extend the Penny Sales Tax in Dorchester County?
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The penny sales tax collects a penny for every dollar spent in Dorchester County. It passed in 2004 as one of the first transportation taxes in the state of South Carolina. It's scheduled to expire in April 2024. But county leaders say more money...
Colleton Co. School District announces upcoming meeting schedule
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County School District is holding community meetings at different locations from September to December. Topics to be discussed are the district's modified calendar, additional learning opportunities, and updated promotion/retention/acceleration policies. The first 25 attendees of each session will receive a $20 gift card.
Man fires 6 shots at girlfriend on America Street, CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police say a man fired six shots at his girlfriend on America Street Wednesday, October 12th. The victim was not injured. CPD reports officers were flagged down around 5:49 p.m. by the victim. Police say the victim approached her boyfriend, Brian Emman Hamilton, 26, asking...
Bat found in North Charleston tests positive for rabies; 2 people exposed
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says a bat found in North Charleston tested positive for rabies, and two people were exposed to the infected animal. The bat was located near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane, officials say. On...
2 years after deadly crash on Nexton Parkway, community still calling for changes
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been two years since a deadly crash on Nexton Parkway killed three people. Friends and community members are still grappling with the loss. Neighbors say every time they pass the intersection of Brighton Park Boulevard and Nexton Parkway, they are reminded of three...
Goose Creek new 15-barrel brewery & restaurant opening in January
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek has exciting news!. The owners of Stones Throw Tavern are the new tenants of 101 Button Hall Avenue. The new tenants are planning a 15-barrel system brewery and restaurant. Renovations will be underway soon, with a scheduled grand opening on January 1st.
Newly restored Crab Bank sees successful shorebird nesting season: SCDNR
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is celebrating a successful nesting season on the restored Crab Bank seabird sanctuary. It's the first-time coastal birds settled on the small 35-acre island since its disappearance due to erosion. Biologists documented over 500 nests over the season.
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial set for January of 2023
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — According to Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin and Attorney General Alan Wilson, Alex Murdaugh's murder trial will begin on Monday, January 30th. The trial is scheduled for three weeks, ending on Friday, February 17th, at the Colleton County Courthouse. Wilson's office said Judge Clifton Newman...
Erica Cokley calls off CCSD Board reelection bid due to threats, lack of investigation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After serving two years on the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees, Erica Cokley will be ending her campaign for reelection, the board member told ABC News 4 crews on Tuesday. Cokley says the decision stems from a lack of action from law...
Dorchester Co. announces public-private partnership for Rural Broadband Project
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County residents who in the past had limited options for accessing the internet now have the opportunity to get high-speed internet. The county hopes this will help close the technology gap for many of the county’s rural residents. They say expanding access...
