Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Southern Seafood Restaurant Opening Soon
Order yourself a low country boil.Sunira Moses/Unsplash. For anyone that has spend time in the Southeastern United States, there’s just something about a good old fashion seafood boil that can’t be replicated. The food is simple, to the point, and delicious. The seasoning profile added to shrimp, corn, crab, and potatoes is everything from salty to spicy all at once, and the combination of melted butter pushes it over the top. However, for fans of the food styling, it isn’t necessary to travel across multiple time zones just to indulge in the culinary style. That’s because a new southern seafood boil restaurant is opening right here in the Valley.
David Bromstad's Kitchen Cabinet Tip That Makes Your Home Look More Luxe
In a recent episode of "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad shared his advice on how you can update your cabinets to make your kitchen feel ultra-luxe.
Popular Restaurant Chain Has a Deal Nobody Wants
One of the earliest forms of the chain restaurant subscription is Olive Garden's "Never Ending Pasta Bowl." Launched in 1995, the promotion gave customers the chance to pay $6.95 and eat as much pasta, salad and breadsticks as they can fit in one sitting. Over the next three decades, the...
I made a hot dog in the air fryer, and now I'll never use a grill again
I made franks in an air fryer and don't think I'll ever look back. Here's how I made them juicy and toasted, with minimal prep and no mess.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Burger Restaurant Expands To 260 Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals and companies, he used Wikipedia.
California Pizza Kitchen Encouraging Customers to Not Eat Pizza in Bold Marketing Move
California Pizza Kitchen is recognized nationwide as one of the most successful pizza chains ever- but what they just announced is anything but pro-pizza. During National Pizza Month, California Pizza Kitchen will be rewarding customers for ordering anything but their California-style pizza. Members of the California Pizza Kitchen rewards program will be given a choice between a complimentary 7-inch BBQ chicken, traditional cheese pizza, or pepperoni pizza to be redeemed on their next visit.
Interior designers share 15 home trends you'll probably regret in a few years
From marble countertops and white carpets to shiplap and open shelving, there are some popular home-decorating trends that may not age well.
I'm a professional baker. I compared apple pies from 3 grocery stores, and I'd only consider buying 1 again
I tried the iconic fall dessert from Kroger, Whole Foods, and Safeway to find the best option for when you don't have time to make it at home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now Open
A new cornhole restaurant has officially opened.Aaron James/Unsplash. Whether amping up for the big game or spending some leisure time with friends in the backyard, cornhole is a fun game for all ages. And yet, outside of tossing the sack around during a tailgate, there aren’t many places where fans of the activity can actually go and partake in it. All of that has now changed, as a new cornhole restaurant and bar has officially opened, giving fans in the metro Phoenix area the ability to now pit their tossing skills against friends, foes, and strangers alike.
Eater
A Couple Smokes More Than Meat at Their Logan Square Restaurant
Flat & Point has remained closed since August in Logan Square, but owners Brian and Taylor Bruns have a plan. They’re reopening the restaurant with a new name — Dorothy’s Bistro — with a menu to give customers a better understanding they’re not a barbecue restaurant.
I’m an interior design pro – 5 mistakes that make your home look cheap, including how you hang your curtains
EVER wondered if you were inadvertently making your home look cheap?. One interior design pro set the record straight on which home design faux-pas could be cheapening your home. Reynard Lowell is a design enthusiast and digital content creator. He took to YouTube to share his top five home design...
Can You Grow Tomatoes Indoors?
Tomatoes, the perennially popular "love apple," can not only be grown inside; they can do well indoors. So, here's how to grow your indoor tomato plants.
I’m a chef – The best-frozen food finds at Costco including one as low as $2 per pound
COSTCO shoppers are always looking for the next best deal, and one chef is helping them find it. Bobby Parrish, from FlavCity on Instagram and TikTok, shares his favorite healthy and affordable Costco finds. The chef and cookbook author recently shared a video where he recommended some frozen foods. He...
I'm a chef who ordered pepperoni pizzas from 3 popular Midwestern chains. Here's how they stacked up.
As a culinary pro, I ordered and reviewed large pepperoni pies from popular pizza chains Pizza Hut, Domino's, and Jet's to see which was the best.
CNET
National Pizza Month: Delicious Deals From Pizza Hut, Domino's, California Pizza Kitchen and More
It's finally National Pizza Month, when pizzerias around the country offer deep-dish discounts and giveaways. According to a Harris poll, 15% of Americans say pizza is their favorite comfort food -- more than chocolate, ice cream or potato chips. We order 3 billion pies annually, equal to 100 acres of pizza a day or roughly 350 slices a second. Pepperoni is the most popular topping (no surprise there), followed by extra cheese, mushrooms, onions and sausage, surveys show.
The McDonald's Restaurant That Pays Tribute To A Music Legend
If you're driving across the United States, you'll probably pass a couple of hundred golden arches that lead you to the front doors of a McDonald's. With over 13,400 locations in the United States alone, you could be in the middle of nowhere and randomly find your burger craving fulfilled with a middle-of-nowhere McDonald's location (via Statista). Even more, the popular fast food chain has placed itself in over 100 countries, often reflecting stark differences in the menu to adhere to each country's cultural tastes. From Mexico's drastic Big Mac meal price, Singapore's unique beverage selection, and France's fancy high-quality sandwiches (and decadent desserts), eating at McDonald's in other countries can be a really cool new culinary experience among your tourist travels.
A 117-Year-Old SF Apartment Houses Over 30 Vintage Lamps, 50 Plants, and A Lot of Style
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live in a 117-year-old Victorian in San Francisco in the iconic Haight-Ashbury district, made famous by the hippie movement in the 1960s. I work in tech as an instructional designer and have started taking on projects on the side as an interior designer. I live with my husband, Graham, our two cats, and a dog.
Thrillist
IHOP Just Expanded Its Menu to Include New French Toast Flavors
Much has been said about NFTs in recent years, but does anyone really know what the acronym means? No, but it gets the people going. Okay, maybe some people do, but who could resist a Blades of Glory reference?. Anyways, IHOP, an acronym almost everyone immediately recognizes, just announced its...
Eater
Where to Order Thanksgiving Takeout From Austin Restaurants
While, yes, Thanksgiving is more than a month away, but already restaurants in the Austin area — which occupies the ancestral lands of the Coahuiltecan, Comanche, Jumano, Tonkawa, and Lipan Apache tribes — are here to make the holiday easy for everyone looking to celebrate at home through takeout meals and dishes. This is especially considering there’s a turkey shortage, among other foods and ingredients. This way, everyone can forgo the hassle of cooking for the food-centric holiday and stay within the familiar comforts of home for a safe, stress-free day for the long weekend starting on Thursday, November 24 through Sunday, November 27.
Watch Screened-In Windows Transform With Just a Few Yards of Lace
What a pretty alternative.
House Digest
New York, NY
65K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0