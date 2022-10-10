UPDATE: 14-year-old whom Decatur police say fired fatal shot in self-defense becomes 4th juvenile arrested

Oct. 13—A Decatur woman was in Morgan County Jail on Thursday facing multiple drug charges, according to Decatur police. Cynthia Kennedy, 48, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, driving under the influence, second degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, said police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez.

DECATUR, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO