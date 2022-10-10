The Friends of the Island Library host their annual Open House at the Long Beach Island branch of the Ocean County Library in Surf City on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. “Everyone is welcome, whether you are a Friends member or not,” said Friends President Ann Barkey. “Come mingle with others who appreciate our fine library while enjoying light refreshments and the opportunity to be inspired by our guest speakers, who might just cause you to look at your own family heirlooms in a very different way.”

SURF CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO