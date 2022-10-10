Read full article on original website
Pine Barrens Jamboree Celebrates Nature, Culture, Folk Traditions
Onstage at Wells Mills County Park in Waretown during Saturday’s 28th annual Pine Barrens Jamboree, the Libby Prison Minstrels took listeners back in time, as they said, “playing the hits of the ’60s – the 1860s, that is!”. The foursome specialized in way-back Americana, Civil War...
Island Library Friends Event Will Be ‘Worth It’
The Friends of the Island Library host their annual Open House at the Long Beach Island branch of the Ocean County Library in Surf City on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. “Everyone is welcome, whether you are a Friends member or not,” said Friends President Ann Barkey. “Come mingle with others who appreciate our fine library while enjoying light refreshments and the opportunity to be inspired by our guest speakers, who might just cause you to look at your own family heirlooms in a very different way.”
Looking for a Road Trip? Check out Bell Works in Holmdel
The spooky season is upon us. If you are looking for some frightening family fun, look no further than Haunt O' Ween. News 12 Photojournalist Mike Roberts is at Bell Works in Holmdel.
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Let’s go Phillies !! Game time 1:07pm Get there early and grab a bar seat . FREE hot dogs will be served at the bar during the …
Get there early and grab a bar seat . FREE hot dogs will be served at the bar during the game ⚾️.
The Incredible Best Restaurants of Ocean County You Need To Visit
One thing April and I love to do is visit various restaurants and sample different foods and styles. We are definitely open to trying foods from all kinds of regions. Very seldom are we a complete "no" to certain foods. We love to try new and foreign foods, except no "strange" meat lol.
Poacher Busts Just Keep on Coming; A Bass Bonanza of All-Time Proportions
We are suffering through the latest the traffic signals have been left on in the fall. The big turn-off must await the rescheduled Chowderfest this weekend. Of course, suffering might be a bit much, seeing we are in the midst of some awesome autumnness. The fall feel is ideal for the arriving anglers vying for big money, prizes and, most of all, bragging rights associated with the 2022 Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic.
Where To Find The Best, Most Mouthwatering Burgers In New Jersey
I love to write about food and pieces like this are the reason why. The burger is an artform and when made well, can be a juicy satisfying sandwich that leaves you licking your fingers clean. When butchered, it can be a stale hockey puck with zero flavor and it...
Edgar Allan Poe Visits Tuckerton Tearoom
On Oct. 7, Lady Magpie’s Tea & Curiosities – situated inside the Captain’s House at the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum – celebrated macabre poet Edgar Allan Poe, who died 172 years ago to the day, with a two-hour dessert tea and presentation. It was the perfect occasion to mark the beginning of the Halloween season and raise funds for much-needed renovations to the building.
Large sinkhole opens up on Jersey Shore beach
A sinkhole on a beach in Monmouth County has once again become a hazard, and officials are hoping to find a permanent solution.
Looking Up Toward an Oct. 29 Lighthouse Relighting
Barnegat Lighthouse’s beacon will be relit on Saturday evening, Oct. 29, as part of an observance of the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy. Barnegat Lighthouse State Park is holding the relighting sometime between 6:45 and 7 p.m. during a campfire storytelling night that will continue from 6:45 to 9 p.m., park officials said.
Early Voting Centers in Manahawkin and LEH
The Ocean County Clerk’s Office has released its list of 10 early voting locations for the 2022 General Election. They will be located in Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Lavallette, Manchester, Toms River and, most importantly for Southern Ocean County voters, Manahawkin and Little Egg Harbor. The Manahawkin location...
You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home
My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
Vandal with a ‘sharp knife’ destroyed dinosaur sculptures at N.J. park, artist says
The artist behind the destroyed dinosaur sculptures at Allaire State Park in Monmouth County believes the whimsical art pieces hidden in the woods were intentionally ruined by one or more vandals. A friend who regularly walks through the area texted artist Robin Ruggiero Friday morning to say some of her...
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
Popular Chicken Chain Might Open New Restaurant In Ocean County, NJ
If I asked you: Where should I get to get the best fried chicken, where would you send me?. I would like it to be juicy and tender on the inside with a nice crunchy outside, please. Chick-fil-A? Wrong. KFC?. Nope, you're wrong again. Man, I thought you'd be better...
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
Harvey Cedars Police Officers Offer Winter House Checks
The Harvey Cedars Police Department invites seasonal residents and businesses to sign up for the borough’s “winter house check program.”. “The process is simple and the benefits are great,” said Harvey Cedars Police Chief Robert Burnaford. “Through this program, property owners who are going to be away, for the winter or even for a short period of time, can register with the department and their property will be periodically checked.”
SNL and Howard Stern alumni open comedy club in Vineland, NJ
Did you hear the one about the two guys who went into Vineland and opened a comedy club?. One is Kevin Brennen formerly of "Saturday Night Live" and the other is Reverend Bob Levy whom you may remember from his many appearances on "The Howard Stern Show." MARCH 02: Howard...
