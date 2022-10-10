ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Haven, NJ

thesandpaper.net

Pine Barrens Jamboree Celebrates Nature, Culture, Folk Traditions

Onstage at Wells Mills County Park in Waretown during Saturday’s 28th annual Pine Barrens Jamboree, the Libby Prison Minstrels took listeners back in time, as they said, “playing the hits of the ’60s – the 1860s, that is!”. The foursome specialized in way-back Americana, Civil War...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Island Library Friends Event Will Be ‘Worth It’

The Friends of the Island Library host their annual Open House at the Long Beach Island branch of the Ocean County Library in Surf City on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. “Everyone is welcome, whether you are a Friends member or not,” said Friends President Ann Barkey. “Come mingle with others who appreciate our fine library while enjoying light refreshments and the opportunity to be inspired by our guest speakers, who might just cause you to look at your own family heirlooms in a very different way.”
SURF CITY, NJ
Manahawkin, NJ
Beach Haven, NJ
Beach Haven, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Poacher Busts Just Keep on Coming; A Bass Bonanza of All-Time Proportions

We are suffering through the latest the traffic signals have been left on in the fall. The big turn-off must await the rescheduled Chowderfest this weekend. Of course, suffering might be a bit much, seeing we are in the midst of some awesome autumnness. The fall feel is ideal for the arriving anglers vying for big money, prizes and, most of all, bragging rights associated with the 2022 Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Local Life#Localevent#Barbecue#Cancer#Fall Festival#Lodge 1575#German#Lock Key
thesandpaper.net

Edgar Allan Poe Visits Tuckerton Tearoom

On Oct. 7, Lady Magpie’s Tea & Curiosities – situated inside the Captain’s House at the Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum – celebrated macabre poet Edgar Allan Poe, who died 172 years ago to the day, with a two-hour dessert tea and presentation. It was the perfect occasion to mark the beginning of the Halloween season and raise funds for much-needed renovations to the building.
TUCKERTON, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Looking Up Toward an Oct. 29 Lighthouse Relighting

Barnegat Lighthouse’s beacon will be relit on Saturday evening, Oct. 29, as part of an observance of the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy. Barnegat Lighthouse State Park is holding the relighting sometime between 6:45 and 7 p.m. during a campfire storytelling night that will continue from 6:45 to 9 p.m., park officials said.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Early Voting Centers in Manahawkin and LEH

The Ocean County Clerk’s Office has released its list of 10 early voting locations for the 2022 General Election. They will be located in Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Lavallette, Manchester, Toms River and, most importantly for Southern Ocean County voters, Manahawkin and Little Egg Harbor. The Manahawkin location...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home

My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List

We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Harvey Cedars Police Officers Offer Winter House Checks

The Harvey Cedars Police Department invites seasonal residents and businesses to sign up for the borough’s “winter house check program.”. “The process is simple and the benefits are great,” said Harvey Cedars Police Chief Robert Burnaford. “Through this program, property owners who are going to be away, for the winter or even for a short period of time, can register with the department and their property will be periodically checked.”
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ

