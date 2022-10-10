ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday Night Forecast: Another warm day for Tuesday

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TONIGHT: A few clouds with overall mild conditions. Low: 62. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a rather warm afternoon. High: 86. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and even warmer with a chance of a shower late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 89. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler after a front. Low: 61. High: 85. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54. High: 84. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 61. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with another front on the way that will increase rain chances throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 63. High: 81. Winds: W 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional rain chances and cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 64. High: 77. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

