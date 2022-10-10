President Joe Biden vowed the U.S. "will take action" against Saudi Arabia after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moved to cut oil production. Speaking to reporters at the White House as he left for a three-state swing out West, Biden pledged: "We're going to react to Saudi Arabia." He said members of Congress will be consulting when they come back from recess and "we will take action." The president was also asked about recent Russian attacks against civilian infrstructure in Ukraine, which Biden called "brutal" and "beyond the pale." Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the U.N. human rights office said amounted to potential war crimes. Biden's first stop Wednesday is near Vail, Colorado, where he is to designate his administration's first national monument at the behest of Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, the state's senior senator who finds himself in a competitive reelection bid. Then the president will head to California, where he will hold a pair of events promoting two of his most significant legislative achievements and headline a fundraiser for the House Democrats' campaign arm. Finally, Biden will stop in Oregon, where Democrats' grip on the governor's mansion in Salem is being threatened by an unaffiliated candidate who has captured double-digit support in polling, giving an opening for a Republican to win the race outright in November.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO