Europe

The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost

As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
Hurricane Ian's Death Toll Climbs to 65 in Florida, as 4 Deaths Reported in North Carolina

Florida's Lee County leads the death toll with at least 35 people who lost their lives due to the weather disaster As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel through the states on the southern part of the east coast, the lives lost due to the disaster have risen to at least 65 people in Florida, according to CNN.  Four deaths, meanwhile, have been reported in North Carolina as a result of storm-related events. No deaths so far have occurred in South Carolina after the hurricane arrived in the state...
PBS NewsHour

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida

One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States made landfall Wednesday in Florida, where a catastrophic storm surge inundated communities along the Gulf Coast, causing the deaths of at least six people and destroying homes and businesses. Hurricane Ian initially barreled through Cuba and knocked out its...
NBC4 Columbus

Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian

(NEXSTAR) – Even shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the scope of the storm’s devastation was already apparent. Ian brought with it 150 mph winds, more than 10 feet of storm surge and over a foot of rain. The hurricane’s eye was 40 miles wide as it made landfall Wednesday, leaving a large path of destruction along Florida’s west coast.
AccuWeather

Hurricane Ian: Behind the numbers of a historic storm

Wind gusts that reached 128 mph in Florida, rainfall totals greater than 20 inches, power outages that soared past 3 million. Those are just a few of the statistics behind Ian’s devastating journey. After a record-quiet August in the Atlantic, Hurricane Ian brought a swift contrast to end the...
Rolling Stone

Hurricane Ian Is Florida’s ‘Oh Shit’ Climate Moment

“I think what this has finally ended is the discussion about whether or not there’s climate change,” President Biden said in Florida Wednesday, standing amid the wreckage of Hurricane Ian in a striped shirt and his trademark aviator glasses.  Nice thought, but Biden knows it’s not true. Millions of Americans think climate crisis is an invention of the deep state, or a conspiracy designed to take away their God-given right to burn as much coal, oil, and gas as they want. But Biden’s comment wasn’t directed at them. It was for a guy standing right behind Biden as he spoke, scowling in...
WacoTrib.com

Ukraine gets more air defense pledges as Russia hits cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s allies vowed Thursday to supply the besieged nation with advanced air defense systems as Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones and fired missiles elsewhere at civilian targets, payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.
WacoTrib.com

Biden: US 'will take action' against Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden vowed the U.S. "will take action" against Saudi Arabia after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moved to cut oil production. Speaking to reporters at the White House as he left for a three-state swing out West, Biden pledged: "We're going to react to Saudi Arabia." He said members of Congress will be consulting when they come back from recess and "we will take action." The president was also asked about recent Russian attacks against civilian infrstructure in Ukraine, which Biden called "brutal" and "beyond the pale." Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the U.N. human rights office said amounted to potential war crimes. Biden's first stop Wednesday is near Vail, Colorado, where he is to designate his administration's first national monument at the behest of Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, the state's senior senator who finds himself in a competitive reelection bid. Then the president will head to California, where he will hold a pair of events promoting two of his most significant legislative achievements and headline a fundraiser for the House Democrats' campaign arm. Finally, Biden will stop in Oregon, where Democrats' grip on the governor's mansion in Salem is being threatened by an unaffiliated candidate who has captured double-digit support in polling, giving an opening for a Republican to win the race outright in November.
WacoTrib.com

Emily Ekins: Immigration may play a more important role in the midterms than you think

After Barack Obama’s victory in the 2008 presidential election, many political experts expected increasing immigration would hand Democrats consistent electoral victories in the future. However, in 2020, despite President Donald Trump’s harsh rhetoric on immigration, he improved upon the performance of the previous Republican presidential nominee by 10 percentage...
