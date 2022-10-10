‘Justice' Delivered: Instacart Workers in California to Receive Money from Settlement Reached in San Diego

Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
Republicans Unveil ‘The California Promise’ – Does it Matter?
No state in America is more thoroughly dominated by one party than California. The State Senate has been controlled by Democrats for over 30 years, with Republicans currently holding only 9 of the 40 seats. Since 1992 the State Assembly was in Republican hands only once, in 1996, and today GOP politicians occupy only 19 of the 80 seats. Starting with Governor Newsom, every higher office is held by a Democrat.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California welfare offices are understaffed, leading to ‘burnout’ and ‘overwhelmed’ workers
California’s food assistance program is coping with high staff vacancy rates and struggling to retain workers even as demand rises for the help it offers, advocates and county employees say. As a result, county assistance offices are experiencing casework backlogs, delays in service and employee burnout, the workers say....
capradio.org
Tenants caught up in a California fraud probe are told to return rent-relief payments
California has handed out more than $4.3 billion in emergency rent relief since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. State officials have told nearly 19,000 people that they want the money back. Transcript. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. California has provided more than $4 billion in emergency rent relief. The pandemic payments...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Will Social Security recipients get California’s inflation relief checks?
Californians who relied exclusively on social security, disability or other sources of public assistance as their source of income were left out of Golden State Stimulus last year. But things are different this time around.
Which California city has the highest minimum wage?
State law in California says employees must be paid a minimum wage. But several cities and counties across the state have their own ordinances that require employers pay a higher hourly rate.
California Stimulus Update: Will You Receive the Middle Class Tax Refund?
Since federal Economic Impact Payments -- or pandemic stimulus checks -- were discontinued in 2021, California has been one of many states to provide regular financial relief to residents still...
iheart.com
California's Attorney General Is Threatening Legal Action Against San Diego
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is warning San Diego about building in areas with high fire risk. The Union Tribune says the state attorney general released a list of key issues California wants addressed before local leaders approve housing in order to avoid a legal challenge. Specifically, he pointed to...
In-Depth: What's the difference between Prop 26 and Prop 27?
Voters can make California the 31st state to legalize sports betting, but two propositions on the ballot offer very different options. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons explains what sets them apart.
Proposition 29: What it means for Californians
Proposition 29, one of the many propositions on the November ballot, would bring about multiple changes to dialysis clinics throughout the state, but how would this affect patients, clinics, and Californians in general?
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Realtors forecast decline in California's single-family home sales
The 2022 figure is 19.2% lower compared with the pace of 444,520 homes sold in 2021, according to the real estate trade association.
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California
Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
COVID Dashboard: Low cases, high prevalence in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
KSBW.com
California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into a law a bill last week that will change grocery stores throughout the state in the near future. SB 1046, put forth by Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, will force supermarkets to phase out single-use plastic produce bags, called pre-checkout bags, that are often seen near the fruits and vegetables section by Jan. 1, 2025.
Some Californians left out of gas tax relief
While some Californians are anticipating getting relief checks from the state, others are not expecting to receive the additional funding.
California’s Drought Withers Vegetables in the Fields, Sending Grocery Prices Higher
A lack of rain and snow in central California and restricted water supplies from the Colorado River in the southernmost part of the state have withered summer crops like tomatoes and onions and threatened leafy greens grown in the winter. That has added pressure to grocery prices, putting a squeeze...
KTVU FOX 2
These are the worst California cities for retirees: study
LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
