Local favorite Augustino’s, located at 1104 Washington Street, is beloved by Hoboken neighbors and visitors, and is known to be a hot spot for celebrity sightings. This iconic Italian restaurant has been the location of many star sightings over the years, and this week another A-list celeb visited the red-awning restaurant in uptown Hoboken. Johnny Depp, who is currently on tour performing with Jeff Beck, visited the restaurant earlier this week. Read on to learn more about this quintessential Hoboken spot and why Johnny Depp was in town.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO