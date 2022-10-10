Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
njarts.net
New Jersey Symphony opens centennial season with visionary concert
New Jersey Symphony rolled out its ambitious centennial season in a weekend of celebratory classical concerts featuring pianist Yefim Bronfman, Oct. 7 at NJPAC in Newark, Oct. 8 at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank and Oct. 9 at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.
Celebrate Halloween In New Jersey's Only Goth Club
Are you looking for a unique way to party it up on Halloween? New Jersey has a ton of kid-friendly options to explore, including Six Flags' Fright Fest. Once in a while, though, you might want to go to a venue that really brings out the spooky side of things through more adult vibes.
njarts.net
Black Box PAC presents Neil LaBute’s adaptation of the dark, disturbing ‘Woyzeck’
In the preface of his 2015 adaptation of Georg Büchner’s unfinished 1836 play “Woyzeck,” Neil LaBute writes that while many historians consider it “at least an arguable starting point to the notion of ‘Modern Drama,’ I was simply transfixed by the way that so many scenes could gather steam and create a portrait of a society that was heading toward disaster.”
NYS Music
Harlem Meet Africa Festival Debuting in Marcus Garvey Park
This Sunday, October 16, “Harlem Meet Africa,” a free-to-the-public concert will take place at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park from 3 to 7 p.m. Featuring numerous Harlem performers of international background, the event is being organized by Natu Camara, a Guinean singer/songwriter and...
njarts.net
The Vogel at Count Basie Center will launch Jazz Brunch series with Jeffery Miller
The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank will launch a Jazz Brunch series, Oct. 15. Singer-trombonist Jeffery Miller will perform with guitarist Aaron Matson, pianist Miles Lennox, bassist Daniel Winshall and drummer Charles Goold, with a guest appearance by bassist Endea Owens. A 26-year-old...
Black Americans Are Leading a Vegan Movement
For these Harlem restaurants, embracing the power of plants is a delicious—and necessary—form of resistance. A blender noisily blitzes a concoction of chopped fruit and kale at Uptown Veg in New York City’s East Harlem, the sound punctuated by the thud of knives butchering ingredients on chopping blocks. But the cleavers aren’t chopping meat. Known for its Caribbean-inspired meals, this family-owned restaurant, which has been dishing out customizable platters from a hot-food bar for over a decade, only serves plant-based dishes.
hobokengirl.com
Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck Spotted at Augustino’s in Hoboken
Local favorite Augustino’s, located at 1104 Washington Street, is beloved by Hoboken neighbors and visitors, and is known to be a hot spot for celebrity sightings. This iconic Italian restaurant has been the location of many star sightings over the years, and this week another A-list celeb visited the red-awning restaurant in uptown Hoboken. Johnny Depp, who is currently on tour performing with Jeff Beck, visited the restaurant earlier this week. Read on to learn more about this quintessential Hoboken spot and why Johnny Depp was in town.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Jersey City, New Jersey
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Jersey City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Jersey City. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
boozyburbs.com
Opening: Shawnee’s China Soul, Teaneck, NJ
Shawnee’s China Soul is new restaurant now open in Teaneck. Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
Flashbak
Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s
These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
A hidden gem in the heart of Paterson New Jersey.
You must visit this place at least once, it's a pleasant experience. The Great Falls of the Passaic River is a prominent waterfall, 77 feet high, on the Passaic River in the city of Paterson in Passaic County, New Jersey, United States. The falls and surrounding area are protected as part of the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park, administered by the National Park Service.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
eastnewyork.com
East New York Welcomes Kingsborough College to the Neighborhood In Its First Satellite Location
Kingsborough Community College President Dr. Claudia V. Schrader summed it up best by saying “It’s a special day to celebrate.” KCC unveiled its first satellite location on Tuesday, October 4 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony of Chestnut Commons, a 14-story building at 110 Dinsmore Place in East New York/Cypress Hills Brooklyn that will provide 275 permanently affordable homes, retail space and a community center. It is one of the first developments from the East New York Neighborhood Plan.
therealdeal.com
Albanese Org closes on land for big Jersey City development
The Albanese Organization wrapped up a $70 million site purchase for a major, mixed-use project in Jersey City as rents surge in the area. The Long Island–based developer expects to break ground next year on 670 apartments and nearly 17,000 square feet of retail at 286 Coles Street, JerseyDigs reported. Albanese’s 1.8-acre downtown site was split off from Hoboken Brownstone Company’s 305 Coles Street development, which has been in the works for at least two years.
therealdeal.com
Two NJ cities have metro area’s fastest rising rents
New York City has claimed much of the spotlight as rents reach records across the country, but some of the largest recent growth spurts lie just to the west. Jersey City and West New York, a town on the north end of Hudson County, notched the highest increases in one-bedroom rents last month, according to data from rental listing service Zumper.
bkmag.com
Building Black Bed-Stuy is preserving the legacy of a neighborhood in transition
Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. There is a statistic that went super viral a couple years ago and continues to make the rounds from time to time online: The Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy lost 22,000 black residents in the last decade, and in the same time added more than 30,000 white residents. That’s according to the 2020 census data.
jcitytimes.com
From Bayonne Boxes to Doughnuts, People are Talking About Jersey City
If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
Bar hidden in plain sight: The hip Morristown, NJ bar behind this disguise
New Jersey is home to many hidden oddities, and Morristown, an unsuspecting laundromat, offers more than just a place to wash your delicates. Located at 4 Dehart St. in Morristown, The Laundromat is a hidden bar that poses with a conventional storefront. When you first arrive, you will notice an...
jerseydigs.com
Renderings Revealed for Two-Tower Journal Square “Art Walk” Development in Jersey City
A new art walk sporting parks, plazas, a performance space, and more could be coming to Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood if a multi-phase plan for two high-rises is approved later tonight. During their September 6 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board reviewed a proposal for an underutilized stretch behind...
theobserver.com
Route 7 ramp to Newark Avenue and 1&9 opening — finally — Saturday, Oct. 15
The Route 7 eastbound ramp to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City will open this weekend, the NJDOT says. The new ramp is scheduled to be opened in the early morning on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will restore access from the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge eastbound to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City. Traffic on the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge will not be affected as the ramp is being opened. There will be lane closures and periodic short duration traffic stops Friday night into Saturday morning on Routes 1&9 Truck between Route 7 and Broadway for final striping and to allow for traffic signals adjustment at the Newark Avenue Intersection.
