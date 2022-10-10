ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man recovering after being shot in face, abdomen over crossbow in SoDo area

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
SEATTLE — A 45-year-old man who was shot in his face and abdomen over a crossbow Friday night in the SoDo neighborhood is recovering.

Seattle police said at 8:52 p.m. a man called 911 to report an injured driver had flagged him down near Airport Way South and South Forest Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an injured driver who had been shot in the face and abdomen. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The victim told police while at the hospital that he had been sitting in his car parked behind a building when a man came up to him and demanded his crossbow, which was on the passenger seat.

When the victim refused to surrender it, he said the man shot him, according to police.

The victim said he drove off, and then the victim flagged down someone who called 911 for him.

No description of the attacker has been made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

