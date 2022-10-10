ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

kusi.com

Measure C: No compromise, no common sense

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit AND limits in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height restrictions would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

El Cajon Gets Affordable Senior Housing

An El Cajon apartment complex has been converted into a long-term affordable housing project for senior citizens. With 100 apartments, Lexington Square is the first San Diego County project by Los Angeles-based Thomas Safran & Associates. “We renovated the entire property including all the units and community spaces and we...
EL CAJON, CA
Coast News

Fire, lifeguards to take over Oceanside harbor safety services

OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside is implementing a new safety plan to provide 24/7 emergency services with firefighter, lifeguard and paramedic personnel stationed in the harbor. The Oceanside Police Department currently provides safety services, but the new proposal will switch to a firefighter-lifeguard model instead. Since 2020, staff...
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista News

The construction on Pala Vista Park is underway. SDG&E is removing utility poles around the site on Oct. 14. The road improvements along Pala Vista Drive and Civic Center Drive are expected to be completed in about a week. This Week’s City Council Meeting, 10/11. The October 11 City...
VISTA, CA
KPBS

Lithium gold rush in Imperial County

Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

JAMUL TRIBE’S PROPOSED 16-STORY HOTEL, EVENT CENTER AND PARKING STRUCTURE IS ON AGENDA OCT. 11 FOR JAMUL-DULZURA PLANNING GROUP

October 10, 2022 (Jamul) – The Jamul Indian Village is proposing to expand its Jamul Casino to include a new event center, multi-purpose/bingo hall, a 225-room, 16-story hotel, and a six-story parking structure, with associated infrastructure. The Jamul-Dulzura Community Planning Group will discuss the Tribal Environmental Impact Report on...
JAMUL, CA

