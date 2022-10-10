ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima Police Need Your Help to Identify Brazen Thieves [PHOTOS]

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help. I did my best to lighten up the images. Take a closer look to see if you might be able to identify the truck. The thieves took $4,000 worth of equipment from a farm and need to pay for their actions. I was brought up to NEVER take anything that doesn't belong to me. I'm glad there were cameras to get the images. Now, let's do our part. Share the images and take note of any items others might have in their possession that they didn't previously have.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

Body Found in Wapato Orchard Murder Investigation Underway

A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Wapato orchard on Monday. According to the Yakima County Sheriffs' Office Deputies were called to the orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road after someone discovered the body. Deputies found the person had wounds and deemed it...
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

White Swan stabbing victim identified

WHITE SWAN, Wash.- Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Yakama Nation Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 200 block of 2nd Street in White Swan on the night of Friday, October, 7. One person was stabbed and Deputies performed life-saving measures on the male victim, however the man...
WHITE SWAN, WA
ncwlife.com

Body found in river identified as 32-year-old Wenatchee man

A body found over the weekend in the Columbia River has been identified as 32-year-old David M. Williams whose last known address was at Christopher House in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said several days prior his parents had reported him missing after they hadn’t seen him for about 10 days.
WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Body Found in Wapato Orchard

(Wapato, WA) -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body is found in an orchard in Wapato. The discovery was made Monday off the 1000 Block of Ragan Road. Deputies arrived and quickly observed wounds on the body. Detectives and the crime scene investigator were called out...
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

City installs fencing along Naches Avenue in Yakima, forcing homeless people to move

The city has installed fences again around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in Yakima used by people who are homeless, and might make the fencing permanent. Yakima officials said temporary fencing went up around the medians on Naches Avenue from East Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street a few weeks ago because of damage to the grass and irrigation systems in the medians. People experiencing homelessness frequently gather at the spot.
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies arrested a suspect in Walla Walla, who is accused of a murder in Wenatchee on Aug. 12. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Officers of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals Service arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez in the 300 block of N. 9th Ave. in Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA, WA
ncwlife.com

Gunshot just misses man in his East Wenatchee bedroom

A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late Sunday night. East Wenatchee police said about 9:45 p.m. they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of 3rd Street Northeast and North James Avenue, with one caller saying their house with five occupants inside had been hit.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Union Gap police search for teenager

UNION GAP, Wash. - The Union Gap Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl, Chloe Perry, last seen around 20 E Valley Mall Boulevard. Perry is reported to be around 110 pounds and 5'6". She has long, black hair, brown eyes and two nose piercings. Perry was last wearing white shoes, a white shirt, black pants and a black jacket.
UNION GAP, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Burglary suspect gets away from police by jumping into Yakima River

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a burglary from around 9 a.m. October 6 around E Selah Road, where two suspects got away from police, drones and canines after damaging the homeowner’s truck. The next day, the suspects were identified after YCSO posted pictures of both men on social media.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Shooter who paralyzed man in random Barge-Chestnut drive-by gets 10 years

Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible. “I can no longer do many of the things that...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested

One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Men Sentenced in 2019 Mass Killing Near White Swan

A man convicted in the 2019 murders of five people near White Swan was sentenced to four life sentences on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Yakima. 39-year-old James Dean Cloud and his cousin 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud were both charged in the killing of five people in June of 2019 and both were sentenced on Wednesday. Donovan Cloud was sentenced to a 27-year prison term.
WHITE SWAN, WA

