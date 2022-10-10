ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Today Explained: Alaska's Fat Bear Week

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgwUT_0iTmmwpI00

It's Fat Bear Week! The event is an annual competition that -- you guessed it -- crowns the fattest bear in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve.

alaskasnewssource.com

In Depth Alaska: COLA increase and what it means for Alaskans

Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage...
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

New Technique for Heavy Oil Recovery

New research by the Petroleum Development Lab at the UAF Institute for Northern Engineering demonstrates the potential for commercial production of heavy crude at existing North Slope oil fields. Polymer Flood. UAF engineers and Hilcorp Alaska have successfully deployed an enhanced oil recovery method using a process known as polymer...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Office of the State Veterinarian confirms Avian Influenza in Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two domestic poultry flocks in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have been confirmed to have highly pathogenic avian influenza. One flock was a backyard chicken flock, and the other was a mix of poultry species. There has been a total of four backyard flocks and over 570 wild...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate

Gov. Mike Dunleavy tangled with his challengers Tuesday in an Anchorage debate that featured the first joint appearance of all four gubernatorial candidates on the ballot. At the debate, held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska, sparks flew over several issues. One was the long-desired but never-built pipeline shipping massive reserves of North Slope […] The post Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Local
Alaska Pets & Animals
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
alaskasnewssource.com

Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two more flocks of domestic birds have been confirmed to have avian influenza by the Office of the State Veterinarian. A press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation said that one flock of barnyard chickens and another mixed poultry flock — both in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough — were confirmed to have the highly contagious bird flu (HPAI). Although the human risk is low, flock owners are encouraged to keep their birds separated from wild birds to reduce the risk of spread.
ALASKA STATE
rasmuson.org

Rasmuson Foundation welcomes five new staff

Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce five new staff members, including two directors filling newly created positions. “Every employee at the Foundation is critical to our reach and impact across Alaska,” said Diane Kaplan, president and CEO. “These additions will help...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Pacific low brings snow-wind-rain triad

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A north Pacific low blasted parts of Southcentral with winds, snow, and rain as it pushed ashore Wednesday. The storm prompted blizzard and winter storm warnings as it dumped snow on regional highways and roads. Driving was challenging, even dangerous in the Copper River Basin from Eureka-east and south. Visibility was near zero in some video images seen on Alaska 511.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Heavy snow for parts of Southcentral; flooding potential for Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter is trying to kick autumn out of Alaska, as the first winter storm with multiple inches of snow has been issued for parts of the state. The winter storm warning encompasses the Copper River Basin northward through parts of the eastern Interior. It’s here where we could see 5 to 12 inches of snow, with lower totals expected for areas north of Chicken.
ALASKA STATE
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Alaska Air delivers 1,200 lbs of fresh hops to Hawaii’s Maui Brewing and Alaska’s 49th State Brewing

From August to October, hop yards are harvesting all over America. Most of these farms are in the Pacific Northwest (Oregon, Washington and Idaho) where nearly the entire U.S. crop is grown, but boutique hop farms have sprouted up all over the United States (go Ohio). It’s a special season for both beer pros and beer enthusiasts. It’s the time of year when a lot of craft breweries visit these farms to purchase future product, build supplier relationships and also to bag freshly picked hops to rush back to the brewery and concoct unique recipes using just harvested kilned cones (fresh hop beer) or unkilned cones (wet hop beer).
ALASKA STATE
KHON2

How Hawaii is preparing for possible Mauna Loa eruption

Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is stirring, with now daily updates coming from the volcano observatory due to much more frequent earthquake activity there lately. Talmadge Magno is the Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator and joins the KHON2 News at 7 on KHII to talk about how the county is preparing for a possible […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

More Avoidable, Tragic Hawaii Drownings Perplexing

In the past week, multiple searches and rescues of swimmers happened on Maui and Kauai. Most of these were avoidable. And this time, they don’t appear to be related to any connection between Hawaii snorkeling drowning and air travel. On Monday, Maui ocean safety and fire department first responders...
HAWAII STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode One

I wasn’t planning on watching Alaska Daily, then curiosity and targeted ads got the better of me. I suspect my experience isn’t unique – I read about the show when it was first announced and… kind of forgot about it. Then, about two weeks ago I was on the receiving end of a massive marketing push. Without Googling I know Alaska Daily is on ABC, starts after Grey’s Anatomy, stars Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank, has two Native Alaskan writers, has ties to the ADN, and was even partly filmed in Anchorage.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Public comment out on new forest service cabins in Southeast

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A public comment period on where new recreational cabins in Southeast Alaska should go, is open. The US forest service is seeking comment after receiving $14.4 million in federal funding for new cabins, as well as repairs to existing cabins, throughout Southeast. The money is through the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskapublic.org

September storm leaves behind treasured beach finds

The remnants of Typhoon Merbok battered Alaska’s west coast in September, bringing hurricane-force winds, high seas, and severe damage to some Western Alaska communities. Homes were flooded and personal belongings were destroyed. But in its wake, the storm also left behind a few treasures. After the storm tossed boats...
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

The under-recognized health risk in our state

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - An odorless gas that you cannot see, smell or taste is an under-recognized health risk in our state. That’s according to the Alaska Division of Public Health. The U.S. Surgeon General lists radon gas exposure as the second leading cause of lung cancer, after smoking,...
ALASKA STATE
Curbed

The Kauai Realtor Hearing a Lot of Rumors About Mark Zuckerberg

In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of a seasoned broker in Kauai, Hawaii. 9a.m. There’s a six-hour time difference between Hawaii and New York. If you’re a highly...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
Comments / 0

