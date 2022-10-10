ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, UT

Body found under 'suspicious circumstances' near Utah construction site

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23a1l0_0iTmmjb500

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found by construction workers near St. George Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it received a report around 6:40 a.m. of a possible burglary at a construction yard just south of Ivins. As deputies were en route, employees of the company found some stolen equipment near the yard — along with the body of a 36-year-old man lying on the ground.

The sheriff's office said the man's body was found "under suspicious circumstances," but no further details were provided. However, they said there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

An investigation is now underway, and the state medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of the man's death. His name was not released as of Monday evening.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious over the weekend on Anasazi Road (near the area where the body was found) to call the sheriff’s office at 435-634-5730.

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Body found in Washington County identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities identified the body discovered in Washington County on Oct. 10 as 36-year-old Ivins resident, Lewis Russell. According to a statement released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers were initially called to investigate a possible burglary of a construction company. Employees of the construction company called to report a break-in and a stolen vehicle.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Police identify man found dead at Ivins construction yard

IVINS, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man found dead “under suspicious circumstances” Monday morning following an alleged burglary at an Ivins construction yard. Detectives discovered the body of Lewis Russell, of Ivins, on the ground...
IVINS, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint George, UT Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Ivins, UT
State
Washington State
Ivins, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, UT
Washington County, UT
Crime & Safety
City
St. George, UT
City
Saint George, UT
County
Washington County, UT
State
Utah State
890kdxu.com

BREAKING: Body Found Near Ivins Identified

(St. George, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the body found Anasazi Road as 36-year-old Lewis Russell of Ivins. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, detectives discovered Russell deceased on the ground next to a red pickup truck that was stolen from the construction business about a half mile down Anasazi Road.
IVINS, UT
ABC4

Parowan woman crashes into husband’s car for ‘cheating,’ police say

PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Parowan woman was taken into custody after police say she crashed into her husband’s vehicle for allegedly cheating on her. According to a probable cause affidavit, 58-year-old Michelle Webb fled the scene after crashing into her husband’s car during an argument. Webb allegedly chased her husband and hit his vehicle […]
PAROWAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Site#Construction Workers#Police
890kdxu.com

One Hospitalized Following Crash In St. George

(St George, UT) - At least one person is hurt following a car crash in St. George Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive at about 9:30 p.m. A witness says they saw the white Ford pick-up run the light and hit a white passenger four-door. The woman who was driving the white four-door was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

St George Man Sentenced To Probation Following Attack

(St. George, UT) -- A St. George man is being placed on probation after admitting to attacking another man. A judge agreed to put Riley Trey Ballard on probation after he took a plea deal earlier this year. This comes after a man accused Ballard and three others of stomping his head into the concrete while jumping him. Ballard was also ordered to pay the victim ten thousand dollars in restitution.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
890kdxu.com

Seven-Year-Old Dead After Car Accident in Kane County

(St George, UT) -- A seven-year-old boy is dead after an accident in Kane County. Authorities say it happened near Duck Creek Village on Friday night. Three people were injured in the three-car crash, one fatally, while the others were transported in stable condition. An investigation into the incident continues.
KANE COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy