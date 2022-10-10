Tom Brady sends message to St. John Vianney player injured during game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some words of encouragement for a New Jersey high school football player who was injured during a game.
Brady recorded the message in support of Aaron Van Trease. The teenager suffered a spinal cord injury last month during a game against Manasquan.
RELATED: A sea of black & gold: Fans honor injured QB at St. John Vianney homecoming game
RELATED: Injured NJ high school football player receives outpouring of support from NFL greats
“You have a lot of support and a lot of people who care about you,” Brady said. “And you can count us among them.”
A GoFundMe page for Van Trease has raised tens of thousands of dollars to aid in his recovery.
Comments / 0