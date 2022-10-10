ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady sends message to St. John Vianney player injured during game

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some words of encouragement for a New Jersey high school football player who was injured during a game.

Brady recorded the message in support of Aaron Van Trease. The teenager suffered a spinal cord injury last month during a game against Manasquan.

RELATED: A sea of black & gold: Fans honor injured QB at St. John Vianney homecoming game

RELATED: Injured NJ high school football player receives outpouring of support from NFL greats

“You have a lot of support and a lot of people who care about you,” Brady said. “And you can count us among them.”

A GoFundMe page for Van Trease has raised tens of thousands of dollars to aid in his recovery.

Police: 2 officers, gunman killed in domestic violence situation

Two police officers and a gunman were killed, following a police-involved shooting in Bristol while law enforcement officials were responding to a domestic violence situation, state police says.
