Tulsa area experiences one of the driest stretches on record

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s streak of extremely dry weather ended Monday. After 37 days straight with only 0.01″ of rainfall, Tulsa received nearly a tenth of an inch of much-needed moisture.

For northeast Oklahoma, this has been the driest four months start June 11 ever recorded. Only a third of our normal rainfall occurred in that time.

Although this lack of rainfall is extremely unusual, this was not the driest stretch of time for Tulsa. The metro area has gone weeks without measurable rainfall in the past. Up to 44 days straight in the summer of 1935. Up to 45 days in the winter of 1985 to 1986. Mid-winter is when Tulsa receives the least amount of precipitation in an average year.

The longest dry streak ever for Tulsa occurred in the autumn — 47 days without measurable rain in the fall of 1952. This can be our quietest time of year regarding the weather and 1952 surpasses this season by a longshot.

Foraker, Okla., in northern Osage County, has gone 71 days since a quarter-inch of rain occurred in a given day — a streak that began all the way back in July.

More rainfall is anticipated this week, though little drought improvement is expected.

