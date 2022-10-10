ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa area experiences one of the driest stretches on record

By Michael Grogan, FOX23 Severe Weather Team
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4xlI_0iTmmGC800

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s streak of extremely dry weather ended Monday. After 37 days straight with only 0.01″ of rainfall, Tulsa received nearly a tenth of an inch of much-needed moisture.

For northeast Oklahoma, this has been the driest four months start June 11 ever recorded. Only a third of our normal rainfall occurred in that time.

Although this lack of rainfall is extremely unusual, this was not the driest stretch of time for Tulsa. The metro area has gone weeks without measurable rainfall in the past. Up to 44 days straight in the summer of 1935. Up to 45 days in the winter of 1985 to 1986. Mid-winter is when Tulsa receives the least amount of precipitation in an average year.

The longest dry streak ever for Tulsa occurred in the autumn — 47 days without measurable rain in the fall of 1952. This can be our quietest time of year regarding the weather and 1952 surpasses this season by a longshot.

Foraker, Okla., in northern Osage County, has gone 71 days since a quarter-inch of rain occurred in a given day — a streak that began all the way back in July.

More rainfall is anticipated this week, though little drought improvement is expected.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sneak peak of new virtual reality boxing center coming to downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Golden Gloves VR is a fully licensed virtual reality boxing simulator developed by the engine room in downtown Tulsa. The Engine room’s owner Aaron Sloan said the simulator benefits from being developed next to a full boxing gym. He said, “The physics and the capabilities...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foraker, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Calaveras back open in Kendall Whittier after more than 2 years

TULSA, Okla. — If you’ve been to the Tulsa Farmers Market you’ve likely noticed the corner Mexican restaurant closed month after month, year after year. Calaveras Mexican Grill was closed for about two and a half years, transitioning at first to take out only during the pandemic. Soon after, the restaurant utilized their food truck as well, booking events such as Mayfest and Dia De Los Muertos.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn##Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police say stolen U-Haul involved in east Tulsa car crash

TULSA, Okla. — A car crash involving a stolen moving truck, according to Tulsa police, closed lanes of an east Tulsa intersection Wednesday morning. A U-Haul was seen off the side of the road, and a black car was seen with damage to its hood at East 31st Street and South 177th East Avenue in east Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Tulsa man found

TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hundreds attend funeral for a well-known Muskogee racer

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The family of Hayden Ross, a 20-year-old motorist and racer, told FOX23 hundreds attended his funeral service at the Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee Wednesday night. Ross was killed around 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in an ATV crash. Loved ones said Ross loved his friends and...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KSNT News

Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

90 Days Later: Water woes continue for Bixby family

BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — In the 30 years that he's lived at his home, George Shafer says the longest he's ever had to go without water due to low pressure was one week. This year, that record got blown out of the water. We first learned about the Shafer's...
BIXBY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance

TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
BIXBY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sapulpa prepares for this year’s Route 66 Christmas Chute event

SAPULPA, Okla. — Halloween is around the corner, but it’s almost time to get those Christmas kicks on Route 66. The countdown is on to the Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa, where people can view 35,000 lights on display. “Three, two, one, flip it on and the...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are searching for four men who been reported missing by family members. Thirty-two-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday. Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few...
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
76K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy