WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Fox Cities Book Festival
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Book lovers, rejoice!. The Fox Cities Book Festival is happening now through this weekend. Its author meet-and-greet events are back in person for the first time since 2019. The book festival is now in its 15th year, founded by Wisconsin’s first poet laureate, the late Ellen...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The great Great Lakes migration
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Michigan State University study says the Great Lakes states need to prepare for “climate change migrants.”. We’re not talking about Mexico or Canada. The MSU study is looking at people fleeing the droughts and wildfires in the west, hurricane-prone Gulf states, and people from the east and west coasts as sea levels rise.
WBAY Green Bay
Women’s Leadership Conference develops community of strong women leaders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Developing a community of strong, women leaders. That was the mission of an event at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay on Tuesday. Dozens gathered for the 2022 Women’s Leadership Conference. This year’s theme, “Be bold. Be you.”. According to a...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Bourbon aged by Lake Michigan
ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - For centuries, whiskey makers have used the oceans to help age one of the world’s most popular spirits--bourbon. A Wisconsin man has tried the approach with fresh water from Lake Michigan. After he could no longer easily find the fine bourbon he sought, Kerry Shaw Brown decided to make his own.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Algoma charter boat becomes a bourbon boat
ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Dating back centuries, whiskey makers have used the oceans and seas to help age one of the world’s most popular spirits. Now, a Wisconsin man is turning the freshwater waves of lake Michigan. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Algoma where a salmon...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY nominated for three Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY is the proud recipient of three nominations for the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the Emmy Awards. Action 2 News at 5 is nominated for Outstanding Achievement for Evening Newscast: Smaller Markets. The nominated newscast was from Feb. 22, 2022. We covered breaking news of a deadly fire at Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Teachers oppose Oshkosh speech by former Education Secretary DeVos
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in our corner of Wisconsin, at an event on the “Future of Education.” But her visit is seeing pushback from some teachers. DeVos was at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Tuesday night to discuss what the country...
WBAY Green Bay
Menominee plant says warehouse is total loss but machinery spared; governor declares state of emergency
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products says the warehouse and offices at the paper mill in Menominee are a total loss after last week’s fire that continues to burn. Seth Kursman, vice president of communications and public affairs, tells Action 2 News the machinery in...
WBAY Green Bay
Attorney general candidates in Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for Wisconsin attorney general saw both candidates in Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday. Whoever wins on November 8 will play a key role in deciding enforcement policy, from crime and abortion to immigration and the environment. Democrat Josh Kaul is seeking his second term...
WBAY Green Bay
Menominee Indian High School says school events will have increased security
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Indian School District says there will continue to be an increased police presence and tighter security at schools and school events after a person with possible weapons was seen on surveillance video on the high school campus and outside buildings were damaged. A statement...
WBAY Green Bay
Local man helps relocate Ukrainian refugee family
54 years after the bridge was first proposed, a governor finally put it in the state budget. We talk with Nan Pahl, Greater Green Bay Salvation Army director of social services. Family in medical crisis loses home to fire. Updated: 2 hours ago. The fire comes weeks after their 13-year-old...
WBAY Green Bay
Long-discussed Brown County southern bridge gets $50 million help from state
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers in southern Brown County have wanted an alternative way over the Fox River for decades. The need for more connectors over the Fox River in Brown County was first discussed in 1968. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said $50 million in bonding would be included in Gov. Evers’s next budget.
WBAY Green Bay
Food pantries feeling inflation’s pinch
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Food costs spiked 11.4% over the past year. And more Americans are going hungry with the cost of groceries, gas and everyday necessities rising. Local food pantries are dealing with the pinch of high inflation. The price is affecting how much individual donors and larger programs are able to give to the pantries. Many pantries in our area are looking to Feeding America, a national nonprofit, to keep up with growing demand.
WBAY Green Bay
Southern Brown County bridge gets promise of funding
We talk with Nan Pahl, Greater Green Bay Salvation Army director of social services. The fire comes weeks after their 13-year-old son was diagnosed with brain cancer, and days after he came home from a hospital. Updated: 2 hours ago. This year marks the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week. The...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
WBAY Green Bay
DNR responds to dairy farm discharge near Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County
LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Clover Hill Dairy Farm near Lomira is working to remove polluted water from a stream that leads to Lomira Creek. The pollution comes from a discharge of feed leachate -- which comes from the fermentation process to preserve corn...
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted of stealing thousands in gold coins from Kimberly store
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Minnesota man has been convicted in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of gold coins from a store in Kimberly. Travis Burrell, 38, appeared in Outagamie County Court where he pleaded no contest to a charge of felony Retail Theft as Party to a Crime. The court found him guilty.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: DART dodge
A town hall forum lets voters talk about the issues that are driving them to vote on November 8. Southern Brown County bridge gets promise of funding. 54 years after the bridge was first proposed, a governor finally put it in the state budget. Coats for Kids campaign reaches halfway...
WBAY Green Bay
Amazon drivers make a special delivery to kids, dog in Brillion
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - A gray and blue Amazon delivery truck pulled up to a house in Brillion. This one carried a surprise delivery for a family. Drivers brought some Amazon merchandise, including blue and gray driver costumes, for “superfan” Sawyer Burich and his brother, Bennett, and their dog.
