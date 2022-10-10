GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Food costs spiked 11.4% over the past year. And more Americans are going hungry with the cost of groceries, gas and everyday necessities rising. Local food pantries are dealing with the pinch of high inflation. The price is affecting how much individual donors and larger programs are able to give to the pantries. Many pantries in our area are looking to Feeding America, a national nonprofit, to keep up with growing demand.

