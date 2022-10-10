ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Tom Brady has surprising comment on future with Buccaneers

When obviously trying to joke around with Aaron Judge and a split contract between football and baseball, Tom Brady may make Buccaneers fans very happy when discussing “next year.”. Many of us have just accepted that 2022 is going to be the final season with Tom Brady as the...
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

Buccaneers' Tom Brady recruits Yankees' Aaron Judge

Yankees fans know what’s coming. Amid playoff excitement, an offseason in which Aaron Judge becomes a free agent looms. Will the slugging outfielder stay in New York?. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well it looks like the Yankees will have to worry about more than just...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Edelman believes Brady's personal situation will help Bucs

BOSTON -- Tom Brady is going through some personal matters. With the tabloids following his and Gisele Bunchden's every move, it's obviously a bit of a delicate situation.Through it all, Brady continues to go to work, of course, as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Brady's former teammate, Julian Edelman, believes the Bucs will be the beneficiary of Brady's situation.This week on "Inside The NFL," the panel was asked to buy, hold, or sell stock in various teams around the league. Edelman was a big buyer on the Bucs."I'm hammering this stock, for the simple fact that we...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Tom Brady gets candid on his mental health

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his mental health on his SiriusXM podcast, but he didn’t address the elephant in the room. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his mental health on his SiriusXM “Let’s Go!” podcast, and no, he didn’t address the elephant in the room: the rumors concerning a potential divorce from Gisele Bündchen.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers rookie gets deserved promotion on depth chart

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers updated their depth chart with one notable change. A Buccaneers rookie has been promoted, and it is much deserved. When Rob Gronkowski was still undecided on his future in football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went about their offseason perfectly as far as preparing for life after Gronk was concerned. The Buccaneers signed a veteran tight end, and drafted two more to go along with what they still had in Cameron Brate. Now, it appears they are set to benefit from one of these decisions.
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

