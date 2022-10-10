Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
WhistlePig's Maple Sugar Shack coming to Tampa Armature Works on Oct. 15Carlos HernandezTampa, FL
Related
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
NFL・
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Tom Brady has surprising comment on future with Buccaneers
When obviously trying to joke around with Aaron Judge and a split contract between football and baseball, Tom Brady may make Buccaneers fans very happy when discussing “next year.”. Many of us have just accepted that 2022 is going to be the final season with Tom Brady as the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady recruits Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Yankees fans know what’s coming. Amid playoff excitement, an offseason in which Aaron Judge becomes a free agent looms. Will the slugging outfielder stay in New York?. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well it looks like the Yankees will have to worry about more than just...
News 12
Keyport High School football player hospitalized with severe spinal injury
A Keyport High School football player remains hospitalized for a severe neck and spinal injury sustained during last weekend’s game. It is the third time this season that a New Jersey teen has been seriously injured on the football field. Logan Blanks is a senior. He is at Jersey...
Edelman believes Brady's personal situation will help Bucs
BOSTON -- Tom Brady is going through some personal matters. With the tabloids following his and Gisele Bunchden's every move, it's obviously a bit of a delicate situation.Through it all, Brady continues to go to work, of course, as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Brady's former teammate, Julian Edelman, believes the Bucs will be the beneficiary of Brady's situation.This week on "Inside The NFL," the panel was asked to buy, hold, or sell stock in various teams around the league. Edelman was a big buyer on the Bucs."I'm hammering this stock, for the simple fact that we...
Tom Brady sends personal video to injured NJ student football player
All-star quarterback Tom Brady joined those sending support to an injured teen football player in Monmouth County. The NFL icon and seven-time Super Bowl champion sent a video message on behalf of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 18-year-old Aaron Van Trease. Van Trease, a senior at St. John Vianney High...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Brady gets candid on his mental health
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his mental health on his SiriusXM podcast, but he didn’t address the elephant in the room. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady opened up about his mental health on his SiriusXM “Let’s Go!” podcast, and no, he didn’t address the elephant in the room: the rumors concerning a potential divorce from Gisele Bündchen.
Long Branch postpones football game, will play with no spectators allowed
Long Branch High School's home football game against Neptune High School has been moved to Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be played with no fans in attendance. A Long Branch school official said because the situation is "fluid, cancellation of the game is still an option.'' The game was originally scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. Friday.
NFL Star Tom Brady Joins Ownership of a Major League Sports Team
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James last month invested in a fast-growing sport. He, his business partner Maverick Carter and NBA stars Draymond Green and Kevin Love bought into a league that is expanding from 12 to 16 teams next year. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but Anne...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough High head coach Earl Garcia treats team like family
TAMPA, Fla. — High school football games would look a lot different if this man wasn’t on the sideline. Hillsborough High School Head Coach Earl Garcia is a Friday night fixture. Coach Garcia’s been a sideline staple for 48 years and has become the winningest coach in Hillsborough...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buccaneers rookie gets deserved promotion on depth chart
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers updated their depth chart with one notable change. A Buccaneers rookie has been promoted, and it is much deserved. When Rob Gronkowski was still undecided on his future in football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went about their offseason perfectly as far as preparing for life after Gronk was concerned. The Buccaneers signed a veteran tight end, and drafted two more to go along with what they still had in Cameron Brate. Now, it appears they are set to benefit from one of these decisions.
Boys soccer: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference stat leaders through Oct. 10
Check out the lists below to see the weekly North Jersey Interscholastic Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 10 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.
Egg Harbor defeats Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Abigail Lyon had a 10-save shutout to lead Egg Harbor past Hammonton 2-0 in Egg Harbor Township. Scoreless at halftime, Egg Harbor (6-8) scored both of its goals in the second half with Maddie Eye tallying a goal and an assist. Hammonton dropped to 3-10-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
The SCT first round is done. Here are the latest boys soccer rankings
1. CBA (11-1) – Last week No. 1: After a strong start to the season that had an Opening Day overtime loss to Marlboro as the only blemish, CBA earned the top seed in the SCT. The Colts shut out Middletown North and Monroe in regular season action after earning a first round bye. CBA opens the SCT against No. 16 Southern in the second round.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boys soccer: No. 15 Delran held to a draw by Northern Burlington
Delran, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, was held to a 1-1 draw by Northern Burlington in Columbus. Junior Willyam Viega scored for Delran (5-3-5) off an assist by senior Andrew Grello. Senior goalie Erik Braga made three saves. Junior Zachary Collura tallied for Northern Burlington (3-8-2), which snapped...
Anthony Perdomo nets five goals, Pleasantville defeats Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Perdomo tallied five goals as Pleasantville defeated Lower Cape May 12-3 in Pleasantville. Pleasantville (6-2-1) jumped out to a 5-1 lead at halftime before adding seven more goals in the second half. Christofer Maldonado also recorded three goals and four assists while Pertil Tchawool had two goals and one assist.
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep tops No. 14 Newark East Side for SEC title - Boys soccer photos
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored two goals in a span of 2:24 to take a lead it never relinquished as it held off No. 14 Newark East Side, 2-1, at Eddie Moraes Stadium in the Ironbound section of Newark. With the win, Seton Hall...
Comments / 0