Austin, TX

KXAN

1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers should expect delays Thursday afternoon in western Travis County after a crash killed one person and sent another to the hospital. The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway.
KVUE

1 dead after head-on collision on State Highway 71

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on collision and rollover on State Highway 71 on Thursday afternoon. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. between 17200 and 17841 W. SH 71, or the intersection with Pedernales Summit Parkway. Officials on scene reported...
