KXAN
1 killed, another taken to hospital after wreck near Bee Cave
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers should expect delays Thursday afternoon in western Travis County after a crash killed one person and sent another to the hospital. The wreck involved three vehicles and happened near the 17200 block of State Highway 71 west of Bee Cave, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. This is close to Pedernales Summit Parkway.
fox7austin.com
Beloved Austin bartender in coma after scooter crash
Austin police are investigating the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the community is coming together to help.
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
Motorcyclist dead after Taylor hit-and-run
Officers with the Taylor Police Department began an investigation Thursday after an overnight collision resulted in the death of a man near the 2000 block of West 2nd Street.
Is Halloween candy really being laced with drugs? We asked Austin first responders
It's a question we've been getting a lot at KXAN: Why aren't you warning us about Halloween candy being laced with drugs?
Pedestrian killed in north Austin crash on Anderson Lane
Pedestrian was killed in a crash in north Austin Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Leander police locate missing man with autism
The Leander Police Department posted an update on social media at about 9:50 a.m. that read the man "has been located and is in good health." Police also thanked people for reporting tips about his whereabouts.
1 dead after head-on collision on State Highway 71
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on collision and rollover on State Highway 71 on Thursday afternoon. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. between 17200 and 17841 W. SH 71, or the intersection with Pedernales Summit Parkway. Officials on scene reported...
3 adults, 1 child hurt after being trapped in vehicle in northeast Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS took four people to the hospital after responding to a vehicle rescue with entrapment on Cameron Road Wednesday.
KVUE
Superhero Day takes off at Dell Children's Medical Center
AUSTIN, Texas — Patients at Dell Children's Medical Center entered the Marvel and DC universes on Thursday, Oct. 13. The medical center partnered with the Austin Police Department and Texas Capital Bank for Superhero Day, where patients could engage with APD officers dressed as different superheroes. About 14 Austin...
fox7austin.com
Austin City Limits sees 234 incidents reported during Weekend One, ATCEMS says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to a total of 234 incidents at Austin City Limits 2022 (ACL) Weekend One. ACL Weekend One kicked off with an impressive amount of festival goers this year with around 70,000 people in attendance each day. Along with those festival goers...
The number of people being hit by cars is on the rise in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — “Traditionally, October through January, those are what we call the darker months,” Glynda Chu, spokesperson for Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), said. TxDOT tracks wrecks involving a pedestrian. State data shows more pedestrians are hit in October than any other month. “That's when people...
Round Rock Police urge caution after overnight car burglaries
RRPD's tweet says the cars were parked overnight at two hotels near SH-45 and AW Grimes Boulevard. Lt. Joseph Claypool in the department's patrol division specified that seven cars had been burglarized.
All lanes clear on northbound US 183 near Lamar Boulevard following crash
AUSTIN, Texas — All lanes of northbound U.S. 183 near Lamar Boulevard have been reopened after a crash Wednesday morning. As of 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, the crash that led to all lanes on northbound U.S. 183 near the Lamar Boulevard exit have been reopened according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
police1.com
Video: PD statements reveal new details about Austin SWAT shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Additional details and video have been released surrounding a fatal Austin SWAT officer-involved shooting, detailing the moments leading up to and following the shooting. KXAN News reported Austin police were called to a home for a disturbance by a woman and her children. Once the police...
fox7austin.com
Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
Allergens, irritants causing symptoms for ACL fest-goers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival brings live music and community to Zilker Park, but also sneezes, watery eyes and scratchy throats. ACL can be a nightmare for allergy sufferers, particularly for people allergic to weeds. But even people who don't usually suffer from allergies are experiencing similar symptoms.
fox7austin.com
Family of woman killed after motorcycle crash with deer speaks out
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A motorcycle crash involving a deer killed a couple in Williamson County earlier this month. Both Jimmy Thompson and Maggie Haynie died in the crash. Maggie’s family says she was a loving mom searching for a cure for her daughter’s deadly illness. "I’m going...
Criminal charges remain undetermined after driver allegedly attempted to leave scene of fatal crash in Taylor
AUSTIN, Texas — A fatal crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Thursday resulted in the questioning of a man after he allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot. According to the Taylor Police Department (TPD), the crash occurred around 12:23 a.m. on the 2000 block of West Second Street.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
KVUE
