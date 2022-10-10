ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

K-9 called in to track down Fairfield bank robber

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A K-9 was called in Monday afternoon to help officers catch a person who robbed a bank in Fairfield, according to police.

Officers received a call at about 3:15 p.m. from the security team at TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Road, according to Fairfield police. The robber demanded money from a teller, and then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapons were used, and no one was injured, according to police.

The police department’s K-9 unit responded to help find the thief, but were not able to locate him, according to police.

The robber has been described as a man in his mid 50s, with a thin build. He is about five feet, 11 inches tall, was wearing a gray sweatshirt and a medical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips through the Fairfield police’s mobile app, text the keyword FPDCT plus a message to 847411 or submit them online at fpdct.com/tips.

WTNH

WTNH

WTNH

