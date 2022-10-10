ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IFD saves 3 teens who were trapped in an abandoned building over the weekend

By Meredith Hackler
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSOCc_0iTmlIzn00

INDIANAPOLIS — Two adult males, both age 18, and a 15-year-old female found themselves calling 911 for help after their “exploration” day ended in two of them trapped in the basement of a building at 22nd and Meridian.

The teens told firefighters they were out and about exploring old buildings; this is a trend that has gained traction and a following online.

Within minutes of entering an abandoned building on North Meridian Street, the stairs to the basement collapsed, sending one male and the female down about 10 feet. The other male was not on the stairs when they collapsed.

While everyone involved got out without serious injury people who have been exploring old and abandoned buildings for years hope this rescue will serve as a warning for people interested in exploring buildings in the future.

Kris Cowden runs the Facebook group Abandoned and Forgotten Indiana. She has been exploring abandoned properties for 10 years.

The group she runs has nearly 80,000 members. All of which enjoy visiting and photographing old properties. Cowden says you can usually tell if a building isn't safe to explore.

"Before you go in kind of look around and make sure you don't see the floor falling in,” Cowden said. “My number one thing is I never go upstairs in a two-story house because that is usually your weakest floor. Just always be aware of your surroundings. Just make sure you are safe and whoever you are with is safe."

She says it is also important to make sure that you have permission from the property owner to enter the building and explore. Trespassing is not something her group advocates for. She says you can usually find who owns buildings by doing a bit of research.

Indiana Landmarks owns several historic properties all over the state. They say if you have permission from the owner of an old or abandoned building, check with them to see what condition it is in.

If the condition proves to be less favorable, there are some safety protocols you can follow.

"We have asked that people wear protective gear,” Mark Dollase the VP of Preservation Service at Indiana Landmarks said. “Like protection for their heads so that they don't get injured or whatever the case may be. “

At the end of the day being aware of your surroundings while exploring is the best way to make sure your curiosity doesn't get the best of you.

IMPD says the teenagers were not charged with trespassing, since there is no official owner of the building. The city's community relations division is now looking into what to do with that building.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating
| City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

1 dead after shooting on east side

A person has died after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of E. 33rd Street and Denny Street on the east side
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Fox 59

I-65 pickup truck crash pins woman underneath vehicle, killing her

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Thursday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Indiana State Police began to receive multiple calls about a serious crash on I-65 northbound at the 100.5 mile marker. Greenwood PD and Greenwood Fire were the first ones on the scene. When they arrived they found a pickup truck on...
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Accident#Ifd#North Meridian Street
WTHR

Man dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on the near south side of Indianapolis. Larry Dale Lynch, 67, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WISH-TV

IMPD: Unmarked vehicle shot in drive-by during undercover investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Someone fired shots at an undercover officer and his vehicle early Wednesday morning, leading to a large police presence near 38th Street and Fall Creek, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. An undercover officer was in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue, near Sutherland Avenue,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. Police said Kristin Carrington, 24, of Greencastle, and Aaron Gates, 25, of Paris, Illinois were taken into custody in Vigo County, where they are currently being held, for their alleged role in the February 9 overdose death of 20-year-old Shauna Patterson from Terre Haute.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
25newsnow.com

6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

3 window glaziers removed from side of Regions Tower in rope rescue

INDIANAPOLIS — Three workers were rescued after they became stuck on a scaffolding late Monday on the side of Regions Tower in Downtown Indianapolis. All three people — ages 52, 47, and 52 — are window glaziers and were making repairs when they became stuck around the 19th floor about 10 p.m., according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. The building is 36 floors tall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Gunshot detection system in action on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — It's an effort to help keep Indianapolis communities safe. "Violence in our city continues to take far too many lives and leaves behind the pain and grief of loved ones," said Zach Adamson, City-County Council vice president. They're strengthening the city's safety, but not with more cameras....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy