Bulls' Lonzo Ball's Advice to Ayo Dosunmu on Starting PG Role
Dosunmu leaning on Ball for advice on starting at PG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu calls Lonzo Ball one of his good friends on the Chicago Bulls, a key figure in his rookie transition from college to the NBA. "A lot of the times on road trips...
Bulls' Patrick Williams Closes Preseason With Most Aggressive Game
Williams closes preseason with aggressive effort originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams saved his best for last. Now, the trick is to do it when it counts---and when he’s playing alongside high-usage offensive options like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. If he’s playing alongside DeRozan,...
Most Expensive Tickets for 2022 NBA Season Openers
Most expensive tickets for 2022 NBA season openers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NBA season is right around the corner, and basketball fans around the country are excited to see some intense action from the opening tip. The regular season, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18, is...
Bulls' Dalen Terry Ready to Build on Preseason, Regardless of Role
Terry ready to build on preseason, regardless of role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dalen Terry often credits his aunt, Cassandra Yancy, for instilling within him a love of basketball. When Terry was growing up, Yancy coached the women’s basketball team at Chandler Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Ariz.,...
Bears' Roquan Smith Autographs Air Forces With His Design on Them
Smith autographs shoes with his design on them originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith signed some unique shoes before the game. The Nike Air Force shoes Smith picked from the crowd are spray painted with his picture on them, including splatters of orange and blue and "Bears" laces.
NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Suspension Wasn't Necessary in Jordan Poole's Eyes
Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week. On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his...
How Kevin Durant Compares Draymond Green's Punch to Their 2018 Conflict
How KD compares Draymond's punch to their 2018 conflict originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Kevin Durant is no stranger to confrontation with Warriors forward Draymond Green. But just as the pair moved past their differences during the Brooklyn Nets star’s time with Golden State, Durant has faith the Warriors...
Twitter Jokes About Bears Center Sam Mustipher's Flop Attempt
Twitter jokes about Sam Mustipher's flop attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sam Mustipher tried to draw a charging call during the first quarter of Thursday night's game against the Commanders. Here are some of the Tweets making fun of Mustipher's lousy attempt at drawing a penalty. https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears. —...
