Bulls' Patrick Williams Closes Preseason With Most Aggressive Game

Williams closes preseason with aggressive effort originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams saved his best for last. Now, the trick is to do it when it counts---and when he’s playing alongside high-usage offensive options like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. If he’s playing alongside DeRozan,...
Most Expensive Tickets for 2022 NBA Season Openers

Most expensive tickets for 2022 NBA season openers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NBA season is right around the corner, and basketball fans around the country are excited to see some intense action from the opening tip. The regular season, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18, is...
Bulls' Dalen Terry Ready to Build on Preseason, Regardless of Role

Terry ready to build on preseason, regardless of role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dalen Terry often credits his aunt, Cassandra Yancy, for instilling within him a love of basketball. When Terry was growing up, Yancy coached the women’s basketball team at Chandler Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Ariz.,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Bronny James
Person
Kobe Bryant
How Kevin Durant Compares Draymond Green's Punch to Their 2018 Conflict

How KD compares Draymond's punch to their 2018 conflict originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Kevin Durant is no stranger to confrontation with Warriors forward Draymond Green. But just as the pair moved past their differences during the Brooklyn Nets star’s time with Golden State, Durant has faith the Warriors...
Twitter Jokes About Bears Center Sam Mustipher's Flop Attempt

Twitter jokes about Sam Mustipher's flop attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sam Mustipher tried to draw a charging call during the first quarter of Thursday night's game against the Commanders. Here are some of the Tweets making fun of Mustipher's lousy attempt at drawing a penalty. https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears. —...
