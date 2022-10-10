Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say
Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
Illinois to receive billions of dollars toward infrastructure repairs across the state
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Billions of dollars in federal money are headed to Illinois to repair infrastructure across the state. We're talking about the CTA Red and Purple Line Modernization Project on the city's North Side.It will go towards resurfacing 13 miles of I-57 in Illinois and improving a rest area that includes truck parking and $150 million more to ensure public drinking water supplies are safe.Illinois is getting a total of $11 billion dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Aldermanic candidates of the 4th, 5th and 20th wards
The following individuals are known to have announced aldermanic campaigns in next year’s municipal elections. Candidates who have not yet been profiled will be in the near future. 4th Ward. Prentice Butler, chief of staff for outgoing Ald. Sophia King. Ebony Lucas, real estate attorney, candidate for alderwoman in...
Illinois gives voters the option to permanently vote-by-mail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many voters chose to vote-by-mail for the first time during the pandemic, and Illinois is now giving voters the option to keep doing it permanently. Local election authorities across the state have sent voters applications to opt-in to vote-by-mail for this election and every one after. The Sangamon County Clerk said […]
Chicago Tribune gives nod to Pritzker over GOP foe in Illinois governor's race
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker picked up the endorsement of the Chicago Tribune — a nod very few Democrats have received — as he seeks re-election.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime frustrations mount against State's Attorney Kim Foxx as 'mass exodus' continues: source
CHICAGO - Frustrations continue to mount against Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx as a growing number of attorneys in her office resign, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital. Four Cook County Assistant State's Attorneys (ASAs) recently resigned from Foxx's Felony Review Unit — three of...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
capitolfax.com
Saying the quiet part out loud in Lisle
Couple of glaring typos, as the sign is clearly supposed to say “Do not let blacks caucus; white our laws.” That’s just poor production. Trumpism has moved from downstate to the western burbs. - Politix - Tuesday, Oct 11, 22 @ 11:37 am:. Nice. Ranks right up...
Chicago Suburb, Midwest Cities Listed Among Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Chicago suburb was ranked among the safest cities in the country in a new ranking - and several Midwestern cities also made the cut. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday, and Aurora, Illinois, made the top 40. The west Chicago suburb ranked...
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
fox32chicago.com
Abraham Lincoln statue in Lincoln Park vandalized
CHICAGO - A statue of Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln Park was vandalized Monday with graffiti calling the former president a "colonizer." The vandalism occurred about 12:30 p.m., according to Chicago police. Red paint was poured over the statue and "Dethrone the Colonizers," "Land Back!" and "Avenge the Dakota 38" were spray-painted at its base. No one is in custody.
First responder unions endorse in Illinois 13th congressional district race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major unions for first responders have endorsed candidates in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsed Republican candidate Regan Deering at a news conference Tuesday. “We need our elected officials to understand their value, risk and dedication to our communities. Supporting […]
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. JB Pritzker absent from Chicago Columbus Day parade amid controversy
Parades are known for drawing politicians looking for exposure and potential votes. But they were few and far between at Chicago's 70th annual Columbus Day parade.
wjol.com
Uihlein Donates $52M To Bailey
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein is donating a huge amount of money to the campaign of Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey. The Chicago Tribune reports the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline has give more than 52-million-dollars to Bailey. That is more than the 50-million-dollars that billionaire Ken Griffin donated to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s unsuccessful bid for the Republican governor nomination.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Thanksgiving Parade making a comeback this year
CHICAGO - Chicago's Thanksgiving Parade is making a comeback. The 88th edition of the parade will march off at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24. The parade was created in 1934 to uplift residents enduring the Great Depression.
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
