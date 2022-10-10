Read full article on original website
Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
Tip leads Texas family to DI in search of sister kidnapped over 50 years ago
It’s been 51 years since Melissa Suzanne Highsmith of Fort Worth, Texas, was last seen by her family before being abducted as a toddler. More than a half-century later, one of the coldest missing children’s cases in the Lone Star State has rekindled a flicker of hope that originated from an anonymous tip on Daniel Island last month.
Dallas County worker takes vacation time to work second job at State Fair of Texas
A North Texas woman applauded for her work with Dallas County over the decades is being praised for her hard work at her second job. She takes vacation time from Dallas County to work at the State Fair of Texas. FOX 4 Photographer Raul Cantu introduces us to Vickey Johnson.
Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
Gun 'accidentally' discharges inside elementary school, Dallas ISD says
DALLAS — An investigation is underway at a Dallas ISD school after a child reportedly brought a gun to campus and it went off inside the building early Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas ISD confirmed to WFAA that a gun accidentally went off inside John W Carpenter Elementary School...
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia now president of MCCA
DALLAS — Dallas’ prime cop is coming into a brand new position because the president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association. The Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) is a corporation of regulation enforcement executives representing the most important cities within the United States and Canada. Dallas Police Chief...
'Edward Scissorhands' tree trimming plagues Fort Worth neighborhood
He's been seen on surveillance video with a dog.
Longtime Educator Tops List of Names for New Fort Worth Library
Vivian J. Lincoln, a longtime educator and the first female African American principal in the Crowley Independent School District, garnered 2,968 votes placing her at the top of the list for the naming of Fort Worth's new library. "With more than 5,000 votes in this naming effort, it was thrilling...
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins denies he wore 'blackface'
One of Texas' most prominent Democrats, says he painted his face in camouflage when he and some friends stormed female classmates’ apartment at Baylor University in 1983.
Despite Video Evidence, Tarrant County Judge Candidate Peoples Not Investigated
The chief investigator of Tarrant County has announced that he will not look into stunning allegations of voter fraud by Deborah Peoples, the Democratic nominee for the county’s highest office. As reported by The Dallas Express, footage obtained through open records request of a January 2020 interaction between Dallas...
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
Dallas, El Paso veterans’ facilities will get $442 million in upgrades
TEXAS, USA — President Joe Biden signed on Monday a bipartisan bill — championed by U.S. Reps. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, and Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie — that will direct more than $442 million in upgrades to Veteran Affairs health care facilities in Dallas and El Paso. Both Allred...
Son of North Texas filmmaker considered person of interest in the murder of his parents
JOSHUA, Texas - The son of a North Texas filmmaker has been arrested and is considered a person of interest in the murder of both of his parents. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says actor and writer Mike Scarlett, 66, and his wife Kay Scarlett, were shot and killed in their Joshua home on Oct. 5.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Denies Wearing Blackface During '80s Criminal Trespass Incident
A report by the far-right politics website Current Revolt claims Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was arrested in September 1983 for criminal trespass after he and others allegedly went into several apartments in blackface trying to frighten students at Baylor University. Backing up the claim is a Waco Police Department...
Fort Worth city manager's recent trip with billionaire friends raising ethics questions
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A decision over the ethics of Fort Worth's city manager traveling on a private plane with billionaire friends didn't come from the city's ethics commission, because Fort Worth hasn't had one meet regularly for years.A member of the last ethics board the city had said Monday he sees a benefit to returning to regular meetings though, if only to add some guidance to a city of Fort Worth's size.Chris Garcia started serving on the five-person Ethics Review Commission in 2012, handling questions about potential conflicts when elected officials were married to city employees, and tightening...
Gun 'Accidentally' Goes Off Inside Texas Elementary School
A child reportedly brought a gun to school.
A look at the safety plan for Dallas elementary schools following student accidentally firing gun on campus
DALLAS — When she got the WFAA push alert on her cellphone, Crystal Hernandez was immediately frustrated. It was news she'd long feared. The Dallas Independent School District confirmed Thursday morning that a student at John W Carpenter Elementary School brought a gun to school and "accidentally" fired it inside the building. The district said no one was injured and that Dallas ISD Police are investigating.
Officers escort body of Dallas officer Arellano from hospital to Medical Examiner
t’s a sad tradition and one which was re-enacted in Dallas Wednesday. Following the death of Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano at Methodist Hospital, his fellow officers formed a long procession to escort his body
Wednesday's Child: After 4 years in foster care, these 3 siblings are hoping they'll be a family's forever prize
DALLAS — Let's introduce you to 9-year-old Krissa, 6-year-old Nevaeh and 6-year-old Richard. WFAA met up with them at the State Fair of Texas, where the only two rules were to smile and have fun. From high up at the State Fair of Texas and from down below, Krissa,...
Mother of Dallas officer killed in 2021 asks for prayers for officer Jacob Arellano’s family
DALLAS — It is painfully familiar and, in Kathy Penton’s mind, it’s also 100% preventable. “I just don’t understand. If you’re going to drink, get a ride. it’s just not that hard,” Penton said. He was working the scene of a crash on...
