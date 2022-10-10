ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
FORT WORTH, TX
thedanielislandnews.com

Tip leads Texas family to DI in search of sister kidnapped over 50 years ago

It’s been 51 years since Melissa Suzanne Highsmith of Fort Worth, Texas, was last seen by her family before being abducted as a toddler. More than a half-century later, one of the coldest missing children’s cases in the Lone Star State has rekindled a flicker of hope that originated from an anonymous tip on Daniel Island last month.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
FORT WORTH, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia now president of MCCA

DALLAS — Dallas’ prime cop is coming into a brand new position because the president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association. The Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) is a corporation of regulation enforcement executives representing the most important cities within the United States and Canada. Dallas Police Chief...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Longtime Educator Tops List of Names for New Fort Worth Library

Vivian J. Lincoln, a longtime educator and the first female African American principal in the Crowley Independent School District, garnered 2,968 votes placing her at the top of the list for the naming of Fort Worth's new library. "With more than 5,000 votes in this naming effort, it was thrilling...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth city manager's recent trip with billionaire friends raising ethics questions

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A decision over the ethics of Fort Worth's city manager traveling on a private plane with billionaire friends didn't come from the city's ethics commission, because Fort Worth hasn't had one meet regularly for years.A member of the last ethics board the city had said Monday he sees a benefit to returning to regular meetings though, if only to add some guidance to a city of Fort Worth's size.Chris Garcia started serving on the five-person Ethics Review Commission in 2012, handling questions about potential conflicts when elected officials were married to city employees, and tightening...
WFAA

A look at the safety plan for Dallas elementary schools following student accidentally firing gun on campus

DALLAS — When she got the WFAA push alert on her cellphone, Crystal Hernandez was immediately frustrated. It was news she'd long feared. The Dallas Independent School District confirmed Thursday morning that a student at John W Carpenter Elementary School brought a gun to school and "accidentally" fired it inside the building. The district said no one was injured and that Dallas ISD Police are investigating.
DALLAS, TX
