It was early October in Santa Fe, peak season for leaf-peeping the aspen trees that grow at higher elevations here, and to celebrate my mom's 72nd birthday, I drove her and my infant son up to the local ski hill, which has a base elevation of 10,350 feet. On weekends from September 17 through October 9, Ski Santa Fe runs its Super Chile quad chair up the mountain, dropping you at nearly 11,200 feet on a big and mostly flat patch of grassy terrain, with great views of peaks and forests in every direction. Just $20 a pop ($15 for seniors!) to see the yellow groves in all their glory.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 14 HOURS AGO