rrobserver.com

Sunny and clear, have coffee cake

Today is another nice day with clear skies and lower temps. There will be some light winds though. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Enjoy another beautiful day!”. It will be a good day to enjoy some coffee cake. I enjoy a slice of coffee cake once in a while...
rrobserver.com

Another clear day, changing leaves

Like yesterday, today will be clear and sunny with some slight breezes. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Gorgeous weather is in store through the end of the week! Enjoy!”. It will be a great day to go see the fall foliage in Santa Fe. The leaves are starting to change...
rrobserver.com

Not a cloud in sight, time to decorate

Believe it or not there is not a cloud in sight today and it is dry out with some slight winds now and then. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Did anyone see that bright yellow ball in the sky today?! It will be sticking around with much clearer weather this week, with warmer temperatures and much lower chances for showers and storms compared with last week.”
KOAT 7

New Mexico sees historic monsoon season

New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
outsidemagazine

We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Chairlift

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. It was early October in Santa Fe, peak season for leaf-peeping the aspen trees that grow at higher elevations here, and to celebrate my mom’s 72nd birthday, I drove her and my infant son up to the local ski hill, which has a base elevation of 10,350 feet. On weekends from September 17 through October 9, Ski Santa Fe runs its Super Chile quad chair up the mountain, dropping you at nearly 11,200 feet on a big and mostly flat patch of grassy terrain, with great views of peaks and forests in every direction. Just $20 a pop ($15 for seniors!) to see the yellow groves in all their glory.
KOAT 7

Thousand of seedlings planted in the Las Conchas Fire burned areas

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. — TheLas Conchas Fire burned thousands of acres in 2011. Now, a collaborative effort by the Santa Clara Pueblo Forestry Department, the Nature Conservancy, and others is trying to speed up the 're-growing process, by planting 33,000 trees this fall. For three years, a project...
KOAT 7

BioPark closes Penguin Chill exhibit at the zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the closure of the popular Penguin Chill exhibit until further notice. BioPark leaders said they chose to close the exhibit to help prevent the spread of bird flu. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution. The BioPark has...
#Local Life#Localevent#Balloons
KOAT 7

Balloon Fiesta Park sees second shelter-in-place in two days

Balloon Fiesta Park faced the second straight shelter in place at Saturday night's balloon glow. KOAT was on the scene when the first shelter-in-place was called on Friday night. There were around 50,000 people at Balloon Fiesta Park on Friday night for the glow. In minutes, the park turned into chaos as tens of thousands of people rushed to get out as soon as possible.
franchising.com

Latest Signed Agreement Brings First-Ever Altitude Trampoline Park to New Mexico

Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneurs for First Albuquerque Location. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment concepts, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to make its entrance into New Mexico with a go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Gabriel Mora and Veronica Castillo will introduce the energetic brand to Northern New Mexico communities, specifically targeting the Albuquerque-area.
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Troubling trend, Homeless problem, Quiet weather, Less getting vaccinated, Local bar appears on Netflix

Thursday’s Top Stories Santa Fe Archdiocese files plan for $121M abuse settlement Roswell school district considers new policy for medical marijuana Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody New Mexico United play their way into the postseason Missing New Mexico hiker spotted […]
rrobserver.com

Danny Dines: Tom Thumb Donuts

My latest food journey took me to the 50th Annual Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta to try Tom Thumb Donuts. According to the Tom Thumb Donuts website, Tom Thumb Donut Corp. is the original mini donut producer and was established in 1949. They are very prominent in the fair and festival scene,...
KRQE News 13

K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back breakfast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back its breakfast starting Saturday, Oct. 15. They will be serving up delicious, unique flavors with a mix of southern and cajun cuisines. K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing that southern cajun flare to the city of Rio Rancho.
rrobserver.com

Crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Rd. in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho PD and RR Fire and Rescue responded at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a two-car crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Road. The crash was in the intersection, and forced vehicles headed South toward Northern Blvd. to turn off Unser onto Cherry. There didn’t seem to be any...
KOAT 7

Crews respond to fire near San Mateo and I-25

Crews are responding to a large fire at a commercial facility near I-25 and San Mateo. Smoke from the fire can be seen in parts of northeast Albuquerque. KOAT Action Cams show smoke in the area. AFR has not released any information on the fire at this time.
franchising.com

Second Ziggi’s Coffee Location Opens In Albuquerque

October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ziggi’s Coffee® is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located at 5200 Menaul Blvd. NE, this new location is owned by local franchisees, the Bermudez family, and features a convenient drive-thru lane with a walk-up window.
