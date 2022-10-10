Read full article on original website
Related
rrobserver.com
Sunny and clear, have coffee cake
Today is another nice day with clear skies and lower temps. There will be some light winds though. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Enjoy another beautiful day!”. It will be a good day to enjoy some coffee cake. I enjoy a slice of coffee cake once in a while...
rrobserver.com
Another clear day, changing leaves
Like yesterday, today will be clear and sunny with some slight breezes. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Gorgeous weather is in store through the end of the week! Enjoy!”. It will be a great day to go see the fall foliage in Santa Fe. The leaves are starting to change...
rrobserver.com
Not a cloud in sight, time to decorate
Believe it or not there is not a cloud in sight today and it is dry out with some slight winds now and then. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Did anyone see that bright yellow ball in the sky today?! It will be sticking around with much clearer weather this week, with warmer temperatures and much lower chances for showers and storms compared with last week.”
KOAT 7
New Mexico sees historic monsoon season
New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Chairlift
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. It was early October in Santa Fe, peak season for leaf-peeping the aspen trees that grow at higher elevations here, and to celebrate my mom’s 72nd birthday, I drove her and my infant son up to the local ski hill, which has a base elevation of 10,350 feet. On weekends from September 17 through October 9, Ski Santa Fe runs its Super Chile quad chair up the mountain, dropping you at nearly 11,200 feet on a big and mostly flat patch of grassy terrain, with great views of peaks and forests in every direction. Just $20 a pop ($15 for seniors!) to see the yellow groves in all their glory.
KOAT 7
Thousand of seedlings planted in the Las Conchas Fire burned areas
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. — TheLas Conchas Fire burned thousands of acres in 2011. Now, a collaborative effort by the Santa Clara Pueblo Forestry Department, the Nature Conservancy, and others is trying to speed up the 're-growing process, by planting 33,000 trees this fall. For three years, a project...
KOAT 7
BioPark closes Penguin Chill exhibit at the zoo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the closure of the popular Penguin Chill exhibit until further notice. BioPark leaders said they chose to close the exhibit to help prevent the spread of bird flu. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution. The BioPark has...
Balloon Fiesta vendors feel impact of weather amid 50th anniversary
The weather has been less than favorable when it comes to the 50th Balloon Fiesta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta Park sees second shelter-in-place in two days
Balloon Fiesta Park faced the second straight shelter in place at Saturday night's balloon glow. KOAT was on the scene when the first shelter-in-place was called on Friday night. There were around 50,000 people at Balloon Fiesta Park on Friday night for the glow. In minutes, the park turned into chaos as tens of thousands of people rushed to get out as soon as possible.
franchising.com
Latest Signed Agreement Brings First-Ever Altitude Trampoline Park to New Mexico
Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneurs for First Albuquerque Location. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment concepts, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to make its entrance into New Mexico with a go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Gabriel Mora and Veronica Castillo will introduce the energetic brand to Northern New Mexico communities, specifically targeting the Albuquerque-area.
KRQE Newsfeed: Troubling trend, Homeless problem, Quiet weather, Less getting vaccinated, Local bar appears on Netflix
Thursday’s Top Stories Santa Fe Archdiocese files plan for $121M abuse settlement Roswell school district considers new policy for medical marijuana Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody New Mexico United play their way into the postseason Missing New Mexico hiker spotted […]
ladailypost.com
Hungry Bear Rips Portion Of Lid Off Cart Near Urban Park
This bear-proof roll cart spotted this morning in front of a residence on 41st Street near Urban Park in Los Alamos managed to hold together despite the determined efforts of a hungry bear. Photo by Minette McWilliams.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rrobserver.com
Danny Dines: Tom Thumb Donuts
My latest food journey took me to the 50th Annual Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta to try Tom Thumb Donuts. According to the Tom Thumb Donuts website, Tom Thumb Donut Corp. is the original mini donut producer and was established in 1949. They are very prominent in the fair and festival scene,...
KRQE News 13
K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back breakfast
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing back its breakfast starting Saturday, Oct. 15. They will be serving up delicious, unique flavors with a mix of southern and cajun cuisines. K’Lynn’s Southern and Cajun Fusion is bringing that southern cajun flare to the city of Rio Rancho.
rrobserver.com
Crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Rd. in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho PD and RR Fire and Rescue responded at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a two-car crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Road. The crash was in the intersection, and forced vehicles headed South toward Northern Blvd. to turn off Unser onto Cherry. There didn’t seem to be any...
Balloon Fiesta: Family of 9 crews balloon together
Huddles of umbrellas and pilots packing up their trucks. Gloomy weather canceled another mass ascension, and pilots were forced to go home.
losalamosreporter.com
Sunday Morning Near Jemez Springs
Season of mists…. captured Sunday morning near Jemez Springs. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
KOAT 7
Crews respond to fire near San Mateo and I-25
Crews are responding to a large fire at a commercial facility near I-25 and San Mateo. Smoke from the fire can be seen in parts of northeast Albuquerque. KOAT Action Cams show smoke in the area. AFR has not released any information on the fire at this time.
franchising.com
Second Ziggi’s Coffee Location Opens In Albuquerque
October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ziggi’s Coffee® is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located at 5200 Menaul Blvd. NE, this new location is owned by local franchisees, the Bermudez family, and features a convenient drive-thru lane with a walk-up window.
City of Santa Fe donates downtown lot for affordable housing
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday evening the city of Santa Fe approved a donation of a lot downtown to be used for low-cost housing. The city says this donation of property will be the first in a series of these moves to stimulate affordable housing in Santa Fe. The city says five homes will be […]
Comments / 1