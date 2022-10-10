ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

A lawnmowing business's generosity leads to a big surprise

Salina Regional Health Center operating 'breast milk depot' for moms, infants in need. The Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC) Breast Milk Depot is part of the effort to help mothers keep their infants fed. Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Mcpherson, KS
Kansas Business
WIBW

$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? InvisaWear bracelet

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Jewelry typically isn't described as "lifesaving," but this isn't your typical bracelet. The makers of InvisaWear claim their line of GPS-tracking jewelry and accessories can discreetly get you connected with dispatchers during an emergency. Does the InvisaWear bracelet work as advertised?
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Yuengling brewery is coming to Wichita!

There’s an excitement in the air today and it’s probably not just because it’s fall. Yuengling Brewery announced this week their beer will be available in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma (yes, that includes Wichita). Starting in early 2023, Kansas will be the farthest west that the brewery...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel

Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson Park Restrooms Will Close Next Week

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Beginning the week of Oct. 17, City of McPherson park staff will begin winterizing park restrooms. While parks, trails and other recreational areas will remain open to activity, restrooms will be winterized and locked. This also means water and electricity will be shut off at park...
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Local Social Security recipients react to increase in benefits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years is welcome news for millions of Social Security recipients who will get an 8.7% boost to their benefits in 2023. Starting in January, the Social Security Administration reported the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra per month.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson USD 418 BOE Receives Audit Opinion, Approves New Food Service Truck

MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson USD 418 received both an adverse and unmodified opinion on their 2021-22 audit. Scott Loyd with Loyd Group told the Board of Education last night that the unmodified, or clean, opinion is based on the standards set out in the Kansas Municipal Audit and Accounting Guide, which is on a budgetary basis of accounting and is used by nearly all governmental units in Kansas.
MCPHERSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What's Happening This Week in Wichita (Oct 11-16)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Wichita Asian Festival | October 15.
WICHITA, KS

