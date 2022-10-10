Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
A lawnmowing business's generosity leads to a big surprise
Salina Regional Health Center operating ‘breast milk depot’ for moms, infants in need. The Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC) Breast Milk Depot is part of the effort to help mothers keep their infants fed. Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. Updated: 23 hours...
KAKE TV
Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
Struggling trash pickup service expected to close for good
As of Tuesday, Best Value Services, LLC, is no longer picking up trash for thousands of Wichita and Haysville residents. The question now is: will former customers get their money back?
One of Wichita’s first trend stores is closing after more than four decades
A popular Wichita store that has been at six sites over its 41 years in business is closing and having a retirement sale.
Retailer’s unusual time-saving plan is to open a second store at Normandie Center
A west-side women’s clothing and accessory boutique is adding a second store, this time on the east side at Normandie Center.
WIBW
$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
Reno County Tax Sale next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? InvisaWear bracelet
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Jewelry typically isn’t described as “lifesaving,” but this isn’t your typical bracelet. The makers of InvisaWear claim their line of GPS-tracking jewelry and accessories can discreetly get you connected with dispatchers during an emergency. Does the InvisaWear bracelet work as advertised? To put...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
wichitabyeb.com
Yuengling brewery is coming to Wichita!
There’s an excitement in the air today and it’s probably not just because it’s fall. Yuengling Brewery announced this week their beer will be available in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma (yes, that includes Wichita). Starting in early 2023, Kansas will be the farthest west that the brewery...
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel
For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members.
These roads in west Wichita will be closed Friday for deputy’s funeral procession
Sidnee Carter died on Oct. 7. Her funeral will happen Friday morning.
adastraradio.com
McPherson Park Restrooms Will Close Next Week
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Beginning the week of Oct. 17, City of McPherson park staff will begin winterizing park restrooms. While parks, trails and other recreational areas will remain open to activity, restrooms will be winterized and locked. This also means water and electricity will be shut off at park...
New QuikTrip concept coming to Wichita, though it’s not clear how soon
A new urgent care chain is scouting sites for possible Wichita clinics. Though the business is new to Wichita, its parent company isn’t.
KAKE TV
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
Broadway Bottleneck snarfs $61,000 in Wichita street money. Plus, an update on McLean
From our Opinion page: The Wichita “road diet” strikes again. | Dion Lefler column
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
KWCH.com
Local Social Security recipients react to increase in benefits
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years is welcome news for millions of Social Security recipients who will get an 8.7% boost to their benefits in 2023. Starting in January, the Social Security Administration reported the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra per month.
adastraradio.com
McPherson USD 418 BOE Receives Audit Opinion, Approves New Food Service Truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson USD 418 received both an adverse and unmodified opinion on their 2021-22 audit. Scott Loyd with Loyd Group told the Board of Education last night that the unmodified, or clean, opinion is based on the standards set out in the Kansas Municipal Audit and Accounting Guide, which is on a budgetary basis of accounting and is used by nearly all governmental units in Kansas.
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Oct 11-16)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Wichita Asian Festival | October 15.
