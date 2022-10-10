BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-10 eastbound near Dalrymple Drive on Tuesday night. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a call about reported gunshots around the East I-10 area near Dalrymple Drive around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims in a vehicle on the side of the road with gunshot wounds. The two were taken to a local hospital.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO