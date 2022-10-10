ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Traffic Alert: I-12 West closed at Holden due to vehicle fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding along I-12 West near Holden Thursday (October 13). As of 5:40 p.m., DOTD says I-12 West is closed at Mile Marker 30 (Holden) due to a vehicle fire and...
HOLDEN, LA
brproud.com

WATCH: I-10 East reopens after accident causes major delays

GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers on I-10 East near Grosse Tete had to wait in their cars for a awhile because of an accident. Louisiana State Police said that one person needed to be airlifted to a local hospital after the crash. According to @BRTraffic, “All lanes are...
GROSSE TETE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Central’s Wax Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers in Central may want to be aware of a Wednesday (October 12) afternoon crash on Wax Road near Quarter Drive and Sullivan Road. The incident occurred around 12:12 p.m. and Central Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Woman killed in Zachary crash after vehicle overturns

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Zachary early Thursday, Oct. 13. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Marquita Jackson, 38, who was driving the vehicle, died at the scene. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Intersection in Baton Rouge to close Saturday for repair work

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Drivers should expect detours as the intersection of Florida Boulevard where it crosses O’Neal Lane and Central Thruway will close for repair work on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to DOTD. Officials said the closure will begin at 4:30 a.m. Saturday and the road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight single-vehicle crash in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies are investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead and another injured in Zachary. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 20100 block of Tucker Road at 1:30 a.m. where Marquita Jackson, 38, was found dead. The sheriff’s office said a passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting near Dalrymple Drive, I-10E

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-10 eastbound near Dalrymple Drive on Tuesday night. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a call about reported gunshots around the East I-10 area near Dalrymple Drive around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims in a vehicle on the side of the road with gunshot wounds. The two were taken to a local hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Terrace Avenue shooting happens in BRPD ‘Micro-Targeting Area’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting on Terrace Avenue in Baton Rouge is leaving neighbors concerned and creating worries that police patrols might not be enough. For the majority of his life, Richard has been working on cars. His business is named The Sweet Shop and sits right in the middle of South 15th Street near Terrace Avenue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
BATON ROUGE, LA

