Traffic Alert: I-12 West closed at Holden due to vehicle fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding along I-12 West near Holden Thursday (October 13). As of 5:40 p.m., DOTD says I-12 West is closed at Mile Marker 30 (Holden) due to a vehicle fire and...
Man Trapped in Mangled Truck, Airlifted After Major Crash Brings Traffic to a Crawl on I-10 East
A major crash on I-10 brought eastbound traffic to a standstill near the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning.
WATCH: I-10 East reopens after accident causes major delays
GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers on I-10 East near Grosse Tete had to wait in their cars for a awhile because of an accident. Louisiana State Police said that one person needed to be airlifted to a local hospital after the crash. According to @BRTraffic, “All lanes are...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Central’s Wax Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers in Central may want to be aware of a Wednesday (October 12) afternoon crash on Wax Road near Quarter Drive and Sullivan Road. The incident occurred around 12:12 p.m. and Central Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take...
Woman killed in Zachary crash after vehicle overturns
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Zachary early Thursday, Oct. 13. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Marquita Jackson, 38, who was driving the vehicle, died at the scene. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s...
Intersection in Baton Rouge to close Saturday for repair work
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Drivers should expect detours as the intersection of Florida Boulevard where it crosses O’Neal Lane and Central Thruway will close for repair work on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to DOTD. Officials said the closure will begin at 4:30 a.m. Saturday and the road...
1 killed, 1 injured in overnight single-vehicle crash in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies are investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead and another injured in Zachary. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 20100 block of Tucker Road at 1:30 a.m. where Marquita Jackson, 38, was found dead. The sheriff’s office said a passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
5 People Injured In A Multi-Car Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police reported a high-speed pursuit that resulted in a multi-car crash on Tuesday afternoon near the southern end of Livingston Parish. According to Justin Cox, a spokesperson for Acadian [..]
Attorney of suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road addresses arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The son of a former NFL player bonded out of a jail on Wednesday. Walter ‘Andrew’ Brister IV, better known as Andrew, turned himself in to police for a deadly hit-and-run on Saturday. On Saturday night, 44-year-old father Jude Jarreau was killed during a...
Traffic Alert: Disabled 18-wheeler causes lane blockage, congestion along I-10 East at LA 1 (Port Allen)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is causing delays on I-10 East at the Port Allen exit Tuesday (October 11) afternoon. As of 4:20 p.m., DOTD says a disabled 18-wheeler along I-10 East at LA 1 (Port...
Dispute leads to smashed window, person shot in parking lot near Essen; EBRSO investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded Wednesday, Oct. 12, to a reported shooting near Essen Lane that allegedly stemmed from an ongoing dispute between multiple people. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the incident started with an altercation in a beauty shop parking lot on Quarters...
Lafayette police find trunk full of marijuana during early morning traffic stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers pulled over a vehicle for improper lane usage and found 42 pounds of weed when they opened the trunk. It...
EBRSO responds to report of shots fired on Skysail Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Deputies responded to Skysail Ave. at Mariner Dr. and determined that no was one hurt. Shell casings were seen on the ground at the...
BRPD investigating shooting near Dalrymple Drive, I-10E
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-10 eastbound near Dalrymple Drive on Tuesday night. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a call about reported gunshots around the East I-10 area near Dalrymple Drive around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims in a vehicle on the side of the road with gunshot wounds. The two were taken to a local hospital.
25-Year-Old Xavier Broussard Died In A Motorcycle Crash Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road on Sunday. According to the police, 25-year-old Xavier Broussard was [..]
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Victim’s teen relative admits involvement in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told deputies that he had help from the victim’s 16-year-old relative. The relative confessed to her part in the shooting and will be booked into the juvenile...
All lanes open on I-10E before I-10/I-110 after stalled vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes on I-10 East before I-10/I-110 is open as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning after a stalled vehicle, according to DOTD. Traffic officials said congestion is approaching LA 1 (Port Allen).
Terrace Avenue shooting happens in BRPD ‘Micro-Targeting Area’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting on Terrace Avenue in Baton Rouge is leaving neighbors concerned and creating worries that police patrols might not be enough. For the majority of his life, Richard has been working on cars. His business is named The Sweet Shop and sits right in the middle of South 15th Street near Terrace Avenue.
BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
