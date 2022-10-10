VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: YOUR WJCL MORNING HEADLINES. Habitat for Humanity of Effingham County is searching for new volunteers to aid in the construction of a 23rd home. Volunteers are welcome to start Oct. 22 for wall-raising day. This is a very important part of the homebuilding process in which the new walls are put into an upright position. It's a task that will require the help of at least 30 people.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO