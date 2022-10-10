ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

State health leader to discuss past, present, and future of Georgia’s public health at Norman Fries lecture

As deputy commissioner for the Georgia Department of Public Health, Chris Rustin, DrPH, has helped Georgia respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current monkeypox outbreak. These issues are a part of the past, present, and future of public health in Georgia, which he will discuss on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., in the Performing Arts Center on Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro Campus.
CDC Dedicates More than $1 Million to Savannah Area in the Fifth Year of REACH Grant Funding

Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia are pleased to announce that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has affirmed that $1,086,000 in Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant funding will be made available over the next year to reduce health disparities and increase access to health and nutritional resources across African-American and Hispanic/Latino Americans in across Savannah and Chatham County.
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
Host of nationally syndicated show Matter of Fact in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Award-winning journalist and host of the syndicated public affairs show “Matter of Fact” is paying a visit to Savannah. Soledad O’Brien is in Savannah for the 20 Annual Smart Women Expo at the Savannah Convention Center. The expo is hosted by St. Joseph’s/Candler Heath System.
Habitat for Humanity: Volunteers needed in Effingham County

VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: YOUR WJCL MORNING HEADLINES. Habitat for Humanity of Effingham County is searching for new volunteers to aid in the construction of a 23rd home. Volunteers are welcome to start Oct. 22 for wall-raising day. This is a very important part of the homebuilding process in which the new walls are put into an upright position. It's a task that will require the help of at least 30 people.
Emily’s Trick or Treat coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation will bring Halloween fun to children at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital in Savannah, while continuing to raise money and awareness with their first Emily’s Trick or Treat Event in Savannah this weekend. Katheryn Owens, of...
Metter Police warn students of pranks during homecoming week

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - In Metter, high school students have traded pranks back and forth during homecoming week for decades. But police are reminding them and their parents that taking things too far can lead to real trouble. Metter Police say the last thing they want is to stop some...
Georgia city to clear out homeless encampment by Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city of Savannah will permanently clear out the homeless encampment on President Street. Mayor Van Johnson said it is a matter of health and safety. Lucius Young said he has lived in the encampment on and off for two years and is...
Effingham COVID-19 testing site closing

Ga. — Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, will be the last day the site allows COVID-19 testing. The district has operated the site outside the Effingham Health System's hospital for more than a year, collecting specimens for COVID-19 PCR testing. When the site opened in September 2021, more than 400 specimens were collected in the first week. However, with improved access to other testing options, demand at drive-thru testing sites has fallen drastically.
Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department. In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.
