Read full article on original website
Related
State health leader to discuss past, present, and future of Georgia’s public health at Norman Fries lecture
As deputy commissioner for the Georgia Department of Public Health, Chris Rustin, DrPH, has helped Georgia respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current monkeypox outbreak. These issues are a part of the past, present, and future of public health in Georgia, which he will discuss on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., in the Performing Arts Center on Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro Campus.
Savannah Tribune
CDC Dedicates More than $1 Million to Savannah Area in the Fifth Year of REACH Grant Funding
Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia are pleased to announce that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has affirmed that $1,086,000 in Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant funding will be made available over the next year to reduce health disparities and increase access to health and nutritional resources across African-American and Hispanic/Latino Americans in across Savannah and Chatham County.
WJCL
Savannah coach helping with CPR student outreach after saving woman's life at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. — CPR is a skill you’ll never know when you might need. And for coach Tim Jordan, athletic director for Savannah High, it was the difference between life and death on a beautiful day at Daffin Park. “Sometimes you’re just put in the right place at...
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Host of nationally syndicated show Matter of Fact in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Award-winning journalist and host of the syndicated public affairs show “Matter of Fact” is paying a visit to Savannah. Soledad O’Brien is in Savannah for the 20 Annual Smart Women Expo at the Savannah Convention Center. The expo is hosted by St. Joseph’s/Candler Heath System.
WJCL
Habitat for Humanity: Volunteers needed in Effingham County
VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: YOUR WJCL MORNING HEADLINES. Habitat for Humanity of Effingham County is searching for new volunteers to aid in the construction of a 23rd home. Volunteers are welcome to start Oct. 22 for wall-raising day. This is a very important part of the homebuilding process in which the new walls are put into an upright position. It's a task that will require the help of at least 30 people.
WJCL
Savannah officials will clear homeless community campsite on President Street
The homeless community living in a Savannah camp must move out by Thursday. On Tuesday, Mayor Van Johnson said officials want to clear out the camp. "The city of Savannah has determined that residents must vacate the area, due to serious public safety and health concerns. It's just unsafe," Mayor Johnson said.
wtoc.com
Emily’s Trick or Treat coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation will bring Halloween fun to children at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital in Savannah, while continuing to raise money and awareness with their first Emily’s Trick or Treat Event in Savannah this weekend. Katheryn Owens, of...
RELATED PEOPLE
wtoc.com
Metter Police warn students of pranks during homecoming week
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - In Metter, high school students have traded pranks back and forth during homecoming week for decades. But police are reminding them and their parents that taking things too far can lead to real trouble. Metter Police say the last thing they want is to stop some...
wbtw.com
Georgia city to clear out homeless encampment by Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city of Savannah will permanently clear out the homeless encampment on President Street. Mayor Van Johnson said it is a matter of health and safety. Lucius Young said he has lived in the encampment on and off for two years and is...
WJCL
BikeWalk to Increase Biker/Walker Safety in Chatham County with New Grant Money
Chatham County will become a safer place for walkers and bikers thanks to a grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. The almost $40,000 went to the non-profit BikeWalk, which is located in Savannah. According to their executive director, "Many people in Savannah and Chatham County depend on biking...
WJCL
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson Calls for Action to Rename Calhoun Square
One of Savannah's squares may soon get a new name in the fight to end reminders of confederate leaders. City leaders are working to rename Calhoun Square, which is named after former vice president John Calhoun. Mayor Van Johnson is putting in a call to action to remove the name...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Effingham COVID-19 testing site closing
Ga. — Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, will be the last day the site allows COVID-19 testing. The district has operated the site outside the Effingham Health System's hospital for more than a year, collecting specimens for COVID-19 PCR testing. When the site opened in September 2021, more than 400 specimens were collected in the first week. However, with improved access to other testing options, demand at drive-thru testing sites has fallen drastically.
Bulloch County Schools will hold pop-up job fair on Oct. 25 at Sallie Zetterower
Bulloch County Schools is hiring. A pop-up job fair will be held Oct. 25, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Sallie Zetterower Elementary School. The event will help fill non-teaching positions across the district’s 19 schools and offices. Come apply for jobs at the fair. Multiple positions are...
WJCL
Georgia man accused of mass murder allegedly behind two-state crime spree
Ga. — IN GEORGIA, A CONVENIENCE STORE CASHIER WHO WAS ALLEGEDLY HELD AT GUNPOINT BY A MAN ACCUSED OF COMMITTING MASS MURDER DURING A TWO-STATE CRIME SPREE IS TELLING HER STORY. IT HAPPENED MONDAY IN BURKE COUNTY –- JUST SOUTH OF AUGUSTA. Furrica Harden, Cashier/Cook: “To see...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Oct 4 – 11, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. JOHN’S PLACE. 4 W ALTMAN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 764-6906. Permit Type: FS. Last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department. In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"
USA Today readers just gave The Marshall House Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, the number three spot on the "Best Haunted Hotel in America" list. Small wonder. The hotel, built in 1851, plays a rich part in American history.
WJCL
Tropical Storm Karl forms: The latest look at its path and timing
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The 11th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed on Tuesday. Tropical Storm Karl is located in the southern Gulf of Mexico near the Bay of Campeche. The forecast track for Karl takes the storm slowly to the south Thursday and Friday. Karl should reach...
Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing Georgia toddler caught on camera
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter. The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
Comments / 0