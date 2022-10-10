Read full article on original website
WIBW
$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
KWCH.com
A lawnmowing business's generosity leads to a big surprise
Salina Regional Health Center operating ‘breast milk depot’ for moms, infants in need. The Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC) Breast Milk Depot is part of the effort to help mothers keep their infants fed. Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. Updated: 23 hours...
adastraradio.com
Buhler USD 313 BOE Hears Presentation on Possible Expansion of Admin Center
BUHLER, Kan. – As part of the planning process for a possible expansion of the Burkholder Administration Center, the Buhler USD 313 Board of Education last night heard a presentation on the district’s outstanding debt and analysis of financing options for the project. Greg Vahrenberg of Raymond James...
KWCH.com
Local Social Security recipients react to increase in benefits
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years is welcome news for millions of Social Security recipients who will get an 8.7% boost to their benefits in 2023. Starting in January, the Social Security Administration reported the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra per month.
adastraradio.com
USD 308 Receives Two KSDE Star Recognition Awards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Public Schools has been recognized by the Kansas State Department of Education with multiple awards based on quantitative and qualitative measures of student success in the district. The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) has recognized USD 308 with the Copper Award in Social-Emotional Growth...
adastraradio.com
McPherson USD 418 BOE Receives Audit Opinion, Approves New Food Service Truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson USD 418 received both an adverse and unmodified opinion on their 2021-22 audit. Scott Loyd with Loyd Group told the Board of Education last night that the unmodified, or clean, opinion is based on the standards set out in the Kansas Municipal Audit and Accounting Guide, which is on a budgetary basis of accounting and is used by nearly all governmental units in Kansas.
adastraradio.com
Cosmosphere Event Brings Space Program Legends to Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The first steps toward the Cosmosphere we know today were taken by the intrepid Patty Carey 60 years ago. She opened a planetarium in the Poultry Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds and named it Hutchinson’s Theatre of the Skies. Six decades later, the work she launched has become an international sci-ed center and Smithsonian Affiliate space museum that draws visitors from around the world.
adastraradio.com
Buhler Mennonite Church Seeks Volunteers for Christmas Meal Packaging
BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler Mennonite Church is seeking the public’s help in packaging meals for locals in need. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the church hopes to package 50,000 meals. “Our plan is to keep the meals local, providing food for our local neighbors,” Pastor Willmar Harder said. “What a great way to give of your time during the Christmas season to help those who struggle to put food on the table.”
adastraradio.com
Jack Lloyd Mace
Jack Lloyd Mace, 77, of Hutchinson, died October 12, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born November 26, 1944, in Sterling, to Lloyd Valentine and Violet Sophia (Wibbeler) Mace. Jack graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1962. He then attended Bethel College, and Mennonite Biblical Seminary earning his master’s degree. Jack worked as a draftsman, photographer, and several construction companies. However, his favorite job was being a substitute teacher for local school districts.
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commission Meeting Highlighted by Courthouse Renovations
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Commissioners have authorized the release of bid documents for the long-discussed renovation projects in the Reno County Courthouse. Chief among the projects is the renovation of space on the 5th floor now used for storage to give more room for the District Attorney’s Office, whose offices are currently spread over three different floors of the Courthouse.
KAKE TV
Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
adastraradio.com
Lila Ann Toland
Lila Ann Toland, 72, of Hutchinson, died October 8, 2022, at Hospice House. She was born May 16, 1950, in Menard, Texas, to Victor and Nancy (Garcia) Salas. Lila attended Hutchinson High School. She then became a housewife, dedicating her life to her family. Lila was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses....
KAKE TV
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. Updated: 10 hours ago. An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more...
Derby man teaching alongside his former elementary school teachers
From student to teacher. A former Derby elementary school student is now working alongside a pair of his former teachers.
Community members want fishing lake near toxic site tested, but state says it’s not necessary
This story was written in collaboration with KMUW’s newsroom. On a chilly Saturday morning in Wichita, K-96 Fishing Lake is quiet — only one fisherman sits peacefully on the dock, watching the ducks. He has multiple fishing lines out but isn’t having any luck. The lake just...
Reno County Tax Sale next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
adastraradio.com
GOP Bus Tour Visits McPherson Friday, in Hutchinson Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Republican Party’s GOP Bus Tour 2022 made stops Friday in McPherson, Great Bend, Hillsboro, and Salina. That tour will be in Hutchinson, Monday afternoon at 2:30 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds Gate 7, at the Northeast corner of the Fairgrounds off State Fair Road west of Plum.
adastraradio.com
Operation: Blackbird Happening this Weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Get ready for three supersonic days! Join the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson for Operation: Blackbird, Oct. 14-16. Enjoy stories of flying three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Hear what it took to operate and maintain the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet.
adastraradio.com
Bradley “Brad” W. Mansel
Bradley Ward “Brad” Mansel, 68, died October 5, 2022, at his home. He was born June 30, 1954, in St. John, to Lewis Garland and Dena (Campbell) Mansel. Brad graduated from St. John High School in 1972, and attended Emporia State University. He served in the United States Navy from 1972 to 1976. Before retirement, Brad worked as a car salesman. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf and watching KU basketball.
