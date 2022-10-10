ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

kyma.com

Cooler and more storm chances will soon return

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the warmest day of the week as highs trend 5 to 8 degrees above normal. A weather disturbance is expected to move into our area this weekend bringing chances for rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. With these storms heavy...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Dry and warm weather for the rest of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions staying nice and dry across the Desert Southwest, but a slight warm-up is taking over for the next upcoming days. A weak ridge of high pressure will settle over our area resulting in temperatures being about 5 degrees above normal. Tomorrow is expected...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday at noon. Bring your family and friends out to the fairgrounds and enjoy the Carnival, outdoor exhibitors, great food and drinks, the demolition derby, live entertainment and much more. The classic Demolition Derby will be Thursday evening at 7. The fall fest The post Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
County
Yuma County, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
kyma.com

NBC 11 Sports: Lady Matadors stay perfect!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Tuesday night, a much anticipated showdown between the top two ACCAC women's soccer teams turned out to be a one sided affair. Arizona Western had no problems with the Apaches en route to a 6-0 win. Jaeda Centeno and Ashley Martinez both netted...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Jackson

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet Jackson!. Jackson is a 9-year-old male Australian shepherd mix who is super sweet. Jackson gets along well with dogs of all sizes and walks great on a leash and is also housebroken. Jackson is a kind of dog who is always smiling and he...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Hispanic Heritage month local leader spotlight on chef Lucy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy from Caterfit Yuma, shares her pride in her heritage and culture. She brings a taste of culture to every dish she prepares for her family and strangers. Lucy says it is important for the future generations of Hispanics to carry on culture and...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Kari Lake backs out of PBS interview

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Kari Lake has backed out of a scheduled interview with PBS after they set up a similar style interview with Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs. The post Kari Lake backs out of PBS interview appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Prop 416

The General Plan is an extensive document that provides. guidance for the social, economic, environmental and. overall physical development of the City of Yuma. It consists. of a series of interlinked chapters addressing state required. elements/subjects. These elements seem quite varied, but. each constitutes an important piece of the same...
YUMA, AZ
azpm.org

Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops

The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
TUCSON, AZ
KYMA News 11

Local teacher and coach not formally charged

A local JV football coach and teacher booked on one count of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation was back in court on October 10, 2022 but was not formally charged.  The post Local teacher and coach not formally charged appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Hospital District Board to add new members

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Hospital District Board One will be getting new members. While the board is elected by the citizens of Yuma County to manage the lease with YRMC, only three Yumans ran for the three open seats. Therefore they will not be on the November ballot,...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ

