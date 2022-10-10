YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday at noon. Bring your family and friends out to the fairgrounds and enjoy the Carnival, outdoor exhibitors, great food and drinks, the demolition derby, live entertainment and much more. The classic Demolition Derby will be Thursday evening at 7. The fall fest The post Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday appeared first on KYMA.

YUMA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO