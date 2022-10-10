Read full article on original website
Cooler and more storm chances will soon return
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the warmest day of the week as highs trend 5 to 8 degrees above normal. A weather disturbance is expected to move into our area this weekend bringing chances for rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. With these storms heavy...
Dry and warm weather for the rest of the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions staying nice and dry across the Desert Southwest, but a slight warm-up is taking over for the next upcoming days. A weak ridge of high pressure will settle over our area resulting in temperatures being about 5 degrees above normal. Tomorrow is expected...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, clear week ahead, but potential strorms could be in play for weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - The Desert Southwest will see quieter weather for much of the work. week. Beneath a ridge of high pressure, sunshine will warm us back above normal. By Thursday and Friday, the lower deserts, including Phoenix and Yuma, will reach the mid to upper 90s. Any isolated.
Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday at noon. Bring your family and friends out to the fairgrounds and enjoy the Carnival, outdoor exhibitors, great food and drinks, the demolition derby, live entertainment and much more. The classic Demolition Derby will be Thursday evening at 7. The fall fest The post Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday appeared first on KYMA.
NBC 11 Sports: Lady Matadors stay perfect!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Tuesday night, a much anticipated showdown between the top two ACCAC women's soccer teams turned out to be a one sided affair. Arizona Western had no problems with the Apaches en route to a 6-0 win. Jaeda Centeno and Ashley Martinez both netted...
12th annual Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat event coming soon
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced that the "Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat" event is on Halloween night. The post 12th annual Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat event coming soon appeared first on KYMA.
Fall festival to celebrate Healthy Families Program
The Child & Family Resources and Children's Action Alliance will host a celebration for families enrolled in the Healthy Families Program. The post Fall festival to celebrate Healthy Families Program appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s first organic worm farm changing how we grow healthier food
In a special report news 11 reporter Melissa Zaremba shares how using earthworms will benefit our local soil. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s first organic worm farm changing how we grow healthier food appeared first on KYMA.
Pet Talk: Meet Jackson
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet Jackson!. Jackson is a 9-year-old male Australian shepherd mix who is super sweet. Jackson gets along well with dogs of all sizes and walks great on a leash and is also housebroken. Jackson is a kind of dog who is always smiling and he...
Hispanic Heritage month local leader spotlight on chef Lucy
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy from Caterfit Yuma, shares her pride in her heritage and culture. She brings a taste of culture to every dish she prepares for her family and strangers. Lucy says it is important for the future generations of Hispanics to carry on culture and...
Update: YCAT bus drivers could go on strike after a new contract deal was not agreed upon
YCAT bus drivers could go on strike if they don't reach a deal on a new three-year contract tonight. The post Update: YCAT bus drivers could go on strike after a new contract deal was not agreed upon appeared first on KYMA.
Kari Lake backs out of PBS interview
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Kari Lake has backed out of a scheduled interview with PBS after they set up a similar style interview with Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs. The post Kari Lake backs out of PBS interview appeared first on KYMA.
Prop 416
The General Plan is an extensive document that provides. guidance for the social, economic, environmental and. overall physical development of the City of Yuma. It consists. of a series of interlinked chapters addressing state required. elements/subjects. These elements seem quite varied, but. each constitutes an important piece of the same...
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
Local teacher and coach not formally charged
A local JV football coach and teacher booked on one count of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation was back in court on October 10, 2022 but was not formally charged. The post Local teacher and coach not formally charged appeared first on KYMA.
Hospital District Board to add new members
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Hospital District Board One will be getting new members. While the board is elected by the citizens of Yuma County to manage the lease with YRMC, only three Yumans ran for the three open seats. Therefore they will not be on the November ballot,...
Yuma man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting sentenced to 22 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After a short delay in sentencing, 32-year-old Anthony Guillen is headed to the Arizona Department of Corrections to spend over 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the murder of a Yuma man three years ago. Guillen appeared in front of Yuma County Superior...
