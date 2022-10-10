Today in Las Vegas it has been announced that the city will see the return of the When We Were Young Festival in 2023. The event will place at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 21 of next year. The announcement follows the undeniable popularity and immediate sell out of the hit inaugural When We Were Young Festival 2022, which takes place later this month and the organizers are excited to announce the lineup which consists of an epic pop-punk twist for next year’s festival.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO