The Linda Lindas At The Fonda Theatre On Dec. 15

The Linda Lindas is currently on tour with several dates in California and Las Vegas. The tour is set to close in Los Angeles at the Fonda Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 15. This year has been a massive year for The Linda Lindas, they opened for The Yeah Yeah Yeahs at the Greek Theatre, they released their debut album, their song “Racist, Sexist Boy, was nominated for Best Song at the 2022 Kerrang! Awards, and so much more.
When We Were Young Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Blink-182, Green Day, The Offspring and More

Today in Las Vegas it has been announced that the city will see the return of the When We Were Young Festival in 2023. The event will place at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 21 of next year. The announcement follows the undeniable popularity and immediate sell out of the hit inaugural When We Were Young Festival 2022, which takes place later this month and the organizers are excited to announce the lineup which consists of an epic pop-punk twist for next year’s festival.
