Read full article on original website
Related
Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT
Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Is Jonathan Huberdeau‘s extension a comparable for David Pastrnak?. TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that both the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak would like to get a contract extension done. He focusing on the start of the season and the Bruins have been ready to throw out numbers just year.
Bruins’ David Krejci Evaluates NHL Return Performance After Year Away
The Bruins started the 2022-23 season with a victory over the Capitals, and David Krejci played a part in helping Boston get off to a good start. The B’s took a 5-2 win over Washington at Capital One Arena after taking a 3-0 lead after 26 minutes of play. The Czech line took the spotlight Wednesday night as David Pastrnak led the way with four points, Pavel Zacha earned an assist and Krejci assisted on the game’s opening two goals.
NBC Sports
Pastrnak's big night propels B's over Capitals in season opener
Much of the offseason was spent discussing whether the Boston Bruins will sign David Pastrnak to a long-term contract extension. In Wednesday's regular-season opener, the star winger let his play do the talking. Pastrnak notched four points -- one goal and three assists -- in the Bruins' 5-2 victory over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Capitals' Hagelin has surgery on eve of NHL opening night
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Carl Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing hip surgery, leaving the Washington Capitals without three veteran forwards as the season begins. The team said Hagelin had an arthroscopic procedure Monday that is intended to address his chronically injured left hip. Hagelin, 34, has not played...
Everything Bruins, David Pastrnak said about contract negotiations before season opener
On the eve of the start of the Bruins’ 2022-23 season which begins Wednesday in Washington, David Pastrnak’s contract situation remained a big question mark although all involved continued to express optimism. Boston’s high-scoring forward can be an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 season. But Pastrnak has...
markerzone.com
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'
Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
Celtics Forward Danilo Gallinari Provides ACL Injury Update
One of the Boston Celtics offseason injury blows, Danilo Gallinari, spoke with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Gallinari, with 13 seasons in the books to his NBA career, was set to serve as a major depth addition to begin the 2022-2023 season with the Celtics. However, after suffering a torn ACL when playing for Team Italy on Aug. 27 during the EuroBasket FIBA tournament, Gallinari — and the Celtics — endured a major setback.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Sweeney’s Surprising Decision, Zboril & More
The Boston Bruins begin the 2022-23 season Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals. In the final preseason edition of Bruins Weekly, there were some surprising moves by the Black and Gold’s front office, a young defenseman who struggled a the end of camp, and more. Bruins...
Report: Celtics unlikely to extend key player from Finals run
It appears that one notable Boston Celtics player will not be getting a visit from The Extension Fairy this year. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports Wednesday that there does not seem to be a contract extension coming for Celtics forward Grant Williams. As a first-round pick from the 2019 draft class, Williams has until Oct. 17 (the day before the start of the new season) to land an extension from Boston.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins sign Anton Stralman to one-year contract
Anton Stralman reportedly turned his Boston Bruins professional tryout into a contract for the 2022-23 NHL season. The veteran defenseman signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the B's on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. Stralman, 36, attended Bruins camp on a tryout. He shores up a Boston...
Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Capitals host the Bruins in season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -148, Bruins +125; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins in the season opener. Washington had a 44-26-12 record overall and a 20-16-8 record at home last season. The Capitals scored 270 goals while allowing 242 last season for a +28 goal differential.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins: Grading Don Sweeney’s 2022 Offseason
It was a quiet 2022 off-season in terms of roster subtractions and additions for Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney. Despite minor subtractions and additions to the 2022-23 roster, there was no shortage of storylines surrounding Sweeney. With free agency over, the 2022 Entry Draft in Montreal in the books, and training camp and the preseason in the books let’s look back and grade Sweeney’s 2022 offseason.
NBC Sports
Bruins takeaways: Krejci-Pastrnak duo opens season in dominant fashion
The Boston Bruins opened the 2022-23 NHL season with an offensive onslaught against the Washington Capitals. After jumping out to a 3-0 lead, the Bruins held on for a 5-2 victory at Capital One Arena led by David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron. Linus Ullmark played fantastic in net with 33 saves. Boston's special teams also impressed as the power play scored once on three opportunities and the penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4.
Canadiens place Paul Byron on LTIR, recall Arber Xhekaj
Though it was already expected, the Montreal Canadiens have officially placed Paul Byron on long-term injured reserve and recalled Arber Xhekaj from the minor leagues. Byron is now out for at least 24 days, though his actual return is still indefinite. The 33-year-old has been crushed by injuries the last...
NHL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Slafkovsky fulfills dream in NHL debut with Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky said he still had goose bumps 20 minutes after his Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in the season opener for each team at Bell Centre on Wednesday. He had good reason to feel that way. "It's hard to believe," the 18-year-old forward said,...
NHL・
Examining the Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts decision and longterm future at shortstop
Xander Bogaerts has made it clear he prefers to remain with the Red Sox. But he and super agent Scott Boras will want fair market value in free agency this offseason after signing a team-friendly contract in 2019. The star shortstop is expected to opt out of his contract’s remaining...
Blake Griffin takes another subtle jab at his former teams amid Celtics appreciation
Blake Griffin has only spent two weeks with the Boston Celtics since signing a one-year contract earlier this month but his new teammates have already left quite an impression on him. The 33-year-old forward has spoken about how welcome he’s felt by his new squad as well as praising the...
Pro Hockey Rumors
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0