myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach officials end campground property agreement with Horry County
Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday officially ended its longstanding agreement with Horry County Government to split the proceeds from the land leased by two local campgrounds. City leaders took their second and final vote to terminate the 2004 intergovernmental agreement involving about 145 acres of city-owned land, which contains...
WMBF
Georgetown County forum raising awareness about opioid, fentanyl crisis
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The opioid and fentanyl crisis is still a major concern in Georgetown County. Leaders are doing anything they can to reduce drug overdoses. On Thursday, At the First Baptist Church, a group of experts got together to talk about the overdose crisis in Georgetown County. The community forum raised awareness about drug addiction in the Georgetown County community.
WMBF
Rezoning application filed for Wild Water & Wheels, site could be used for housing
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The site of a Grand Strand water park could soon be home to a number of new homes in Surfside Beach. Records obtained by WMBF News show a rezoning application was filed for Wild Water & Wheels by Marrob LLC, Wild Water & Wheels Inc. and Surfside Beach Associates Inc. Former Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus signed as an agent and owner of all three companies in the application.
myhorrynews.com
'I need my saltwater fishing.' Locals are still fishing despite Hurricane Ian pier damages
Three piers in Horry County underwent significant damage when Hurricane Ian came to the Carolina coasts late last month as a Category 1 storm. The damages, however, are not discouraging local fishermen from casting lines. “It’s been slow since the storm. Nobody has really been catching anything,” fisherman Joe Williams...
WMBF
Grand Strand groups to receive over $3M in grants for victims of crime
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand groups that help victims of crime are receiving more than $3 million in federal and state grants. Across the state, more than $32 million will be distributed to groups that help crime victims. In total, groups in Horry and Georgetown counties will receive...
bestfriends.org
Reviving the spirit of a South Carolina animal shelter
Captain Justin Wyatt of the Horry County Police Department remembers the day in the fall of 2020 when his boss tasked him with taking charge of the animal shelter in Conway, South Carolina. “I went home and told my wife that I must have made someone really mad,” he says.
WMBF
SCDOT receives $720K grant for bridge planning along Great Pee Dee River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - More money is being pledged for bridge planning along part of the Pee Dee. The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it received a $720,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for projects over the Great Pee Dee River along Interstate 95. “This...
live5news.com
Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
WMBF
Horry County Assessor’s Office relieves residents’ frustration over property taxes
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County mails out property tax notices to the owner of record in October, but payment isn’t due in full until January of the following year. With so many new residents moving to the area, it is important to the county that records are updated regularly to ensure accuracy.
Statistics show opioid epidemic growing in Georgetown County
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C (WBTW) — With the local coroner saying opioid overdoses have become the leading cause of death in Georgetown County, officials held a forum Tuesday night in Pawleys Island to address the epidemic. “After 30 deaths that we’ve investigated, 22 of them have traces of fentanyl in their system,” Coroner Chase Ridgeway said […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach visitors are choosing alternative ways to rent cars amid shortage
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With more people traveling to the area, more people are having trouble booking rental cars. Customers are now choosing alternative ways to get around such as Turo, a car-sharing company that is similar to Airbnb or going with locally owned businesses like Big “E” Car Rental.
McMaster signs executive order on rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday to formalize efforts to coordinate the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Part of the executive order is to create a working group that would develop a plan “strategic deployment […]
WMBF
Fees to be waived for Myrtle Beach businesses needing repairs after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council waived building permit fees during Tuesday’s meeting for businesses repairing damages after Hurricane Ian. This means that property owners won’t have to pay a permit fee to fix hurricane damage, but they will still need to apply for and receive a building permit to make sure the work is performed correctly.
WMBF
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge did not set a bond on Wednesday morning for a man accused of killing his father, mother and another relative. Matthew Dewitt made his first court appearance at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where a judge officially read him the charges that he faces in Horry County.
1 person hurt in house fire off Highway 17 Bypass in Socastee area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a two-alarm house fire Wednesday morning off the Highway 17 Bypass in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said crews were called at 10:06 a.m. to the 1000 block of Malibu Lane. A large plume of black […]
Black woman in South Carolina upset after parking space number is only one painted black by HOA
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — A Black woman in Myrtle Beach says she had an “uneasy feeling” after her HOA painted the unit numbers for designated parking spaces and hers was the only one that was black. Viola, who did not want her last name or the property mentioned for safety purposes, said TLC HOA Consultants […]
Myrtle Beach encourages residents, businesses to bring sand to the beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The City of Myrtle Beach has an interesting request for locals -- bring excess sand back to the beach. WMBF reports the request comes after Hurricane Ian wiped out dunes along Ocean Boulevard on Sept. 30. High winds and intense storm surges pushed sand dunes...
WMBF
Printing company reveals Horry County absentee ballot mistake ‘was an extremely rare error’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Elections Commission (SEC) sent its findings into the absentee ballot error to Horry County leaders. The Horry County Council voted in favor of asking the SEC, the State Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Legislature to investigate why 1,377 Democratic absentee ballots were sent to Republican voters before the runoff election.
Conway proposed alcohol consumption zone will be ‘good for business,’ restaurant says
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council is considering a plan to allow people to carry alcoholic drinks in open containers downtown and along the riverwalk dubbed the “Alcohol Consumption Zone.” The proposal is early in the early stages of potentially becoming reality, but Bonfire, a restaurant inside the proposed zone along the riverwalk, fully […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach, Horry County urge people to sign up for emergency alert systems
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it’s severe weather like Hurricane Ian or other emergencies in the area, leaders want you to stay informed. “When we have those tornado warnings and things like that, they come at night, it’s a great way to have just a redundant backup system kind of to your phone that can wake you up to let you know what you need to do to stay safe,” said Thomas Bell, the Interim Director of Public Information for Horry County.
