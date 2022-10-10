ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach officials end campground property agreement with Horry County

Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday officially ended its longstanding agreement with Horry County Government to split the proceeds from the land leased by two local campgrounds. City leaders took their second and final vote to terminate the 2004 intergovernmental agreement involving about 145 acres of city-owned land, which contains...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Georgetown County forum raising awareness about opioid, fentanyl crisis

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The opioid and fentanyl crisis is still a major concern in Georgetown County. Leaders are doing anything they can to reduce drug overdoses. On Thursday, At the First Baptist Church, a group of experts got together to talk about the overdose crisis in Georgetown County. The community forum raised awareness about drug addiction in the Georgetown County community.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Rezoning application filed for Wild Water & Wheels, site could be used for housing

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The site of a Grand Strand water park could soon be home to a number of new homes in Surfside Beach. Records obtained by WMBF News show a rezoning application was filed for Wild Water & Wheels by Marrob LLC, Wild Water & Wheels Inc. and Surfside Beach Associates Inc. Former Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus signed as an agent and owner of all three companies in the application.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
City
Socastee, SC
bestfriends.org

Reviving the spirit of a South Carolina animal shelter

Captain Justin Wyatt of the Horry County Police Department remembers the day in the fall of 2020 when his boss tasked him with taking charge of the animal shelter in Conway, South Carolina. “I went home and told my wife that I must have made someone really mad,” he says.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Of Resilience
WBTW News13

Statistics show opioid epidemic growing in Georgetown County

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C (WBTW) — With the local coroner saying opioid overdoses have become the leading cause of death in Georgetown County, officials held a forum Tuesday night in Pawleys Island to address the epidemic. “After 30 deaths that we’ve investigated, 22 of them have traces of fentanyl in their system,” Coroner Chase Ridgeway said […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WMBF

Fees to be waived for Myrtle Beach businesses needing repairs after Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council waived building permit fees during Tuesday’s meeting for businesses repairing damages after Hurricane Ian. This means that property owners won’t have to pay a permit fee to fix hurricane damage, but they will still need to apply for and receive a building permit to make sure the work is performed correctly.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Printing company reveals Horry County absentee ballot mistake ‘was an extremely rare error’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Elections Commission (SEC) sent its findings into the absentee ballot error to Horry County leaders. The Horry County Council voted in favor of asking the SEC, the State Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Legislature to investigate why 1,377 Democratic absentee ballots were sent to Republican voters before the runoff election.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach, Horry County urge people to sign up for emergency alert systems

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it’s severe weather like Hurricane Ian or other emergencies in the area, leaders want you to stay informed. “When we have those tornado warnings and things like that, they come at night, it’s a great way to have just a redundant backup system kind of to your phone that can wake you up to let you know what you need to do to stay safe,” said Thomas Bell, the Interim Director of Public Information for Horry County.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy