ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

TFD extinguishes house fire near Mission Manor Park

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNhKj_0iTmjoyV00

The Tucson Fire Department responded to a home in flames on W. Calle Garcia at about 11:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area while they were fighting the fire.

Engine 14 arrived at the scene in four minutes, where heavy smoke was noticeable from behind the single-story house.

An adult and their dog weren't in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

Border Patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Border Patrol agent was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The crash, which happened near Speedway Boulevard, closed two lanes of I-10 eastbound for about an hour. According to a Border Patrol spokesman, the agent...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Moderne Communities Closes on 14 Acres at Gladden Farms

MODERNE Communities recently closed on its purchase of 14-acres from Gladden Phase II for $4.35 million. The parcel is situated within the Gladden master planned community in Marana, where MODERNE Communities will develop a build-to-rent community – MODERNE at Gladden Farms. Construction is targeted to begin on the gated community of 182 single-family homes for rent in 2023.
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Korean corn dogs are now in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new viral sensation has made its way to the Old Pueblo. Korean corn dogs are the latest buzz online, and on of to locations that serve them is opening its doors in Tucson. Two Hands Corn Dogs has changed the game when it...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Heavy police presence in a west side neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 received a tip about Tucson Police vehicles in a neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway. A TPD officer on scene told a KOLD News 13′s news photographer they executed a search warrant and entered a home at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New homeless camp reporting system

Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital. Tucson women join forces for Tucson's first 50 Over 50 Experience. NOON NOTEBOOK: Felicia’s Best! Personal Assisting.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy