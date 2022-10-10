TFD extinguishes house fire near Mission Manor Park

The Tucson Fire Department responded to a home in flames on W. Calle Garcia at about 11:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area while they were fighting the fire.

Engine 14 arrived at the scene in four minutes, where heavy smoke was noticeable from behind the single-story house.

An adult and their dog weren't in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .

Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .